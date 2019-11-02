Sheffield United ease past Burnley

Sheffield United beat Burnley 3-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday, as the Blades finally secured a thumping win in the Premier League.
For most of this season Chris Wilder‘s side have impressed on the ball but haven’t taken their chances but they scored three times in the first half against Burnley, with John Lundstram scoring twice and John Fleck adding another.
Burnley barely threatened as Sean Dyche‘s side lost a third-straight game, while Sheffield United move up to sixth on 16 points.
3 things we learned
2. Free-flowing Blades prevail: Sheffield United had scored three home PL goals all season, but they scored three in the first 45 minutes in a real breakout day for Wilder’s side. They have threatened this all season long and they should gain huge confidence from a comfortable win against Burnley.
3. Burnley’s defensive problems: The Clarets have now let in nine goals in their last three games and that is unlike them. Sheffield United’s movement caused them problems and Burnley were dragged all over the place. Dyche will not be happy with this very un-Burnley like display.
Man of the Match: John Fleck – Scored one goal and was superb in the engine room to continue his recent good form. The Scotsman was everywhere.
Lundstram put Sheffield United 1-0 up to continue his fine start to the season and Burnley had a penalty appealed looked at by VAR but nothing was given.
Soon after Lundstram got his and Sheffield United’s second, as he finished off a flowing move as Enda Stevens crossed for the midfielder to tap home.
The goals kept coming as Fleck made it 3-0 before the break after Lys Mousset played him in. The Scotsman finished superbly to cap off a wonderful first half for the Blades.
In the second half Ashley Barnes was found unmarked but he skied it over the bar as Burnley’s best chance of the game came and went.
Sheffield United continued to look dangerous as Nick Pope denied David McGoldrick and the Blades kept pouring forward.