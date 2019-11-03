La Liga roundup: Real Sociedad win, pull level with Barcelona and Real Madrid (video)

Real Sociedad’s last-minute win in Granada highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.
Granada 1-2 Real Sociedad
Who would have thought that after 12 matchweeks, Real Sociedad were going to be in front of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the standings and tied with powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid at 22 points?
Surely, Imanol Alguacil and his men were amongst the few who held on to the string of hope. Perhaps that is why their fourth victory in seven away matches came down to the wire.
With a 89th-minute winner from Portu, Sociedad edged a formidable Granada side 2-1 on Sunday.
Playmaker Martin Odergaard, who is nursing a right foot injury, was inactive for the visitors, but Alguacil’s late, attack-oriented substitutions proved to be the password to victory. Taking the field in the 84th minute, Adnan Januzaj contributed the match-winning assist.
It was the same Portu who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, ending Granada’s four-game run with clean sheets. Following a splendid 20-yard pass from captain Mikel Oyarzabal, the 27-year-old slotted them ball past Rui Silva with a right-footed strike.
Granada, who fell to sixth in what is a crowded top La Liga, responded with an eye-catching goal. Alvaro Vadillo lined up from distance and rifled the ball past an inattentive Alex Remiro, who saw the ball take a slight bounce before striking the back of the net.
With Leganes next up on the calendar, the new co-leaders’ chances of remaining atop take a big boost. As for league newcomers Granada, who have put together an impressive season, Valencia is the next opponent they’ll try to defeat.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Real Valladolid 3-0 RCD Mallorca
Villarreal 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
Osasuna 4-2 Alaves
Leganes 1-2 Eibar
Celta Vigo 0-1 Getafe