Brighton win again, beat Norwich

Liverpool just won’t give up.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jurgen Klopp‘s side remain unbeaten in the Premier League, as they struck twice late on to win 2-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Andrew Robertson headed home in the 88th minute to equalize after Trezeguet had given Villa the lead in the first half, then Sadio Mane scored in stoppage time to seal the dramatic comeback win.

Liverpool’s lead atop the table remains at six points ahead of their next Premier League game, which is against Man City next Sunday.

3 things we learned

1. Gritty Liverpool grind it out again: What a comeback. This Liverpool side have fought back in each of their last three games, with a draw at Man United, a win against Tottenham and now a late, late, late victory at Aston Villa thanks to another comeback. The way Klopp and his players celebrated when Mane scored told the entire story. This is a side which never gives up. They were relentless and bullied their way back into the game after another slow start. With their 27-game unbeaten run on the line, Liverpool stood tall. Like they keep doing each and every week, no matter what situation they find themselves in.

2. Villa fail to make most of another shock lead: Just like they did against Tottenham on the opening day of the season, Villa coughed up another shock lead. Dean Smith‘s side are a fine team to watch but they just don’t have that nasty edge to their game to grind out victories. That will come and hanging on against Liverpool isn’t easy, but they sat back and just couldn’t couldn’t control the game in midfield as the Reds won the ball back time and time again.

3. Title race set up perfectly: Both Liverpool and Man City rallied to secure late comeback wins on Saturday, and it set things up for their monster clash at Anfield next Sunday. There will be so many twists and turns in this title race, and next weekend’s encounter will be epic. Liverpool are doing everything they can to stay ahead of Man City because they know Pep Guardiola‘s side will improve. After 11 games of the season, the title race is set up perfectly.

Man of the Match: Sadio Mane – A constant pest for Villa’s defense, Mane set up Robertson to make it 1-1, then scored the winner himself in stoppage time. A superb display in a superb season for Mane, even if he was booked for simulation in the first half. Aside from that he was brilliant.

Wesley and Bjorn Engels almost got on the end of a loose ball in the box as Villa were pinned back early but

Villa did take the lead through Trezeguet, as a free kick to the back post found the Egyptian winger unmarked and he finished to make it 1-0.

Liverpool then thought they had equalized as Firmino put the ball in the back of the net after a cross from Mane, but the Brazilian was offside and VAR was used to rule it out. By the tightest of margins, Liverpool were denied a first half equalizer.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/a2OnNWnz2E — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2019

Mane was then caught by Frederic Guilbert as VAR was used and the Liverpool forward was booked for simulation.

Liverpool huffed and puffed as they tried to get back in the game, as Villa did their best to lock down the lively Mane.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Georginio Wijnaldum tested Tom Heaton and then the English goalkeeper denied Mane’s header, while at the other end Wesley was almost set free on the break.

Mohamed Salah was found by Andrew Robertson at the back post but his header was off target as Liverpool pushed hard for an equalizer.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made a big impact off the bench as Engels and Mings blocked his shots, then Mane slipped as he got an effort off on the edge of the box and Adam Lallana then missed a glorious chance.

At the other end Trezeguet set up Connor Hourihane and with Alisson racing off his line, Virgil Van Dijk arrived to clear the danger.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flashed a shot inches wide, and then Liverpool secured the win.

First, Robertson headed home at the back post to make it 1-1 after Mane’s great cross.

And then Alexander-Arnold’s free kick was tipped over in stoppage time, and from the resulting corner Mane brilliantly flicked home a header to make it 2-1.

Cue wild scenes in the away end at Villa Park.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports