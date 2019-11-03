Bayern Munich part ways with Niko Kovac

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cenk Tosun‘s goal deep in stoppage time gave Everton a 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The match was marred by a gruesome ankle injury to Everton’s Andre Gomes, who was upended by a reckless Heung-Min Son challenge. Son was sent off, in tears.

Dele Alli had given Spurs a lead in a match which suffered in quality for more than an hour.

Everton’s 11 points have it 17th, three points above the drop zone, while Spurs are 11th with 13 points.

Three things we learned

1. VAR remains a main character, antagonist: Well this got a little ridiculous, as Martin Atkinson could — and maybe should — have awarded three second-half penalties but was backed by VAR. First, Spurs were denied a penalty when Yerry Mina fell into Heung-min Son, who admittedly added ridiculous embellishment to the foul. VAR didn’t no overrule the on-field decision, and Richarlison was not awarded an Everton penalty for a worse violation moments later. Then Spurs truly got off the hook when Dele’s raised arm deflected a cross but withstood a lengthy review.

2.Disappointing teams keep disappointing: How fitting that Spurs’ lone goal of a sloppy match came on an awful giveaway, while Everton tied it up through a forgotten forward. Both sets of players were poor for most of the match, though at least Spurs had some excuse with the illness of Harry Kane costing them a star striker. Neither team will find much to like from their performance, although Everton will lean on its resilience in finding an equalizer given the emotions involved in seeing a teammate’s serious injury.

A round of applause for Andre Gomes who gets carted off after suffering a horrific ankle injury. Wishing him all the best. pic.twitter.com/dCAk3rn8p3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 3, 2019

3. Gomes suffers stomach-turning injury: Heung-min Son clattered into Gomes, and saw a yellow card but the nature of the problem escalated when players from both teams immediately called for medical treatment. Replays weren’t shown by the TV broadcast due to the nature of the injury, and the card was changed to red. It was a reckless but not malicious tackle, and a full-speed Gomes suffered an apparent ankle break when he landed. Son was nearly inconsolable after seeing what his tackle had done, and left the pitch in tears. Gomes left on a stretcher, and Spursd were down a man for 7six minutes plus what would be a long period of stoppage time.

The Premier League issued a statement on the red card: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

Man of the Match: It’s down to three D’s — Digne, Dele, and Fabian Delph. We’ll choose the former, whose match-tying assist was perfect.

The final decision or movement just wasn’t there in a clumsy first half hour with no shots on target. Richarlison couldn’t make a clean break on a terrific through ball and Andre Gomes popped a header over the goal.

Richarlison turned a Lucas Digne cross and lashed to Paulo Gazzaniga in the 33rd for the first shot on target of the match.

The second half began with more pace, and Yerry Mina’s sloppy tackle on Heung-min Son was not given as a penalty by Martin Atkinson. Son exaggerated the contact, but it still looked like a reason to go to the spot.

Richarlison went across his body to snap a shot at Gazzaniga moments after a penalty shot.

Spurs went ahead when Alex Iwobi gave the ball away in his own half, Son nutmegging Mina with a pass to Dele. The Englishman dribbled free to the top of the box before beating Jordan Pickford with a low shot for 1-0.

Dele looked to have given the goal back as his raised arm struck the ball on a challenge inside the 18, but no penalty was awarded by VAR.

Then came the Son yellow card, and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin nearly equalized when the game was restarted.

The Toffees found their leveler in stoppage time, as Lucas Digne first touched a massive cross back into the mixer for Tosun to head past Gazzaniga.

