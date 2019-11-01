More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
PL Preview: Watford v. Chelsea

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
  • Chelsea has six away wins in a row, one off its club record
  • Watford has never failed to win any of its first 11 league games
  • The 12 PL meetings between these 2 clubs have featured 40 goals

Chelsea could equal its club record of seven successive away victories across all competitions as they visit Vicarage Road to take on Watford at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Blues are in spectacular league form, winning four straight Premier League matches by a combined 11-3 scoreline, including two clean sheets and two four-goal performances. Frank Lampard‘s youth revolution necessitated by the transfer ban has been a smashing success, with young players like Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Fikayo Tomori all contributing to the results.

Watford, meanwhile, sits bottom of the league table thanks to the deadly combination of a leaky defense and a toothless attack, unable to put it together on both ends of the pitch at the same time. They have yet to win a Premier League match this season, and one more failure to secure three points would mark the first time in any league campaign that Watford failed to win any of its first 11 matches. The Hornets have improved defensively of late, conceding just one goal in their last three matches, but at the cost of the attacking threat, scoring just once in that span as well.

Injuries/suspensions

Watford: QUESTIONABLE – Isaac Success. OUT – Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue, Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley.

Chelsea: QUESTIONABLE – None. OUT – N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger (hip).

Projected lineups

Watford: Foster; Holebas, Dawson, Cathcart, Janmaat; Doucoure, Hughes; Deulofeu, Chalobah, Pereyra; Gray.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic; Pulisic, Mount, Willian; Abraham.

What they’re saying

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores on current form: “It has been a lot of work, trying to get everybody together, to make sure the boys understand our predicament and the difficulties that can affect a team in this kind of situation, and to give them confidence and find solutions to problems.”

Chelsea boss Lampard on Watford’s situation: “I’m very much of the mindset that games become more dangerous with overconfidence. We must understand Watford and their quality. Last season their personnel was similar and they were getting big results, they made the FA Cup final. We cannot underestimate a team that will be hurting because they have not won for a while. They will have every ambition to win this game, so I’m even more focused on what we need to do.”

Prediction

These are two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to form. Chelsea should easily shake off the EFL Cup loss to Manchester United and run this Watford team ragged, with a 4-0 victory sending them back to London flying.

NWSL announces changes to salary cap, wage structure

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
The NWSL, whose 2019 season just concluded on Sunday, announced sweeping changes to its salary cap and wage structure, including implementation of workarounds similar to those in Major League Soccer.

First and foremost, the league boasts a 19% increase in the salary cap for the 2020 season, set now at $650,000,  plus increases to the league minimum and maximum salaries, upped to $20,000 and $50,000 respectively.

In addition, the league announced the institution of an allocation system that would allow teams to buy down salaries, helping them get under the cap and allowing them to sign players for above the league maximum.

There are restrictions to the allocation rules that are intended to help increase the distribution of salary increases rather than see teams pouring the extra wiggle room into one or two big-name players. Teams are not allowed to use allocation money on USWNT or Canadian National Team designated players, but can only use it on players who qualify through various determining factors such as national team caps, NWSL awards, or NWSL tenure. Some on social media speculated that this system seems tailored to keeping Australian international goalkeeper Sam Kerr in the league, since it is restricted from use on U.S. internationals.

The league also announced that teams will be permitted to acquire players via transfer fees, a new addition to the league signaling a stronger financial viability. Still, there are restrictions. Teams must use allocation money to purchase players, and cannot sell players that have U.S. National Team designation.

There are also changes to the housing and auto assistance programs as well as new details to the discovery system. You can see the complete NWSL release with all the new rules and regulations here.

PL Preview: Bournemouth v. Man United

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
  • Bournemouth has not scored in 314 PL minutes
  • The Cherries are winless in last 7 PL matches v. MUFC with 6 losses
  • Man United has not won back-to-back PL games since last March

Manchester United looks to overcome a number of key injuries as the Red Devils travel to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth, Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

In-form defender Harry Maguire is questionable for the game after picking up a knock in his 90-minute performance against Chelsea in EFL Cup action midweek, while fellow center-back Victor Lindelof and forward Marcus Rashford are also in doubt. Rashford limped off after scoring another vital Red Devils goal midweek, while Lindelof also came off injured during the Chelsea game. The new problems add to the growing list of injury concerns, as Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, and Jesse Lingard are all currently sidelined.

They will go up against a suddenly anemic Bournemouth offense that has been held goalless in three matches and has not scored since the 46th minute of a 2-2 draw with West Ham in late September, held without a league strike the entire month of October. To make matters worse, the Cherries have been locked down by struggling defenses in Arsenal, Watford, and Norwich City in that time.

Injuries/suspensions

Bournemouth: QUESTIONABLE – Dan Gosling (hip). OUT – David Brooks (ankle), Charlie Daniels (knee), Junior Stanislas (knee).

Man United: QUESTIONABLE – Harry Maguire (knock), Marcus Rashford (knee), Victor Lindelof. OUT – Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (undisclosed), Paul Pogba (ankle).

Projected lineups

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Rico, Ake, Cook, Smith; Lerma, Billing; Cook, Fraser, H Wilson; C Wilson.

Man United: De Gea; Young, Maguire, Rojo, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Pereira, James; Martial.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Solskjaer: “They’ve got quality players, a very good manager who has given them real stability. He’s working to the future to build a new Manchester United. “I imagine it is [hard under the pressure]. I think he’s handled himself really well and done an excellent job to this point.”

Manchester United manager Solskjaer on Scott McTominay“He’s been excellent. And him and Fred work in a good relationship. They’ve played well together, they did that last season at PSG, there were a few games there when we had a few injuries and now they’re working as a pair. But Scotty’s a leader, a Man United boy, he’s come through the ranks you can see he’s been a striker with the goal he scored at Norwich on the half-turn. But he’s developing into a very good midfielder.”

Prediction

Bournemouth’s struggles can’t continue for much longer, can they? Eddie Howe is too good a manager not to drag his side out of the doldrums. With the injuries piling on at Manchester United, the Red Devils could see a slip at Vitality Stadium and slump to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match plagued by giveaways in the final third.

Pochettino calls on Spurs fans to support Alli

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Dele Alli is one of many Tottenham players who has seen his form come crashing down this season, but his manager isn’t ready to crucify his midfielder for poor performances just yet. In fact, he’s called on the fans to lift the England international up.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino made a point to remind everyone of Alli’s age at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the team’s game at Goodison Park on Saturday, backing his player who has lost not only his place in the Spurs side but also the England squad as well.

“We need to remember that he’s so young and the pressure is massive,” Pochettino said. “He’s English and everybody expects big things from him but he’s still 23 years old. He was fantastic then he dropped a bit in his performance but we must back him. We have to pay attention, to focus and try to improve in the way that everyone expects.”

Considering how good they were at times last season during the club’s run to the Champions League final and a top four Premier League finish, Spurs have been comparatively awful this season, sitting in 11th with just three wins in 10 league games thus far. The defense has been especially poor, with their 15 goals conceded more than all but one team above them in the table. Alli himself has regressed mightily in both aspects of his midfield game, offering no cover to the back line behind him while simultaneously becoming sloppy in possession and toothless up front.

Alli scored a critical goal against Watford to secure a late 1-1 draw, but again proved invisible up front in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, just his third league match thanks to the poor form and a host of injuries that have cropped up of late. Now against Everton, Pochettino hopes his team can produce a win that could jumpstart the season.

“It’s important to create the atmosphere that is going to help achieve all that you want,” Pochettino said, charging his players with the responsibility of turning the season around. “It is a situation that only we can fix by winning games. It’s our responsibility to deliver a very good performance on Sunday against a good team like Everton. Trying to win is going to be the best medicine to fix all.”

Arsenal boss Emery to sit Xhaka against Wolves

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Arsenal manager Unai Emery confirmed on Friday that he will not play embattled midfielder Granit Xhaka against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home this Saturday, and would not confirm that Xhaka will continue as club captain.

Xhaka has come under fire for his aggressive reaction towards supporter abuse while being subbed off against Crystal Palace, appearing to swear at supporters who booed his performance as he exited. Opinions about Xhaka’s actions began to fly every which way, with many calling for the club to sanction the captain or sell him at the earliest possibility.

“I think that tomorrow, he is not going to play,” Emery said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “Because I think that now, we need to be focused on the match at 100 per cent. Now we are going to train but at the moment, he’s not in my mind.”=

The 27-year-old did not play against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and issued an apology for his actions Thursday, explaining how supporter abuse has overstepped its bounds both in-person and via social media, causing him to eventually release pent-up anger when the boos rained down. Still, he apologized for reacting “in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club.”

“Xhaka’s issues last week is one issue that needs time,” Emery said. “He needs time to recover the normality in him. He said sorry. He gave apologies to the supporters and everybody. Now is the focus on tomorrow’s match.”

It is not surprising that Emery would not wish to subject Xhaka to the home crowd at the Emirates so soon after the player showed harsh animosity towards the fans. However, it was somewhat surprising that Emery would not confirm that Xhaka still serves as captain, and there will likely be more on that in the near future.

“The next step is tomorrow’s match,” Emery said when asked about Xhaka’s future as captain. “The focus is tomorrow’s match. It’s not in my mind that he will play tomorrow.”

For Saturday, Xhaka’s absence could mean the return of Mesut Ozil above the midfield duo of Lucas Torreira and Mateo Guendouzi. Ozil has not seen Premier League action since mid-September when he played the only 71 league minutes he has logged this campaign. The German international was excellent against Liverpool in the wild EFL Cup match on Wednesday, and after being substituted in the second half, speculation grew that Emery was saving Ozil for a Premier League run-out over the weekend.