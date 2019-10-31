More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT
Matchweek 11 is here in the Premier League as things are heating up across the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 5-0 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Bournemouth 1-3 Man United – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) 

Watford 1-2 Chelsea – (Saturday 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Everton 1-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Brighton 2-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 1-2 Newcastle – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Tottenham ban 48 fans over selling tickets to Red Star supporters

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Tottenham have banned 48 supporters for selling their tickets to Red Star Belgrade fans for their UEFA Champions League game last week.

Red Star were banned from having away supporters at the 5-0 win for Spurs due to a UEFA ban for racism from their fans in the UCL qualifying round.

But over 200 Red Star fans were inside Spurs’ stadium and the Premier League club have been working to identify how they obtained tickets.

“The club launched a full investigation and found almost 50 One Hotspur members purchased multiple tickets and illegally sold them on. Around 200 Red Star supporters made it into the ground and congregated in the North Stand, making themselves heard with chanting before being segregated from home fans by stewards. UEFA’s disciplinary panel is still deciding whether to take any action against either club.”

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Matchweek 11 of the Premier League season is here and remember, you get an extra hour in bed on Saturday. But then the timings are back to normal on Sunday…

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Man United – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Man City v. Southampton – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Wolves – CNBC
11 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle  – NBC Sports Gold
1:30 p.m. ET: Watford v. Chelsea – NBC

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City – NBCSN
11:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Tottenham – NBCSN

Toronto hail belief after reaching another MLS Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Toronto FC are heading to their third MLS Cup final in four seasons and once again they will face the Seattle Sounders, this time on Nov. 10 at CenturyLink Field.

Greg Vanney’s side upset favorites and reigning champions Atlanta United 2-1 in Georgia on Wednesday, as TFC fell behind but rallied after goalkeeper Quentin Westberg saved Josef Martinez’s penalty kick.

Struggling along has been Toronto’s mantra all season, as injuries and key absences due to the Gold Cup have hit them hard but they’ve peaked at the right time and they’re now 13 games unbeaten heading into the final.

“Early in the year we battled, we went through the midseason and kept our head above water, got our team back together and have been on a run,” Vanney said. “Tonight was similar. We were missing a couple of guys, but the group of guys that were out there, nobody outside of our club thought could maybe get it done except maybe our fans and us.”

Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez were missing on Wednesday and so many players have been in and out of the team during the campaign. Nicolas Benezet equalized in the first half and after heavy pressure from Atlanta, Nick de Leon jumped off the bench and scored a beauty to sent TFC to the final.

Toronto finished fourth in the Eastern Conference in the regular season but they’ve now won away at New York City FC and Atlanta to knock off the top two seeds in the East, and that comes after a wild overtime win against D.C. United to kick off their playoff run.

Seattle will be favorites to win MLS Cup 2019 given its at their home stadium, but Vanney and Co. have upset the odds all season long to be within 90 minutes of being crowned champions once again.

Would you bet against Toronto rolling into Seattle and leaving with the MLS Cup trophy?

Captain Michael Bradley, someone who knows all about battling against the tide in recent years, was hoping to face LAFC and his dad Bob Bradley in the final but he clearly thinks sparks will fly in Seattle 10 days from now.

“With all due respect to Seattle, I was rooting for the other team on Tuesday pretty hard,” Bradley smiled. “The fact it works out to be Seattle against Toronto for the third time in four years… it makes for an interesting game!”

Top Premier League storylines: Week 11

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 31, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

Matchweek 11 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, as the table starts to take shape as we head into November.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Below we take a look at the key storylines to keep an eye on across the PL this weekend.

Liverpool’s stars fresh for trip to Villa

  Aston Villa v. Liverpool, Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Jurgen Klopp‘s squad rotation worked perfectly in midweek, as his star players were rested and Liverpool’s youngsters got some great experience, and a penalty kick win, against Arsenal. The A squad now travel to Aston Villa as they remain top of the table and unbeaten after another gritty win against Tottenham. Fabinho is emerging as a leading man for Liverpool as the balance he provides in midfield is key to Klopp’s counter-press being launched, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to chip in and go about their business.

Joel Matip being out injured is a little bit of a concern, with neither Joe Gomez or Dejan Lovren taking their chance to prove they should be the permanent stand-in for Matip. Aston Villa are sweating on he fitness of captain Jack Grealish, while Wesley‘s battle with Virgil Van Dijk is one to watch in this game. Newly-promoted Villa will cause Liverpool problems but Klopp’s side will expect to leave Villa Park with all three points as their grit and focus has been spot on in the opening months of the season.

Man City aim to batter sorry Saints

  Man City v. Southampton, Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Manchester City beat Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the League Cup and that didn’t tell the whole story. Pep Guardiola‘s side, which was littered with teenagers, dominated possession and chances and only when they took their foot off the accelerator in the final 30 minutes did Saints pull a goal back and look somewhat dangerous in attack. Man City will bring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho back into the starting lineup and that’s a scary prospect for a Southampton side still reeling from that historic 9-0 defeat at home against Leicester City last week. Guardiola’s City are ruthless and if there’s any sign of Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Saints feeling sorry for themselves, another 9-0 drubbing could be coming up…

Pulisic aims to regain momentum as Chelsea face stingy Watford

  Watford v. Chelsea, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, on NBC

Christian Pulisic‘s perfect hat trick against Burnley stole the headlines last Saturday, but the USMNT star came back down to earth with a bit of a bump on Wednesday. He started and played 70 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 home defeat to Man United in the League Cup, and he underwhelmed on the left flank. Pulisic, 21, is still learning and his game is adapting to England and he will have these ups and downs. It is also possible that in games against teams like Burnley and Watford will be the ones where he has more space and can show off his supreme pace and dribbling skills.

Watford will not give Pulisic (if he starts ahead of Willian and Hudson-Odoi) and Chelsea’s other attackers much space, as Quique Sanchez Flores has shored things up since the 8-0 drubbing by Man City. Watford have drawn each of their last three games in the PL and Ben Foster has been in inspired form in goal. He will need to keep that going against in-form Chelsea this weekend, and all eyes will be on Pulisic to see if he can regain the momentum from last week.

Man United aim to continue away day run

  Bournemouth v. Man United, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Three away wins on the trot has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United in a buoyant mood heading down to the South Coast this weekend. Marcus Rashford is scoring goals, Anthony Martial is back fit and the Red Devils are finally showing an end product, even if scoring penalty kicks is still a struggle for them…

Bournemouth have shored things up defensively but surprisingly they are struggling to score goals. That has never been a problem for Eddie Howe‘s side and the balance of the Cherries just seems a little off early in the season. United need a win to push closer to the top four and something seems to have clicked for Solskjaer’s side with Scott McTominay and Fred putting up a shield in midfield and the pace of Daniel James, Martial and Rashford reunited in attack. This will be a tight encounter but United should have the extra quality in attack to edge it.

Who needs the win more: Everton or Tottenham?

  Everton v. Tottenham, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Two teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and desperate for a win meet at Goodison Park. Everton and Spurs can both say they’ve been unlucky so far this season, and it’s hard to disagree with that. Maybe that is why both Marco Silva and Mauricio Pochettino seem fairly relaxed even though their teams have struggled. For Everton, late VAR drama cost them at Brighton last time out as Silva’s side didn’t take their chances and were punished.

That said, their home form has been impressive this season with all three wins coming at Goodison. For Spurs, they’ve been wretched on their travels and even though they took the lead at Liverpool last weekend, the disjointed nature of their display in midfield and the shaky defensive performance showcased why Pochettino is pulling his hair out. Trying to shoehorn Kane, Son, Eriksen and Alli into the same team remains an issue for Poch, and the same could be said for Everton as they tweak their frontline with Richarlison, Walcott, Bernard and Calvert-Lewin in attack. Both team are desperate for a big three points, and this game will not be pretty.