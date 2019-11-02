More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Liverpool react to wild comeback win; focus on Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Premier League leaders Liverpool keep on grinding and they secured a dramatic late comeback win at Aston Villa on Saturday to remain unbeaten through the opening 11 games of the season.

Sadio Mane was the star of the show as Liverpool trailed 1-0 heading into the 87th minute at Villa Park.

The Senegalese forward whipped in a cross for Andy Robertson to head home an equalizer and in the 92nd minute Mane headed home the winner to spark wild scenes of celebration.

After stretching Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the PL to 28 games, Mane tried to sum up his emotions to the club website.

“I’m struggling to describe how happy we are,” Mane said. “But for sure we are very happy and we deserved to win these three points, which was really important for us… It’s always going to be tough but I think our reaction was perfect. In the first half it wasn’t our best performance but, like we said, we just had to push hard as a team and give everything and try, try again. That’s what we tried to do and at the end we created some chances and we scored two goals. For sure it wasn’t our best performance but we deserved the three points.”

For the third-straight game they’ve come from behind to grab points, as the heroics at Villa followed a comeback 1-1 draw at Man United and a 2-1 win against Tottenham last weekend where they also fell behind.

Robertson, who grabbed the equalizer against Villa from Mane’s cross, told Sky Sports that Liverpool’s resilience doesn’t surprise him and they now have plenty of momentum after a late win.

“We have showed our resilience over the last 18 months and this season we have kept on going,” Robertson said. “Today we knew we had some great chances and there’s nothing better than a last minute winner. Aston Villa are a team that just got promoted and pushed us to the end, we know we need to be at our best every single game.”

Mane was right, Liverpool weren’t at their best but they dug deep and were relentless in the final 30 minutes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane and Adam Lallana all going close.

Jurgen Klopp celebrated wildly on the sidelines but said he wasn’t really thinking about Liverpool losing their long unbeaten PL record, which dates back to Jan. 3.

“I don’t have time to think about things like this, to be honest. I am not there to feel happy and disappointed and sad and angry or whatever,” Klopp said. “Yes, sometimes I am angry, but not because I plan it. Sometimes I am disappointed, but not because I plan it. I never thought a second about ‘did we lose already?’ or ‘can we win it still?’ It is not like this. We just have to try to score, that’s everything – and that’s what obviously we tried. It’s not that I think now that we have had a couple of comebacks then today they were would be another comeback – how can you think that?”

“But we know it is possible, everybody knows it is possible. We really know it, the boys tried it. I think we got the free-kick with Trent, then somebody in the wall [deflected it with a] header and then that was the corner when we scored. That’s football, you need to have these situations.”

Ahead of their huge clash at Anfield against Man City next Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Liverpool kept their six-point lead atop the table and Mane cannot wait to play against the reigning Premier League champs in a massive game.

“We have big respect for Manchester City,” Mane said. “They are a very good team but we are Liverpool and we are also a very good team. I think it will be a very interesting game and we are looking forward to it.”

The win against Villa will feel very good between now and the game against Man City.

Robertson said it best: “There’s nothing better than a last minute winner.”

Bundesliga wrap: Gladbach stays top, Werner runs riot for Leipzig

Photo by Peter Steffen/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
There’s no unbeaten team left in the Bundesliga and the serial winners sit fourth as Germany’s top flight continues to spin heads.

[ MORE: Another big day for Pulisic ]

Bayern Munich lost again, ‘Gladbach won again, and Wolfsburg fell for the first time this season despite a strong day from USMNT center back John Brooks.

Scenes.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Wolfsburg

Thorgan Hazard registered a goal and an assist, while Raphael Guerreiro and Mario Gotze also chipped in to hand Wolfsburg its first loss of the season and send BVB into second with 19 points.

Rested at midweek, Brooks had a strong day with seven interceptions, two tackles, and 7 of 10 duels won. He was also credited with two key passes. Now, if he could just stay healthy to the international break.

RB Leipzig 8-0 Mainz

Timo Werner scored three goals and added three assists in a remarkable performance, Leipzig building a 5-0 lead by halftime through his first and markers by Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg, and Yussuf Poulsen. Nordi Mukiele also scored. Leipzig is third, ahead of Bayern and Freiburg on goal difference.

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich

A ninth minute sending off of Jerome Boateng put already defense-weary Bayern in a real bind, and Eintracht took advantage in building a 2-1 halftime lead. FIlip Kostic had a goal and an assist as five different Eintracht players made their mark.

Alphonso Davies set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal to extend the Polish striker’s incredible season record to 14 goals in 10 league matches. He has scored in all 11 of Bayern’s league outings.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

An explosive first half saw the leaders take and lose the lead before grabbing it for good thanks to red-hot Marcus Thuram.

Werder Bremen 2-2 Freiburg

Bremen continues to weather a tricky storm of fixtures, with Milot Rashica staying in form with a goal and an assist. American teen Josh Sargent came off the bench for the hosts, making an interception with a key pass and 11 touches in 18 minutes.

Union Berlin 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Sebastian Polter’s 90th minute penalty won the first Berlin Derby in the history of the Bundesliga. Seems crazy that there hadn’t been one yet! Union is now out of the bottom three and just a point back of Hertha.

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn — Friday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Augsburg v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Mönchengladbach 10 7 1 2 21 10 11 3-1-1 4-0-1 22
 Borussia Dortmund 10 5 4 1 23 11 12 4-1-0 1-3-1 19
 RB Leipzig 10 5 3 2 25 10 15 2-2-1 3-1-1 18
 Bayern Munich 10 5 3 2 25 16 9 3-1-1 2-2-1 18
 SC Freiburg 10 5 3 2 19 12 7 2-2-1 3-1-1 18
 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 5 2 3 21 15 6 4-2-0 1-0-3 17
 VfL Wolfsburg 10 4 5 1 11 8 3 2-3-0 2-2-1 17
 1899 Hoffenheim 10 5 2 3 14 13 1 3-0-2 2-2-1 17
 FC Schalke 04 9 4 3 2 14 9 5 2-2-1 2-1-1 15
 Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 3 3 15 15 0 2-3-1 2-0-2 15
 Hertha BSC Berlin 10 3 2 5 15 17 -2 2-0-2 1-2-3 11
 Werder Bremen 10 2 5 3 17 21 -4 1-2-2 1-3-1 11
 1. FC Union Berlin 10 3 1 6 10 15 -5 3-0-3 0-1-3 10
 FSV Mainz 05 10 3 0 7 10 27 -17 2-0-2 1-0-5 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 2 1 6 10 16 -6 1-1-2 1-0-4 7
 1. FC Köln 9 2 1 6 9 19 -10 1-0-3 1-1-3 7
 FC Augsburg 9 1 4 4 10 21 -11 1-2-1 0-2-3 7
 SC Paderborn 10 1 1 8 11 25 -14 1-0-4 0-1-4 4

Pulisic Watch: His moments from Chelsea’s 5th-straight win

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic followed up his Premier League hat trick with another goal and some fine dribbling numbers (4-for-4) over 83 minutes of a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

Chelsea has now won five-straight league matches and sits third in the PL with 23 points.

15th minute: Mostly relegated to runs off the ball aside from a final third back heel flick, Pulisic is caught in possession and Watford springs a proper counter attack to end with a Caballero save.

19th minute: Heads Willian‘s corner toward the back post, but Ben Foster leaps backward to make a fantastic fingertip save.

35th minute: Combines with Willian en route to winning a corner.

Halftime: A quiet enough half in terms of danger — aside from the header — ends with Pulisic registering 32 touches, 86 percent passes, a tackle, and 5 of 7 duels won.

49th minute: Sees one-touch pass blocked to Deulofeu, but hustles back to win ball back deep in final third.

54th minute: Slips Mount toward the end line but it’s a bit too long and goes out of play. Then takes layoff from Mount which is a step behind him and has the ball taken off him.

55th minute: GOOOOOOAAAL

58th minute: Played down the left side, Pulisic take two touches to get Christian Kabasele to commit before his drive across goal is denied place inside the far post by Foster.

70th minute: Pulisic tricks Daryl Janmaat, and the Dutch fullback is shown a yellow card for his choice.

83rd minute: Watford having pulled a goal back, Pulisic is withdrawn for Callum Hudson-Odoi to decent applause from the visiting fans and a pat on the head from Frank Lampard.

Final stat line: 83 minutes, 1 goal, 66 touches, 85 percent passing, 3 shots on target, 4-for-4 successful dribbles, 8 of 11 duels won, 2 aerials won, 1 tackle, 1 drawn foul. Arguably a MOTM line.

Abraham leads Chelsea past Watford; Pulisic scores again

By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
Tammy Abraham had a goal and an assist as Chelsea won its fifth-straight Premier League outing, getting another goal from Christian Pulisic in a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea will finish the weekend with a six-point cushion on fifth place, now sitting third with 23 points.

Watford got a late penalty from Gerard Deulofeu, awarded by VAR, to score its goal. The Hornets remain dead last with five points through 11 matches.

Three things we learned

1. Abraham the genuine article: The Championship loan high-flyer might’ve entered this season with five Premier League goals from a Swansea City loan, but his bonafides are undoubtable now. Abraham calmly converted Jorginho‘s amazing early cross before setting up Pulisic for a goal in the second half. The 22-year-old now has nine goals and two assists in just over 800 league minutes this season.

2. Watford a one-man show: Maybe a long-awaited return for Troy Deeney can do the trick for winless Watford, but every single promising moment of Saturday’s match came from Gerard Deulofeu. There are other players with promise, including Will Hughes, but Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Andre Gray were absent. That had a lot to do with trying to meet Chelsea’s attacking energy, but it doesn’t make it any easier to be a Watford supporter.

3. Pulisic keeps league run going: The American winger was charged with being very active in the wide areas and took a satisfactory first half to another level when he doubled Chelsea’s lead. Pulisic adjusts his back post to cut in front of Christian Kabasele and add a fourth goal to his Premier League collection.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch ]

Man of the Match: This one is tough. Mateo Kovacic was a beast, and Abraham weighed in on both goals. But Pulisic’s stat line was also complete, and he honestly was as important as any Blue. Ben Foster really was the reason this match wasn’t a blowout. We’re going to give it to Abraham.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

Too easy.

That’s the only way to describe Chelsea’s opener, with Jorginho sweeping a cross around the back of Watford’s back four and Abraham timing his run to pop the ball over a charging Ben Foster for 1-0.

Chalobah fired a shot to Kepa Arrizabalaga after Kurt Zouma mishit a cross in the 16th minute.

Pulisic headed Willian‘s corner toward the back post in the 19th minute, but Ben Foster leapt backward to make a fantastic fingertip save.

Gerard Deulofeu drove a shot wide of the far post in the 39th.

Foster made another fine save when Mason Mount tore into an effort from distance just before halftime.

Deulofeu led another break after halftime, but it ended with a superb block from Kurt Zouma.

Willian cued up a Chelsea chance, but Foster made a good stop on a Mount rip.

If anyone was going to get Watford on the board, it was Deulofeu. VAR said he was caught by Jorginho, sending the Spaniard to the spot in the 80th. He rolled it in.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made a diving save on a flying Foster header — yes, you read that right — on the final play of the night.

WATCH: Pulisic scores 4th of season to increase Chelsea lead

By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic has scored in back-to-back games, improving Chelsea’s advantage at Watford on Saturday.

The American had a hat trick last week at Burnley, and was held off the score sheet in the League Cup at midweek before Saturday, when he bagged his fourth Premier League goal.

[ MORE: Man City 2-1 Saints ]

Tammy Abraham set up this goal after bagging Chelsea’s first. The striker ran down the right side of the box to meet a Willian pass before squaring through the goal mouth.

That’s where Pulisic ran between a defender and goalkeeper Ben Foster to pump in another goal, doubling the Blues lead in the 54th minute.

Chelsea leads Watford 2-0 with about a half hour to play.