VIDEO: Josh King scores superb solo goal v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
Wow. What a goal.

Josh King controlled the ball, flicked the ball over Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s head and finished calmly to give Bournemouth the lead over his former club Manchester United right on half time.

A superb solo goal from King, but United’s defenders will have plenty of questions to answer after they let the ball bounce in the box and barely challenged the Bournemouth striker.

Watch the goal in the video below.

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 2, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
Bournemouth host Manchester United on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Cherries aiming to spring yet another upset at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have won their last three away games in all competitions and head to the south coast full of confidence.

In team news Bournemouth start Harry Wilson as Callum Wilson and Josh King are up top.

United have James, Rashford and Martial starting in attack.

Messi back with Argentina after three-month ban; Aguero also returns

Associated PressNov 1, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Lionel Messi is back in the Argentina team for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay in November, after serving a three-month ban.

Messi and Sergio Aguero were both included in the squad announced by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Thursday for matches against Brazil on Nov. 15 in Saudi Arabia and three days later against Uruguay in Israel.

Messi is available after a three-month ban imposed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL after he made accusations of corruption following the Copa America tournament in Brazil in July.

Aguero had not been called up by Scaloni since the continental tournament.

Full Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin (Porto), Juan Mussi (Udinese), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors)

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Renzo Saravia (Porto), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Nehuen Perez (Famalicao)

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (America de Mexico), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez Sarsfield), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

Strikers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Solskjaer says ‘camaraderie, attitude’ on the up at Man Utd

By Andy EdwardsNov 1, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that the mood around Manchester United’s first-team squad is now “miles better” than it was in previous weeks and months, due in large part to having been through tough times as a unit and come through to the other side.

Most notably, it’s Anthony Martial whose mood is most notably improved, and Solskjaer believes that is mostly down to the 23-year-old Frenchman having been healthy and played a run of games in recent weeks. The fact he’s been deployed as a no. 9, and scored goals while doing so, is a fair indicator, according to the Man United manager — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t think he has had a long run of games as a no. 9 since he played many years ago [here] as a boy. Now he is maturing. You have to be obsessed with scoring goals as a no. 9 and he is looking more and more like a player who wants to score goals and not just show his tricks.

“For me, he has matured a lot in his behavior on the training ground as well. I believe we will see the best of him in the next few years. He looks happier and seems happy. He is an infectious boy — his smile and sense of humor. You can see he is happy here and that rubs off on everyone and it’s great to see.”

It’s not just Martial whose mood has swung, either. Solskjaer insists everyone at the club is enjoying themselves at the moment. Whether that is the product or the catalyst of the Red Devils’ recent resurgence (three straight wins across three different competitions) is tough to say. It’s easy to see the good times rolling on once they get stuck inside that cycle happiness.

“The whole mood — it’s miles better on the training ground. They encourage each other. It’s nice to be a coach and a manager when you see them come out and wanting to do extras, so we are improving.

“The group is more ready for tougher times and better times. It’s a miles better group that we have now. The camaraderie, the attitude of the boys, the selflessness, the humility. We are getting closer to what we want to see every day — that culture, the performance in training, the way they prepare for games. We’ve travelled together and seen each other a lot [and] they’ve been disciplined.”

Seventh-place Manchester United will visit ninth-place Bournemouth the first game of the Premier League weekend on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Sounders sell out MLS Cup 2019, more than 69,000 expected

By Andy EdwardsNov 1, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT
MLS Cup 2019 will be contested in front of a sold-out crowd at CenturyLink Field in Seattle next Sunday, Nov. 10, the Seattle Sounders announced on Friday.

[ MORE: NWSL announces changes to salary cap, contract structure ]

More than 69,000 fans are expected to attend this year’s final between Seattle and Toronto FC, the third time in four years the two sides will meet with the playoff title on the line. More than 50,000 tickets had been sold through a season-ticket holders pre-sale before going on sale to the general public on Friday.

[ MLS Cup roundtable: Plenty of talking points for a “three-match” ]

While Seattle will likely fall short of Atlanta United’s all-time MLS record of 73,019 for last year’s final against the Portland Timbers, due almost certainly only to capacity constraints, MLS Cup 2019 should still go down as a top-10 crowd in MLS history. Atlanta currently holds the top nine spots on that list — all above 70,000 and all in the last two-plus years, since the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The current record for a game in Seattle is 67,385, for a Seattle-Portland showdown in 2013.