Brighton win again, beat Norwich

Brighton beat Norwich City 2-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, as the Seagulls continue their amazing form at home.
Graham Potter‘s side saw Leandro Trossard score one and set up another as the Seagulls made it 2-0 thanks to Shane Duffy‘s late striker. They dominated Norwich and should have won by a heftier margin.
With the win Brighton move up to eighth in the table, while Norwich remain second from bottom.
3 things we learned
1. Trossard’s quality tells: The playmaker arrived from Genk this summer and when he’s been fit, he’s made a huge difference. Potter has Brighton playing lovely football and they need a cutting edge. Trossard delivers that, and he was the difference on Saturday with a goal and an assist.
2. Norwich fail to support Pukki: Early in the season the Canaries were getting up to support Pukki, but they just aren’t doing that anymore. Farke’s side are sitting too deep, maybe due to their defensive injuries and issues, and aren’t gambling to support their star Finnish striker in attack.
3. Seagulls soaring away from relegation scrap: Many believed Brighton would be in the bottom three at the end of the season, and that clearly won’t be the case. They are solid defensively but now have a clear plan in midfield and attack and they are exciting to watch. They’ve made the most of the momentum they gained from beating Tottenham. What a start for Potter.
Man of the Match: Leonardo Trossard – He jumped off the bench and scored and grabbed an assist, with the Belgian playmaker key in this Brighton side. If he can stay fit, the Seagulls will be clear of the bottom three.
Brighton dominated the first half but couldn’t finish off the chances they created as Norwich held on.
Neal Maupay then missed a sitter, as he swung his foot at but failed to get a proper connection as Brighton let Norwich off the hook.
In the second half it was Aaron Connolly‘s turn to go close, then at the other end Teemu Pukki had a half chance but couldn’t make the most of it.
Norwich barely threatened in attack and Pukki was an isolated figure up top.
Montoya whipped in a cross at the near post as Trossard poked home to put Brighton 1-0 with 20 minutes to go and seal all three points for the Seagulls.
Maupay was denied by Tim Krul late on and missed another glorious chance late on, but Duffy then scored as he stretched his leg out to make it 2-0 after Trossard’s ball.
Brighton’s great home form continues as they’ve now won three-straight at the Amex.