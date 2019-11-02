More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Pulisic: ‘I feel confident but the hard work does not stop now for me’

By Joel SoriaNov 2, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Another victory for Chelsea, another league goal for Christian Pulisic.

Red-hot Chelsea – now third in the Premier League table – edged winless Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road, and Captain America picked off right where he left off: scoring the decisive goals for Frank Lampard‘s side, who has in-form players to spare.

But even four goals – all which have come in the last two league games – and two assists later, the 21-year-old American is far from being the player who is going to rest on his laurels, and justifiably so. To the BBC:

“I want to make an impact for the team and I am enjoying it a lot,” Pulisic said following the Blues’ eighth consecutive league victory. “I feel confident but the hard work does not stop now for me.” 

“It is so much fun to play with these guys up front who help me so much,” he added.

From start to finish, Chelsea, fresh off  a cup loss against Manchester United midweek, controlled the tempo on Saturday against Watford, who are far from forming an identity in Quique Sanchez Flores’ second spell at the club.

Still, as the game began to come to an end, the Hornets desire to finish strong in front of the home crowd, coupled with some complacency from Chelsea, caused for a close-call ending.

“We played really well, our midfield was outstanding, but we just cannot have that sloppy bit near the end,” Lampard admitted following his team’s win. “It was a terrible 10 minutes considering how the game had gone. We need to be more clinical, we got a bit sloppy.

“We rely on our goalkeeper for those moments at the end of the game and he did what we needed him to do,” he added. “I am happy with how the players are playing. It’s great to watch.”

It was during those final ten minutes that Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu converted from the spot, following what Pulisic calls a “soft penalty” call.

“Those last five or 10 minutes felt like a really long time,” Pulisic said. “In the second half we felt like we were dominating. We needed to get a third to put the game away but then we gave away a soft penalty in my opinion.”

Coming off in the 83rd minute for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic shot on target in three different occasions. Out of the bunch, however, only a lightly tap-in inside a few yards from the white line proved to be enough to go past Ben Forster and into the back of the net. That needs to change, according to the crafty winger.

“We had opportunities to put the game away but we gave a penalty and they made it close at the end,” he added. “The penalty seemed to come from nowhere and that’s why we needed to score more goals.”

With this latest sample size, though, there are plenty of context clues to guess where Chelsea’s goals are going to be coming from in the games to come.

At this point, if your guess is Captain America, you’re probably playing it safe.

La Liga roundup: Barcelona fall to Levante; Real Madrid held to draw

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 2, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Barcelona’s collapse in Levante and Real Madrid draw at home highlight La Liga’s Saturday action.

Levante 3-1 Barcelona

In seven minutes, Barcelona conceded three goals, all of which came in the second half and handed the league leaders a 3-1 loss against Levante.

The collapse was so palpable that manager Ernesto Valverde couldn’t avoid the fire. The 55-year-old was asked a handful of questions regarding his future with the club. As expected, he didn’t hesitate to defend his job security, stating that Saturday’s loss was like any other.

It wasn’t, though.

Very rare are the times that Barcelona blackouts for consecutive minutes in a game, which was certainly the case on Saturday.

Lionel Messi converted from 12 yards out in the 38th minute, putting the better team ahead minutes before the first half culminated. But just shortly after both sides settled for the final 45 minutes, Levante pounced on a halfhearted Barcelona.

The first, a composed, right-foot finish from Jose Campañi, opened the floodgates. Two minutes later, an old foe, ex-Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral, put the home side ahead. Five minutes after the second fell, when an opportunistic Nemanja Radoja’s left-footed volley took a deflection from Sergio Busquets and into the back of the net.

With draws from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Barcelona remain atop of the league. But the pressure is on, and being tied with Real Madrid with 22 points after 11 games doesn’t help, that’s for sure.

The defending champions look to regain some confidence as they host Slavia Praha in Champions League play midweek, while Levante hope to carry their momentum to the Basque Country as they take on Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

With the opportunity to surpass league leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid were held to a draw by Real Betis after several close calls (and some controversy).

A spectacular goal from Eden Hazard was called back by VAR. When Los Blancos turned to the officials for a suspicious handball from Zouhair Feddal, the appeal felt short.

Sergio Ramos, who ruled Saturday’s draw as “bittersweet,” had a clear shot on target, only for it to be blocked by Betis’ Joel Robles. More chances appeared for Zinedine Zidane, specifically Ferland Mendy in the dying minutes of the game. The Frenchman’s shot went just wide of Betis’ goal, however.

Tied with Barcelona and only a point ahead of archival Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid host Turkish giants Galatasaray midweek in Champions League competition. Betis, who are slowly but surely building back from a tough start, host Sevilla in the Seville derby.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Espanyol 1-2 Valencia

Bundesliga wrap: Gladbach stays top, Werner runs riot for Leipzig

Photo by Peter Steffen/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
There’s no unbeaten team left in the Bundesliga and the serial winners sit fourth as Germany’s top flight continues to spin heads.

Bayern Munich lost again, ‘Gladbach won again, and Wolfsburg fell for the first time this season despite a strong day from USMNT center back John Brooks.

Scenes.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Wolfsburg

Thorgan Hazard registered a goal and an assist, while Raphael Guerreiro and Mario Gotze also chipped in to hand Wolfsburg its first loss of the season and send BVB into second with 19 points.

Rested at midweek, Brooks had a strong day with seven interceptions, two tackles, and 7 of 10 duels won. He was also credited with two key passes. Now, if he could just stay healthy to the international break.

RB Leipzig 8-0 Mainz

Timo Werner scored three goals and added three assists in a remarkable performance, Leipzig building a 5-0 lead by halftime through his first and markers by Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg, and Yussuf Poulsen. Nordi Mukiele also scored. Leipzig is third, ahead of Bayern and Freiburg on goal difference.

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich

A ninth minute sending off of Jerome Boateng put already defense-weary Bayern in a real bind, and Eintracht took advantage in building a 2-1 halftime lead. FIlip Kostic had a goal and an assist as five different Eintracht players made their mark.

Alphonso Davies set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal to extend the Polish striker’s incredible season record to 14 goals in 10 league matches. He has scored in all 11 of Bayern’s league outings.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

An explosive first half saw the leaders take and lose the lead before grabbing it for good thanks to red-hot Marcus Thuram.

Werder Bremen 2-2 Freiburg

Bremen continues to weather a tricky storm of fixtures, with Milot Rashica staying in form with a goal and an assist. American teen Josh Sargent came off the bench for the hosts, making an interception with a key pass and 11 touches in 18 minutes.

Union Berlin 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Sebastian Polter’s 90th minute penalty won the first Berlin Derby in the history of the Bundesliga. Seems crazy that there hadn’t been one yet! Union is now out of the bottom three and just a point back of Hertha.

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn — Friday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Augsburg v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Mönchengladbach 10 7 1 2 21 10 11 3-1-1 4-0-1 22
 Borussia Dortmund 10 5 4 1 23 11 12 4-1-0 1-3-1 19
 RB Leipzig 10 5 3 2 25 10 15 2-2-1 3-1-1 18
 Bayern Munich 10 5 3 2 25 16 9 3-1-1 2-2-1 18
 SC Freiburg 10 5 3 2 19 12 7 2-2-1 3-1-1 18
 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 5 2 3 21 15 6 4-2-0 1-0-3 17
 VfL Wolfsburg 10 4 5 1 11 8 3 2-3-0 2-2-1 17
 1899 Hoffenheim 10 5 2 3 14 13 1 3-0-2 2-2-1 17
 FC Schalke 04 9 4 3 2 14 9 5 2-2-1 2-1-1 15
 Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 3 3 15 15 0 2-3-1 2-0-2 15
 Hertha BSC Berlin 10 3 2 5 15 17 -2 2-0-2 1-2-3 11
 Werder Bremen 10 2 5 3 17 21 -4 1-2-2 1-3-1 11
 1. FC Union Berlin 10 3 1 6 10 15 -5 3-0-3 0-1-3 10
 FSV Mainz 05 10 3 0 7 10 27 -17 2-0-2 1-0-5 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 2 1 6 10 16 -6 1-1-2 1-0-4 7
 1. FC Köln 9 2 1 6 9 19 -10 1-0-3 1-1-3 7
 FC Augsburg 9 1 4 4 10 21 -11 1-2-1 0-2-3 7
 SC Paderborn 10 1 1 8 11 25 -14 1-0-4 0-1-4 4

Pulisic Watch: His moments from Chelsea’s 5th-straight win

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic followed up his Premier League hat trick with another goal and some fine dribbling numbers (4-for-4) over 83 minutes of a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Chelsea has now won five-straight league matches and sits third in the PL with 23 points.

15th minute: Mostly relegated to runs off the ball aside from a final third back heel flick, Pulisic is caught in possession and Watford springs a proper counter attack to end with a Caballero save.

19th minute: Heads Willian‘s corner toward the back post, but Ben Foster leaps backward to make a fantastic fingertip save.

35th minute: Combines with Willian en route to winning a corner.

Halftime: A quiet enough half in terms of danger — aside from the header — ends with Pulisic registering 32 touches, 86 percent passes, a tackle, and 5 of 7 duels won.

49th minute: Sees one-touch pass blocked to Deulofeu, but hustles back to win ball back deep in final third.

54th minute: Slips Mount toward the end line but it’s a bit too long and goes out of play. Then takes layoff from Mount which is a step behind him and has the ball taken off him.

55th minute: GOOOOOOAAAL

58th minute: Played down the left side, Pulisic take two touches to get Christian Kabasele to commit before his drive across goal is denied place inside the far post by Foster.

70th minute: Pulisic tricks Daryl Janmaat, and the Dutch fullback is shown a yellow card for his choice.

83rd minute: Watford having pulled a goal back, Pulisic is withdrawn for Callum Hudson-Odoi to decent applause from the visiting fans and a pat on the head from Frank Lampard.

Final stat line: 83 minutes, 1 goal, 66 touches, 85 percent passing, 3 shots on target, 4-for-4 successful dribbles, 8 of 11 duels won, 2 aerials won, 1 tackle, 1 drawn foul. Arguably a MOTM line.

Abraham leads Chelsea past Watford; Pulisic scores again

By Nicholas MendolaNov 2, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
Tammy Abraham had a goal and an assist as Chelsea won its fifth-straight Premier League outing, getting another goal from Christian Pulisic in a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Chelsea will finish the weekend with a six-point cushion on fifth place, now sitting third with 23 points.

Watford got a late penalty from Gerard Deulofeu, awarded by VAR, to score its goal. The Hornets remain dead last with five points through 11 matches.

Three things we learned

1. Abraham the genuine article: The Championship loan high-flyer might’ve entered this season with five Premier League goals from a Swansea City loan, but his bonafides are undoubtable now. Abraham calmly converted Jorginho‘s amazing early cross before setting up Pulisic for a goal in the second half. The 22-year-old now has nine goals and two assists in just over 800 league minutes this season.

2. Watford a one-man show: Maybe a long-awaited return for Troy Deeney can do the trick for winless Watford, but every single promising moment of Saturday’s match came from Gerard Deulofeu. There are other players with promise, including Will Hughes, but Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Andre Gray were absent. That had a lot to do with trying to meet Chelsea’s attacking energy, but it doesn’t make it any easier to be a Watford supporter.

3. Pulisic keeps league run going: The American winger was charged with being very active in the wide areas and took a satisfactory first half to another level when he doubled Chelsea’s lead. Pulisic adjusts his back post to cut in front of Christian Kabasele and add a fourth goal to his Premier League collection.

Man of the Match: This one is tough. Mateo Kovacic was a beast, and Abraham weighed in on both goals. But Pulisic’s stat line was also complete, and he honestly was as important as any Blue. Ben Foster really was the reason this match wasn’t a blowout. We’re going to give it to Abraham.

Too easy.

That’s the only way to describe Chelsea’s opener, with Jorginho sweeping a cross around the back of Watford’s back four and Abraham timing his run to pop the ball over a charging Ben Foster for 1-0.

Chalobah fired a shot to Kepa Arrizabalaga after Kurt Zouma mishit a cross in the 16th minute.

Pulisic headed Willian‘s corner toward the back post in the 19th minute, but Ben Foster leapt backward to make a fantastic fingertip save.

Gerard Deulofeu drove a shot wide of the far post in the 39th.

Foster made another fine save when Mason Mount tore into an effort from distance just before halftime.

Deulofeu led another break after halftime, but it ended with a superb block from Kurt Zouma.

Willian cued up a Chelsea chance, but Foster made a good stop on a Mount rip.

If anyone was going to get Watford on the board, it was Deulofeu. VAR said he was caught by Jorginho, sending the Spaniard to the spot in the 80th. He rolled it in.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made a diving save on a flying Foster header — yes, you read that right — on the final play of the night.