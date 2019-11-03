More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
@SanDiegoLoyal

Landon Donovan’s USL club has a name and crest

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

USMNT and MLS legend Landon Donovan’s new USL Championship club has a name and logo.

San Diego Loyal will be the club taking its place in the American second tier next season, orange and green a big part of its color scheme.

[ MORE: Another big day for Pulisic ]

The ocean waves on the bottom and “SD” as a sun are pretty cool, and SD hopes to follow Seattle’s rave green in putting a unique color in the soccer landscape with “Torrey Green,” named after the endangered trees of San Diego.

We’re no design whizzes, and the club’s crest explanation says the ‘y’ in local represents the California poppy, but to us is a cool marine nod to a trident (maybe their mascot could be modeled after Jason Momoa, or just straight up be Jason Momoa. We’re kidding Twitter. It’s Sunday morning).

Pep: “Special talent” Mane affects matches with goals, sometimes diving

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have shown immense respect for each other both on the touch line and in the press, but the former is threatening that just a little bit in the run-up to next weekend’s massive match at Anfield.

As usual, however, it’s embedded inside of complimentary talk via a dose of passive aggressiveness.

Sadio Mane scored a special stoppage time winner for Liverpool on Sunday, which came minutes after Manchester City had rallied for a win of its own. Mane also was booked for diving in the first half.

[ MORE: Another big day for Pulisic ]

Guardiola probably still had a bee in his bonnet from thinking he’d closed ground on the Premier League table, and said this to the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it’s because (Mane) is a special talent,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He’s a talent.”

Mane has earned a reputation for embellishment, but you usually don’t see Pep going to this particular well. Perhaps it is an indication of how difficult he’s finding it to be in the chasing positions.

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City

Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace and Leicester City jockey for top half position when the Foxes visit Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Vicente Guaita is between the sticks for Palace, whose 15 points are five behind fourth place Leicester.

The Foxes start Jamie Vardy and James Maddison in a bid to meet the weekend feats of Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew. Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Kelly, McCarthy, Camarasa, Meyer, Benteke.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Ndidi, Barnes, Maddison, Tielemans, Perez, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Gray, Praet.

Serie A roundup: Roma hold off Napoli; Juventus remain leaders (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Roma’s victory over Napoli highlight Saturday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Roma 2-1 Napoli

On Saturday, at Stadio Olimpico, when Roma found themselves up 2-0 on Napoli, the game came to a pause. Referee Gianluca Rocchi made the decision to grab the ball and blow the whistle in the second half after Roma fans aimed racist chants at Napoli.

After a few minutes, the game resumed, and eventually, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s darting ball into the box would find Arkadiusz Milik, who extended his scoring run to four matches.

The first half had it all.

Nicolo Zaniolo opened the scoring, when his left-footed strike zoomed past Alex Meret and into the top-right corner of the goal. The 20-year-old has now scored three league goals in 11 matches. Shortly after, VAR granted Roma a penalty after concluding that Jose Callejon contacted the ball with his arm inside the box when pressured by Chris Smalling. Aleksandar Kolarov‘s penalty, however, was denied by Meret, who recorded four saves throughout the 90 minutes.

Napoli were persistent and came close several times. Giovanni di Lorenzo was denied at the goal line by a full-extended Smalling. In a matter of seconds, the visitor’s struck the woodwork twice, once by header from Milik, which was subsequently followed by a first-time volley from distance that also rattled the bar.

I Giallorossi would get a second chance from the spot in the second half. And this time they didn’t squander it.

Javier Pastore, who zipped through Napoli’s backline, saw his lofting cross crash into Fabian Ruiz’s arm. A penalty was awarded, and Jordan Veretout – on loan from Fiorentina – opened his Roma account, which ended up being the game-winning goal.

Up next for Roma, who moved to third and are only behind Inter Milan and Juventus, take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Europa League midweek. Napoli, on the other hand, host Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday and aim to remain perfect in Group E of the Champions League.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Tornio 0-1 Juventus

Bologna 1-2 Inter Milan

Watch: Dull US fall to Netherlands, crash out of U-17 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 2, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team has been eliminated from the 2019 U-17 World Cup, after losing to the Netherlands 4-0 at the Estadio da Serrinha.

The Stars and Stripes bottomed Group D with a single point, which came from the team’s scoreless draw against Japan. Gianluca Busio’s goal against Senegal was the team’s first and only goal of the tournament. Throughout the span of the tournament, the U.S. conceded five goals.

On Sunday – more than ever before in this tournament – the deficiencies of the U.S. were on full displayed. The Netherland’s Sontje Hansen ripped the backline apart, scoring twice and assisting on one occasion. Jayden Braaf added a well-earned fourth for the European side. When in the attack, the U.S. relied on their go-to: Giovanni Reyna. The Borussia Dortmund player had a couple of scoring chances, including a close-range header that went inches wide in the seventh minute.

Raphaël Wicky, who boasted a squad with plethora of players playing abroad and for first teams in MLS, like Reyna, Chituru Odunze, Busio, and George Bello, among others, has serious questions to answer following three-and-out showing from a highly-touted American side.

Watch the video highlights of the match below:

 