Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Messi back with Argentina after three-month ban; Aguero also returns

Associated PressNov 1, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Lionel Messi is back in the Argentina team for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay in November, after serving a three-month ban.

Messi and Sergio Aguero were both included in the squad announced by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Thursday for matches against Brazil on Nov. 15 in Saudi Arabia and three days later against Uruguay in Israel.

Messi is available after a three-month ban imposed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL after he made accusations of corruption following the Copa America tournament in Brazil in July.

Aguero had not been called up by Scaloni since the continental tournament.

Full Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin (Porto), Juan Mussi (Udinese), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors)

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Renzo Saravia (Porto), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Nehuen Perez (Famalicao)

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (America de Mexico), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez Sarsfield), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

Strikers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Solskjaer says ‘camaraderie, attitude’ on the up at Man Utd

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 1, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that the mood around Manchester United’s first-team squad is now “miles better” than it was in previous weeks and months, due in large part to having been through tough times as a unit and come through to the other side.

Most notably, it’s Anthony Martial whose mood is most notably improved, and Solskjaer believes that is mostly down to the 23-year-old Frenchman having been healthy and played a run of games in recent weeks. The fact he’s been deployed as a no. 9, and scored goals while doing so, is a fair indicator, according to the Man United manager — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t think he has had a long run of games as a no. 9 since he played many years ago [here] as a boy. Now he is maturing. You have to be obsessed with scoring goals as a no. 9 and he is looking more and more like a player who wants to score goals and not just show his tricks.

“For me, he has matured a lot in his behavior on the training ground as well. I believe we will see the best of him in the next few years. He looks happier and seems happy. He is an infectious boy — his smile and sense of humor. You can see he is happy here and that rubs off on everyone and it’s great to see.”

It’s not just Martial whose mood has swung, either. Solskjaer insists everyone at the club is enjoying themselves at the moment. Whether that is the product or the catalyst of the Red Devils’ recent resurgence (three straight wins across three different competitions) is tough to say. It’s easy to see the good times rolling on once they get stuck inside that cycle happiness.

“The whole mood — it’s miles better on the training ground. They encourage each other. It’s nice to be a coach and a manager when you see them come out and wanting to do extras, so we are improving.

“The group is more ready for tougher times and better times. It’s a miles better group that we have now. The camaraderie, the attitude of the boys, the selflessness, the humility. We are getting closer to what we want to see every day — that culture, the performance in training, the way they prepare for games. We’ve travelled together and seen each other a lot [and] they’ve been disciplined.”

Seventh-place Manchester United will visit ninth-place Bournemouth the first game of the Premier League weekend on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Sounders sell out MLS Cup 2019, more than 69,000 expected

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 1, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT
MLS Cup 2019 will be contested in front of a sold-out crowd at CenturyLink Field in Seattle next Sunday, Nov. 10, the Seattle Sounders announced on Friday.

More than 69,000 fans are expected to attend this year’s final between Seattle and Toronto FC, the third time in four years the two sides will meet with the playoff title on the line. More than 50,000 tickets had been sold through a season-ticket holders pre-sale before going on sale to the general public on Friday.

While Seattle will likely fall short of Atlanta United’s all-time MLS record of 73,019 for last year’s final against the Portland Timbers, due almost certainly only to capacity constraints, MLS Cup 2019 should still go down as a top-10 crowd in MLS history. Atlanta currently holds the top nine spots on that list — all above 70,000 and all in the last two-plus years, since the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The current record for a game in Seattle is 67,385, for a Seattle-Portland showdown in 2013.

Ligue 1: PSG lost again, this time to last-place Dijon (video)

Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 1, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain suffered its third defeat of the still-young Ligue 1 season on Friday, a 2-1 disaster away to previously last-place Dijon, once again putting manager Thomas Tuchel under increased pressure.

Now, if only there was a club in a position to pounce upon PSG’s early-season struggles, their monopoly on the Ligue 1 title might actually be in jeopardy. Alas, even with defeats in exactly one-fourth of the season’s first 12 games, they enjoy an eight-point lead at the top. Nantes, Lille and Reims are the only clubs with a single-point deficit.

While French giants like Marseille, Monaco and Lyon would typically be waiting in the wings should PSG falter, those three clubs currently sit seventh, 11th and 13th in the league table, respectively, all at least 11 points off the leaders’ pace.

PSG went ahead after 19 minutes, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s fifth league goal (in just seven appearances) of the season. They didn’t make it to halftime with the lead intact, however, as Mounir Chouiar pulled the hosts level in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time. PSG hardly recovered during the break, as they conceded less than two minutes into the second half, with Jhonder Cadiz scoring what turned out to be the winner.

After scoring twice on Friday, their 12th game of the season, Dijon have now scored seven goals on the season. The victory moves them out of the cellar and into 18th place, where they now occupy the relegation playoff place instead of an automatic relegation spot.

The buzz is back at Inter Milan, on and off the field

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) The differences between the two Milan clubs could not be starker — on and off the field.

The clubs held their annual shareholders’ meeting almost simultaneously on Monday, but while Inter Milan congratulated itself on record revenue, AC Milan was reporting record losses.

Inter’s turnover grew by 20 percent in relation to last season, to $465 million, and has more than doubled since Chinese owners Suning Group took over in June 2016.

Financially-troubled Milan reported a deficit of $161.2 million — the worst in the club’s history — from its first season under the ownership of American hedge fund Elliott Management.

And while Milan is languishing in the middle of the standings, Inter is going toe-to-toe with eight-time defending champion Juventus at the top.

“Our constant improvement both on and off the field makes us very proud and gives us added incentive,” Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said. “Inter has laid solid foundations for the growth of the club in the sporting field.

“The choice of one of the world’s best coaches in Antonio Conte and his winning mentality, the strength of a close group, made up of many Italian players, will enable us to reach our objectives.”

The unity of the group is easy to see. Forward Romelu Lukaku took the squad out for dinner on Wednesday, and gave a speech thanking his teammates.

A win at Brescia the previous night had put Inter back at the top of the standings, albeit temporarily because Juventus also won (while the Nerazzuri were having their dinner) to move a point clear.

Inter’s goals in Tuesday’s 2-1 win were scored by Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, who are rapidly developing an impressive partnership.

The duo have scored 10 of Inter’s last 12 goals. Lukaku has netted seven times in Serie A since joining from Manchester United in the offseason for a club record transfer fee of about $73 million plus up to $15 million in bonuses.

Lukaku was just one of the players the club brought in as Inter invested heavily in the offseason. Inter said that expenditure explains its loss of $54 million.

Inter could invest more in January as it continues to battle in the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup, with Conte warning that his team can’t keep up if they play a match every three days on average.

Some of the players have appeared visibly fatigued and injuries to either Lukaku or Martinez could cost the team dearly.

“Conte can be worried when there are moments of difficulty,” Marotta said. “There have been injuries that have taken away players from us, but every member of the club knows that difficulties are a part of life.

“We look forward to the January transfer window with great optimism. We know that there are economic aspects to be respected, but we are ready to seize any opportunities that arise.”