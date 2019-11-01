More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa v. Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsNov 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
  • Liverpool lead title race by 6 points
  • Villa sit 15th in PL table, on 11 points
  • LFC won 6-0 last trip to Villa Park, in 2016

Liverpool’s 100-percent Premier League record may have ended two weeks ago with a 1-1 draw away to rivals Manchester United, but the Reds continue to pace the PL title race ahead of Saturday’s trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold).

In theory, facing a recently promoted side like Villa should be the most straightforward challenge in a week that saw Liverpool take on, and beat, both north London sides — first, Tottenham Hotspur in PL action on Sunday, followed by Arsenal in a 5-5 thriller in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. It’s been a taxing period for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, though, as they came back from 1-0 down to Tottenham inside the game’s first minute and erased a pair of two-goal deficits to the Gunners before triumphing in a penalty shootout. Coincidentally, Liverpool and Villa were then drawn against one another in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup, tentatively scheduled to be played in mid-December. Before that was a trip to Belgium in the Champions League and another fight-back from a goal down against Man United.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk were all spared from further action midweek, their first period of inaction in over a month, including the recent international break. Klopp is plenty wary about the demands of the modern game. The EFL Cup presents the ideal opportunity to rest first-team stars, but he needs them to return at the peak of their abilities once it’s back to PL action if Liverpool are to hold of Manchester City and win their first English league title since 1990.

Villa won’t be a pushover, however, as Dean Smith‘s side has won three of its last four games in all competitions, including back-to-back games against fellow relegation battlers in PL action and an EFL Cup round of 16 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The lone blemish came in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat away to Man City, a game they kept scoreless for the entire first half before Raheem Sterling opened the floodgates in the first minute of the second half.

Injuries/suspensions

Aston Villa: OUT – Jota (hernia); QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf)

Liverpool: OUT – Joel Matip (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Naby Keita (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

Projected lineups

Aston Villa: Heaton – Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett – Nakamba – Trezeguet, McGinn, Luiz, Grealish – Wesley

Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson – Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum – Salah, Firmino, Mane

What they’re saying

Bjorn Engels, on bragging rights: “My girlfriend is from Liverpool. Her whole family is. And they are all Reds, too. We have been joking about things in the build-up. I think Aston Villa is the only team who can beat Liverpool and they won’t be too upset. If we win, I think there will be no problem. They love Liverpool. Of course, when you are born with a team, that is who you support. But I think they will be happy for me if we get a good result.”

Klopp, on Georginio Wijnaldum’s importance: “Gini speaks on the pitch for the way he plays. It’s just so obvious his importance. And it is in both directions — in attack and defence, small spaces, big spaces, it is hard challenges, fine football, pretty much all of that. Is he the perfect midfielder? Yes, from the skill set, 100 percent. He has all that you need.”

Prediction

Liverpool haven’t been at their very best in recent weeks, but they’ve managed to pick up positive results against some tough sides. Having the luxury of resting the big names this week should do them a world of good and bring about a swift response, at Villa’s expense. Aston Villa 0-3 Liverpool.

The buzz is back at Inter Milan, on and off the field

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 1, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) The differences between the two Milan clubs could not be starker — on and off the field.

The clubs held their annual shareholders’ meeting almost simultaneously on Monday, but while Inter Milan congratulated itself on record revenue, AC Milan was reporting record losses.

Inter’s turnover grew by 20 percent in relation to last season, to $465 million, and has more than doubled since Chinese owners Suning Group took over in June 2016.

Financially-troubled Milan reported a deficit of $161.2 million — the worst in the club’s history — from its first season under the ownership of American hedge fund Elliott Management.

And while Milan is languishing in the middle of the standings, Inter is going toe-to-toe with eight-time defending champion Juventus at the top.

“Our constant improvement both on and off the field makes us very proud and gives us added incentive,” Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said. “Inter has laid solid foundations for the growth of the club in the sporting field.

“The choice of one of the world’s best coaches in Antonio Conte and his winning mentality, the strength of a close group, made up of many Italian players, will enable us to reach our objectives.”

The unity of the group is easy to see. Forward Romelu Lukaku took the squad out for dinner on Wednesday, and gave a speech thanking his teammates.

A win at Brescia the previous night had put Inter back at the top of the standings, albeit temporarily because Juventus also won (while the Nerazzuri were having their dinner) to move a point clear.

Inter’s goals in Tuesday’s 2-1 win were scored by Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, who are rapidly developing an impressive partnership.

The duo have scored 10 of Inter’s last 12 goals. Lukaku has netted seven times in Serie A since joining from Manchester United in the offseason for a club record transfer fee of about $73 million plus up to $15 million in bonuses.

Lukaku was just one of the players the club brought in as Inter invested heavily in the offseason. Inter said that expenditure explains its loss of $54 million.

Inter could invest more in January as it continues to battle in the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup, with Conte warning that his team can’t keep up if they play a match every three days on average.

Some of the players have appeared visibly fatigued and injuries to either Lukaku or Martinez could cost the team dearly.

“Conte can be worried when there are moments of difficulty,” Marotta said. “There have been injuries that have taken away players from us, but every member of the club knows that difficulties are a part of life.

“We look forward to the January transfer window with great optimism. We know that there are economic aspects to be respected, but we are ready to seize any opportunities that arise.”

PL Preview: Watford v. Chelsea

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
  • Chelsea has six away wins in a row, one off its club record
  • Watford has never failed to win any of its first 11 league games
  • The 12 PL meetings between these 2 clubs have featured 40 goals

Chelsea could equal its club record of seven successive away victories across all competitions as they visit Vicarage Road to take on Watford at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Blues are in spectacular league form, winning four straight Premier League matches by a combined 11-3 scoreline, including two clean sheets and two four-goal performances. Frank Lampard‘s youth revolution necessitated by the transfer ban has been a smashing success, with young players like Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Fikayo Tomori all contributing to the results.

Watford, meanwhile, sits bottom of the league table thanks to the deadly combination of a leaky defense and a toothless attack, unable to put it together on both ends of the pitch at the same time. They have yet to win a Premier League match this season, and one more failure to secure three points would mark the first time in any league campaign that Watford failed to win any of its first 11 matches. The Hornets have improved defensively of late, conceding just one goal in their last three matches, but at the cost of the attacking threat, scoring just once in that span as well.

Injuries/suspensions

Watford: QUESTIONABLE – Isaac Success. OUT – Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue, Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley.

Chelsea: QUESTIONABLE – None. OUT – N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger (hip).

Projected lineups

Watford: Foster; Holebas, Dawson, Cathcart, Janmaat; Doucoure, Hughes; Deulofeu, Chalobah, Pereyra; Gray.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic; Pulisic, Mount, Willian; Abraham.

What they’re saying

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores on current form: “It has been a lot of work, trying to get everybody together, to make sure the boys understand our predicament and the difficulties that can affect a team in this kind of situation, and to give them confidence and find solutions to problems.”

Chelsea boss Lampard on Watford’s situation: “I’m very much of the mindset that games become more dangerous with overconfidence. We must understand Watford and their quality. Last season their personnel was similar and they were getting big results, they made the FA Cup final. We cannot underestimate a team that will be hurting because they have not won for a while. They will have every ambition to win this game, so I’m even more focused on what we need to do.”

Prediction

These are two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to form. Chelsea should easily shake off the EFL Cup loss to Manchester United and run this Watford team ragged, with a 4-0 victory sending them back to London flying.

NWSL announces changes to salary cap, wage structure

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
The NWSL, whose 2019 season just concluded on Sunday, announced sweeping changes to its salary cap and wage structure, including implementation of workarounds similar to those in Major League Soccer.

First and foremost, the league boasts a 19% increase in the salary cap for the 2020 season, set now at $650,000,  plus increases to the league minimum and maximum salaries, upped to $20,000 and $50,000 respectively.

In addition, the league announced the institution of an allocation system that would allow teams to buy down salaries, helping them get under the cap and allowing them to sign players for above the league maximum.

There are restrictions to the allocation rules that are intended to help increase the distribution of salary increases rather than see teams pouring the extra wiggle room into one or two big-name players. Teams are not allowed to use allocation money on USWNT or Canadian National Team designated players, but can only use it on players who qualify through various determining factors such as national team caps, NWSL awards, or NWSL tenure. Some on social media speculated that this system seems tailored to keeping Australian international goalkeeper Sam Kerr in the league, since it is restricted from use on U.S. internationals.

The league also announced that teams will be permitted to acquire players via transfer fees, a new addition to the league signaling a stronger financial viability. Still, there are restrictions. Teams must use allocation money to purchase players, and cannot sell players that have U.S. National Team designation.

There are also changes to the housing and auto assistance programs as well as new details to the discovery system. You can see the complete NWSL release with all the new rules and regulations here.

PL Preview: Bournemouth v. Man United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 1, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
  • Bournemouth has not scored in 314 PL minutes
  • The Cherries are winless in last 7 PL matches v. MUFC with 6 losses
  • Man United has not won back-to-back PL games since last March

Manchester United looks to overcome a number of key injuries as the Red Devils travel to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth, Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

In-form defender Harry Maguire is questionable for the game after picking up a knock in his 90-minute performance against Chelsea in EFL Cup action midweek, while fellow center-back Victor Lindelof and forward Marcus Rashford are also in doubt. Rashford limped off after scoring another vital Red Devils goal midweek, while Lindelof also came off injured during the Chelsea game. The new problems add to the growing list of injury concerns, as Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, and Jesse Lingard are all currently sidelined.

They will go up against a suddenly anemic Bournemouth offense that has been held goalless in three matches and has not scored since the 46th minute of a 2-2 draw with West Ham in late September, held without a league strike the entire month of October. To make matters worse, the Cherries have been locked down by struggling defenses in Arsenal, Watford, and Norwich City in that time.

Injuries/suspensions

Bournemouth: QUESTIONABLE – Dan Gosling (hip). OUT – David Brooks (ankle), Charlie Daniels (knee), Junior Stanislas (knee).

Man United: QUESTIONABLE – Harry Maguire (knock), Marcus Rashford (knee), Victor Lindelof. OUT – Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (undisclosed), Paul Pogba (ankle).

Projected lineups

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Rico, Ake, Cook, Smith; Lerma, Billing; Cook, Fraser, H Wilson; C Wilson.

Man United: De Gea; Young, Maguire, Rojo, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Pereira, James; Martial.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Solskjaer: “They’ve got quality players, a very good manager who has given them real stability. He’s working to the future to build a new Manchester United. “I imagine it is [hard under the pressure]. I think he’s handled himself really well and done an excellent job to this point.”

Manchester United manager Solskjaer on Scott McTominay“He’s been excellent. And him and Fred work in a good relationship. They’ve played well together, they did that last season at PSG, there were a few games there when we had a few injuries and now they’re working as a pair. But Scotty’s a leader, a Man United boy, he’s come through the ranks you can see he’s been a striker with the goal he scored at Norwich on the half-turn. But he’s developing into a very good midfielder.”

Prediction

Bournemouth’s struggles can’t continue for much longer, can they? Eddie Howe is too good a manager not to drag his side out of the doldrums. With the injuries piling on at Manchester United, the Red Devils could see a slip at Vitality Stadium and slump to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match plagued by giveaways in the final third.