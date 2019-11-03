More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Emery’s use of Pepe, attackers may be his Arsenal downfall

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
Arsenal releases statement from Xhaka detailing fan abuse Kelleher reacts to decisive penalty save in Liverpool-Arsenal thriller

When the Premier League season began, many joked that Arsenal was built to try and outscore teams 3-2 each week over 38 weeks.

It was a nod to the Gunners’ extraordinary attacking prowess and limited defensive additions. Arsenal had signed three defenders in the summer, one who wouldn’t arrive until the following season (William Saliba*) and another who would miss some time with injury (Kieran Tierney).

The third was David Luiz.

So it isn’t surprising that the Gunners are still allowing goals. It is surprising that they are not scoring more, and perhaps a bit stunning that the expected goals table says that Unai Emery‘s men aren’t even hard luck victims.

Arsenal has scored 16 goals and allowed 15 through 11 match days, but the xG table says the North London outfit has actually finished a bit better their chances and been worse on the other end (15 xG for, 17 xGA).

Luiz has made several head scratching errors to go with his wonderful long passes and forays forward. He’s a player capable of both the ethereal and the tragic, not unlike Granit Xhaka, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that a move across London.

There are plenty of reasons to be upset with the defense, of course, and it’s one thing if that anger is put at the board instead of Emery. The league-worst 7.7 interceptions per game points a bit to the tactics, but there’s no question the Gunners have made mistakes above field level even if the Laurent Koscielny exit to Bordeaux caught them by surprise.

But what should be damning is what Emery has been unable to do with an unbelievable batch of attackers. Given Nicolas Pepe to go with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the tactician has not been able to find a way to play them together. Breakout teens Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were both used over unused sub Pepe on Saturday despite the Ivorian not playing in the midweek League Cup loss to Liverpool.

Don’t get us wrong, both players are exciting pieces for the future, but the decision is so short-sighted (let alone that Emery put on Saka for Lucas Torreira with a one-goal lead and 17 minutes to play. Perhaps coincidental but no surprise tha it was 1-1 three minutes later).

Some if not many have argued that Pepe has been a disappointment since arriving in a mega money deal from Ligue 1, and the 24-year-old’s three goals and three assists in exactly 800 minutes in all competitions certainly aren’t eye-popping from a player who scored 22 and 11 in 3300 at Lille last season.

Yet Pepe is capable of the sensational, as evidenced by his pair of free kick goals in 15 minutes off the bench in the Europa League on Oct. 15. He’s third in the PL in successful dribbles (34) and is the 19th ranked player by SofaScore and 24th in WhoScored’s ratings. That’s the best of any Arsenal player, with Aubameyang 38th and 62nd according to both sites, respectively.

And stats say Pepe has been somewhat unlucky in PL play to boot, with one actual goal to go with 3 expected goals. His xG plus xA per contest is below only Lacazette and level with Aubameyang.

Arsenal is ninth in the PL in key passes, with 12.9 per game. Pepe’s 1.7 are behind only Mesut Ozil, whose sample size is two matches.

Look at this pass from Pepe to Lacazette between three bodies to set up Arsenal’s first goal in its memorable North London Derby comeback. It’s just one example, sure, and all players need time to integrate to a new league and culture, but not using a healthy Pepe for 180 minutes should never happen even with the five-pack of attackers.

*A silver lining for Arsenal fans: Saint-Etienne boss Claude Puel is furious with his club for selling the 18-year-old Saliba, calling him the “best player” on the team. He’s coming, eventually, even if Real Madrid are reportedly trying to find a way to hijack the sale/loan.

Balotelli leaves pitch after racial abuse, later scores at same end

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Don’t let the fact that Mario Balotelli scored a beautiful goal in front of the fans who racially abused him distract from another ugly incident in Serie A.

Balotelli left the pitch after hearing racial abuse from Hellas Verona fans in a 2-1 loss on Sunday. According to Football-Italia, this is not the first time the Hellas Verona fans have been a part of such an incident.

The Brescia man was victimized at the Stadio Bentegodi, and kicked the ball into the stands before eventually returning to the match after his teammates intervened.

During this spell, the match was halted and an announcement was made inside the stadium as a warning to fans according to UEFA’s protocol for racial abuse.

Balotelli scored a magnificent goal after returning to the pitch, but it feels too casual to note it as a just dessert or last laugh; It’s embarrassing that the pervasive cries for better treatment of minorities hasn’t been heard by all; It’s one thing for bad seeds to continue their abuse of players, another for a lack of universal support from his peers on the pitch (though certainly some did).

Leicester keeps flying with win at Crystal Palace

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leicester City continues to surprise, collecting a 2-0 win over in-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy scored for the Foxes, who go third with 23 points.

The loss keeps Palace ninth, where they’ll stay unless Tottenham really punishes Everton late in the orning.

The Foxes are loving the Fortune, entering the day with 25 goals and 8 conceded despite an expected goals total of about 14 and 12!

Three things we learned

1. One bad moment punishes Palace: Roy Hodgson‘s well-drilled Eagles were doomed to defeat by a miscommunication on a set piece (their inability to score, obviously, also hurt). Gary Cahill and James Tomkins were out to lunch as Soyuncu into space and stooped to head a corner kick home. Maybe it was Soyuncu’s status as a true sleeper to score, but the chest high ball could’ve easily have been handled by either back had they moved with the Turkish center back.

2. Surprise scorer stoops to concur: Soyuncu entered the game with three club goals in almost 10,000 career minutes and none since scoring for Freiburg on Oct. 1, 2017 (He did score his lone Turkey goal against Tunisia in June 2018, for what it’s worth). One of five players to play all 990 minutes for the Foxes this season, he’s been a beast in defense especially in the air. Perhaps it’s a bit ironic that his winner came from his ducking to plant the ball in the goal, but you’d have to say it’s a richly-earned offensive reward from a man who does much of Leicester’s dirty work.

3. Black Swan Vardy delivers 10th goal: Clad in the black of Leicester City’s away strip, Jamie Vardy flapped his wings wildly after scoring the Foxes second goal. He is absolutely flying, turning back the clock to total 10 goals through 11 matches. It was a clever goal, too, a 1-2 with Demarai Gray hit cleanly with a left-foot. This wasn’t powerful Jamie Vardy having a party, rather a night at the opera. Good stuff.

Man of the Match: Soyuncu, with apologies to Guaita who kept it close.

Youri Tielemans led a robust rush down Palace’s left, setting up Harvey Barnes for a fifth minute shot that was collected by Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha did the same at the other end, but Jordan Ayew lashed wildly beyond the frame.

The edge of the 19th minute saw Vardy race onto a James Maddison pass, roasting James Tomkins only to find himself denied by Guaita (and Gary Cahill’s denial of a passing avenue). Evans headed over goal on a following corner.

Ayoze Perez made a terrific steal and run deep into the Palace half, but Patrick Van Aanholt‘s terrific run closed ground and sent the danger out for a corner.

The match was cagey and hectic, Zaha winning a free kick off Ricardo before halftime.

Palace had a good run in the first few minutes of the second half, with Zaha bounding a shot wide.

Leicester found some momentum after that, with Evans heading a corner toward goal that Guaita slapped over the bar.

The Foxes scored off the ensuing corner, Soyuncu ducking to adjust for a low corner when Palace’s center backs miscommunicated on their mark.

And the insurance goal arrived when Tielemans, who was fantastic, hit an incisive pass to Vardy to begin a 1-2 with Gray that ended in the back of the net.

Watch Live: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
Two of the Premier League’s head-scratching disappointments try to get back on track at the other’s expense when Everton hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs will have to do it without Harry Kane, who is ill and replaced by Lucas Moura in the Starting XI.

Everton will be thrilled at the news, as Kane had scored braces in each of his last four outings against the Toffees.

Marco Silva will go with a front three of Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, and Walcott, keeping Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean on the bench as Bernard missing through injury.

LINEUPS

Everton

Spurs

Landon Donovan’s USL club has a name and crest

@SanDiegoLoyal
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
USMNT and MLS legend Landon Donovan’s new USL Championship club has a name and logo.

San Diego Loyal will be the club taking its place in the American second tier next season, orange and green a big part of its color scheme.

The ocean waves on the bottom and “SD” as a sun are pretty cool, and SD hopes to follow Seattle’s rave green in putting a unique color in the soccer landscape with “Torrey Green,” named after the endangered trees of San Diego.

We’re no design whizzes, and the club’s crest explanation says the ‘y’ in local represents the California poppy, but to us is a cool marine nod to a trident (maybe their mascot could be modeled after Jason Momoa, or just straight up be Jason Momoa. We’re kidding Twitter. It’s Sunday morning).