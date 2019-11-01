More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pochettino calls on Spurs fans to support Alli

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Dele Alli is one of many Tottenham players who has seen his form come crashing down this season, but his manager isn’t ready to crucify his midfielder for poor performances just yet. In fact, he’s called on the fans to lift the England international up.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino made a point to remind everyone of Alli’s age at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the team’s game at Goodison Park on Saturday, backing his player who has lost not only his place in the Spurs side but also the England squad as well.

“We need to remember that he’s so young and the pressure is massive,” Pochettino said. “He’s English and everybody expects big things from him but he’s still 23 years old. He was fantastic then he dropped a bit in his performance but we must back him. We have to pay attention, to focus and try to improve in the way that everyone expects.”

Considering how good they were at times last season during the club’s run to the Champions League final and a top four Premier League finish, Spurs have been comparatively awful this season, sitting in 11th with just three wins in 10 league games thus far. The defense has been especially poor, with their 15 goals conceded more than all but one team above them in the table. Alli himself has regressed mightily in both aspects of his midfield game, offering no cover to the back line behind him while simultaneously becoming sloppy in possession and toothless up front.

Alli scored a critical goal against Watford to secure a late 1-1 draw, but again proved invisible up front in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, just his third league match thanks to the poor form and a host of injuries that have cropped up of late. Now against Everton, Pochettino hopes his team can produce a win that could jumpstart the season.

“It’s important to create the atmosphere that is going to help achieve all that you want,” Pochettino said, charging his players with the responsibility of turning the season around. “It is a situation that only we can fix by winning games. It’s our responsibility to deliver a very good performance on Sunday against a good team like Everton. Trying to win is going to be the best medicine to fix all.”

Arsenal boss Emery to sit Xhaka against Wolves

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Arsenal manager Unai Emery confirmed on Friday that he will not play embattled midfielder Granit Xhaka against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home this Saturday, and would not confirm that Xhaka will continue as club captain.

Xhaka has come under fire for his aggressive reaction towards supporter abuse while being subbed off against Crystal Palace, appearing to swear at supporters who booed his performance as he exited. Opinions about Xhaka’s actions began to fly every which way, with many calling for the club to sanction the captain or sell him at the earliest possibility.

“I think that tomorrow, he is not going to play,” Emery said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “Because I think that now, we need to be focused on the match at 100 per cent. Now we are going to train but at the moment, he’s not in my mind.”=

The 27-year-old did not play against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and issued an apology for his actions Thursday, explaining how supporter abuse has overstepped its bounds both in-person and via social media, causing him to eventually release pent-up anger when the boos rained down. Still, he apologized for reacting “in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club.”

“Xhaka’s issues last week is one issue that needs time,” Emery said. “He needs time to recover the normality in him. He said sorry. He gave apologies to the supporters and everybody. Now is the focus on tomorrow’s match.”

It is not surprising that Emery would not wish to subject Xhaka to the home crowd at the Emirates so soon after the player showed harsh animosity towards the fans. However, it was somewhat surprising that Emery would not confirm that Xhaka still serves as captain, and there will likely be more on that in the near future.

“The next step is tomorrow’s match,” Emery said when asked about Xhaka’s future as captain. “The focus is tomorrow’s match. It’s not in my mind that he will play tomorrow.”

For Saturday, Xhaka’s absence could mean the return of Mesut Ozil above the midfield duo of Lucas Torreira and Mateo Guendouzi. Ozil has not seen Premier League action since mid-September when he played the only 71 league minutes he has logged this campaign. The German international was excellent against Liverpool in the wild EFL Cup match on Wednesday, and after being substituted in the second half, speculation grew that Emery was saving Ozil for a Premier League run-out over the weekend.

Liverpool fixture congestion presents serious conundrum

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
While many folks were still catching their breath, the wild Liverpool win over Arsenal on penalties in the EFL Cup two days ago caused a number of executives and officials to groan.

Jurgen Klopp brought Liverpool’s fixture congestion issue to the forefront with his surprising threat on Wednesday that the club could pull out of the EFL Cup. While that remains highly unlikely, the problem for the Reds is real, and lots of shuffling will likely have to happen for the Reds to fulfill all its commitments this season.

With lots of possibilities thrown into the air of late, here is a breakdown of where the club currently stands.

Current commitments

“You go through the fixture list, trying to fit in the Carabao Cup game and go ‘wow!'” Klopp said in his press conference on Friday. “There’s a long way to go, problems to sort and a lot of yards to run. But it’s the basis we’ve created and it’s a lot better than we could have expected, points-wise.”

Liverpool is at the moment locked into a significant number of commitments. Here is where they stand in all competitions outside the league at the moment:

Champions League – vs. Genk 11/5, vs. Napoli 11/27, @ RB Salzburg 12/10

FA Cup – draw has not yet taken place, first possible game 1/3

EFL Cup – @ Aston Villa 12/17 (quarterfinals), vs. TBD 1/7 or 8 and 1/28 or 29 (semifinals, if necessary)

Club World Cup – vs. TBD 12/18, vs. TBD 12/21 (competition takes place in Qatar)

Conflicts

As you can see above, the conflict presents itself between the Club World Cup and the EFL Cup match against Aston Villa. It would be impossible for the club to fulfill the schedule as currently constructed, playing at Aston Villa on December 17 and then flying to Qatar for its first Club World Cup match on December 18.

Rescheduling the EFL Cup match has been an absolute nightmare thanks to other conflicts as well, with Liverpool booked midweek for the next few months. Following the November international break, Liverpool has its Champions League game against Napoli on 11/27 followed by a pair of Premier League games against Bournemouth and Everton both scheduled for the next week. Liverpool then plays its final Champions League game against RB Salzburg on 12/10 before the Club World Cup trip the next week.

The festive period comes next with league games against Leicester City, Wolves, and Sheffield United through 1/2, and then the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals are scheduled for the next week, leaving no time for the quarterfinal to be rescheduled anywhere in that span.

Possible solutions

“The discussion is obvious, that it is too much,” Klopp said on Friday. “It is absolutely obvious. Everyone involved in the game knows. Nobody wants to touch it, nobody really discusses about it. Then Uefa decides to make the Nations League, give the successful players a couple of more intense games.

“People then say you need a bigger squad. The game is not made for bigger squads. At the moment there is an imbalance between the number of players in the squad, the competitions you play and a big gap between the breaks the boys need. They have two weeks off a year, in a physically demanding game. The solutions, I think there are a few possible, but the leagues have to sit and really discuss and think about the players and maybe not their wallet. We discuss it always on the back of the money we earn. Somebody has to think about how many games.”

According to Dale Johnson of ESPN, the most likely solution would be to play the quarterfinal against Aston Villa on 1/7 and postponing the ensuing semifinal first leg originally scheduled for that day to a later date. However, even that presents potential conflicts as the next few weeks are reserved for FA Cup matches, and potential FA Cup third round (1/14) or fourth round (2/4) replays for either participant could cause further havoc.

Another potential solution could be to move the club’s Premier League game against Watford (originally scheduled for Saturday 12/14) to Friday 12/13 and playing the EFL Cup game against Aston Villa on Monday 12/15 before the club departs for Qatar. That would also require the Premier League to reschedule Aston Villa’s game against Sheffield United (originally scheduled for Saturday 12/14) to Friday 12/13 to accommodate the move.

Winter break

The danger of pushing games back as previously suggested presents itself as the club just pushes back the problem to a later and later date. Should the schedule conflicts continue to be shoved further down the calendar, the winter break comes into play. Liverpool is scheduled for a break between games on 2/8 and 2/22 as all Premier League clubs are this season with the league hoping to slowly build a stoppage into its schedule ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that will require such a scheduling quirk.

Klopp has maintained that the club will not accommodate any alteration to its winter break, thereby subjecting it to a disadvantage to other clubs in the English top flight. This means any FA Cup or EFL Cup fixtures pushed back into February will have to be seriously postponed and could come up against other Cup fixtures or even Champions League knockout stage games.

Klopp’s threat

Could Liverpool really drop out of the EFL Cup altogether to alleviate their fixture congestion? It’s unlikely, and there is no precedent for such a drastic measure. Because the club has already entered the competition and begun play, dropping out would incur a hefty fine.

Manchester United pulled out of the FA Cup in the 1999/2000 season thanks in part to the FIFA Club World Championship, but that saw the club withdraw from the competition before play began, meaning they were not drawn into the competition and given fixture obligations.

Leaving the fixtures as they are and having Liverpool play a youth squad in the EFL Cup is also not an ideal option, Klopp said when asked about the possibility on Friday. “We have discussed it already and we have to because there’s not much time to make that decision,” Klopp said. “If we do play [the EFL Cup] while we are in Qatar, that will be two different teams. But we cannot leave any players at home for the Carabao Cup. We have two games in a busy period and it’s not like we can go there [Qatar] with 11 players. It doesn’t work like this. We have to make a decision but not yet.”

Haaland drawing scouts from more than 20 clubs

By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 8:21 AM EDT
According to a report by The Guardian, 19-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland has drawn scouts from over 20 big clubs in recent months, and Red Bull Salzburg could be in for a big payday next summer.

The report states that Manchester United, Juventus, and Napoli seem to be the most aggressive in their approach for the teen, but the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all sent representatives to watch him in person.

Red Bull Salzburg is reportedly telling all clubs that they will not consider selling him this winter and that their plan is to let this season play out before starting a bidding war in the summer. Napoli reportedly contacted the club twice in recent weeks to ask about his availability but were rebuffed.

Haaland has burst onto the scene this season with 12 goals in just 10 Austrian Bundesliga matches plus another six goals in three Champions League games, making him the top scorer in both competitions. He scored a hat-trick against Genk before netting goals in losses to Liverpool and Napoli.

The report details that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a connection with Haaland, already aware of the wonderkid’s talent from his days in charge of Molde where he coached Haaland for two seasons from 2017-2018 before both left around the same time – Solskjaer left in mid-December 2018 to head up Manchester United while Haaland departed the Norwegian club on January 1 2019 to join Red Bull Salzburg for $5.7 million.

Suso’s terrific free kick gives Pioli 1st AC Milan win

Associated PressOct 31, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) New AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli earned his first win with the club as the Rossoneri beat SPAL 1-0 in Serie A on Thursday.

Suso came off the bench to score with a free kick shortly after the hour mark, ending a scoreless streak stretching back to last season.

Milan’s fourth win in 10 matches moved the Rossoneri up to 10th place while SPAL remained in 19th place.

Samu Castillejo also hit the crossbar for Milan early on.

Suso, who had been heavily criticized for his performances this season, scored six minutes after coming on for Castillejo.

The Spaniard’s free kick spun over SPAL’s wall then dipped down in under the bar.

Suso’s previous goal came on May 19.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports