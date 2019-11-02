Bundesliga wrap: Gladbach stays top, Werner runs riot for Leipzig

There’s no unbeaten team left in the Bundesliga and the serial winners sit fourth as Germany’s top flight continues to spin heads.
[ MORE: Another big day for Pulisic ]
Bayern Munich lost again, ‘Gladbach won again, and Wolfsburg fell for the first time this season despite a strong day from USMNT center back John Brooks.
Scenes.
Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Wolfsburg
Thorgan Hazard registered a goal and an assist, while Raphael Guerreiro and Mario Gotze also chipped in to hand Wolfsburg its first loss of the season and send BVB into second with 19 points.
Rested at midweek, Brooks had a strong day with seven interceptions, two tackles, and 7 of 10 duels won. He was also credited with two key passes. Now, if he could just stay healthy to the international break.
RB Leipzig 8-0 Mainz
Timo Werner scored three goals and added three assists in a remarkable performance, Leipzig building a 5-0 lead by halftime through his first and markers by Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg, and Yussuf Poulsen. Nordi Mukiele also scored. Leipzig is third, ahead of Bayern and Freiburg on goal difference.
Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich
A ninth minute sending off of Jerome Boateng put already defense-weary Bayern in a real bind, and Eintracht took advantage in building a 2-1 halftime lead. FIlip Kostic had a goal and an assist as five different Eintracht players made their mark.
Alphonso Davies set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal to extend the Polish striker’s incredible season record to 14 goals in 10 league matches. He has scored in all 11 of Bayern’s league outings.
Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach
An explosive first half saw the leaders take and lose the lead before grabbing it for good thanks to red-hot Marcus Thuram.
Werder Bremen 2-2 Freiburg
Bremen continues to weather a tricky storm of fixtures, with Milot Rashica staying in form with a goal and an assist. American teen Josh Sargent came off the bench for the hosts, making an interception with a key pass and 11 touches in 18 minutes.
Union Berlin 1-0 Hertha Berlin
Sebastian Polter’s 90th minute penalty won the first Berlin Derby in the history of the Bundesliga. Seems crazy that there hadn’t been one yet! Union is now out of the bottom three and just a point back of Hertha.
Elsewhere
Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn — Friday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Augsburg v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Mönchengladbach
|10
|7
|1
|2
|21
|10
|11
|3-1-1
|4-0-1
|22
|Borussia Dortmund
|10
|5
|4
|1
|23
|11
|12
|4-1-0
|1-3-1
|19
|RB Leipzig
|10
|5
|3
|2
|25
|10
|15
|2-2-1
|3-1-1
|18
|Bayern Munich
|10
|5
|3
|2
|25
|16
|9
|3-1-1
|2-2-1
|18
|SC Freiburg
|10
|5
|3
|2
|19
|12
|7
|2-2-1
|3-1-1
|18
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|10
|5
|2
|3
|21
|15
|6
|4-2-0
|1-0-3
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg
|10
|4
|5
|1
|11
|8
|3
|2-3-0
|2-2-1
|17
|1899 Hoffenheim
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|13
|1
|3-0-2
|2-2-1
|17
|FC Schalke 04
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|9
|5
|2-2-1
|2-1-1
|15
|Bayer Leverkusen
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|15
|0
|2-3-1
|2-0-2
|15
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|2-0-2
|1-2-3
|11
|Werder Bremen
|10
|2
|5
|3
|17
|21
|-4
|1-2-2
|1-3-1
|11
|1. FC Union Berlin
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|15
|-5
|3-0-3
|0-1-3
|10
|FSV Mainz 05
|10
|3
|0
|7
|10
|27
|-17
|2-0-2
|1-0-5
|9
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|1-1-2
|1-0-4
|7
|1. FC Köln
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|1-0-3
|1-1-3
|7
|FC Augsburg
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|21
|-11
|1-2-1
|0-2-3
|7
|SC Paderborn
|10
|1
|1
|8
|11
|25
|-14
|1-0-4
|0-1-4
|4