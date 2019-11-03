More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news


Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez earns Wolves point; Lozano assists in Napoli loss

By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 6:51 PM EST
The clock was inching closer towards the 90-minute mark at the Emirates and Wolverhampton Wanderers needed a goal.

They had tried more than a dozen times, but the ball wouldn’t cross the white line.

Then, as its happened in the past, Raul Jimenez delivered the goods. The Mexican’s header inside the box flew towards the back of the net, earning Wolves a much-deserved 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Over in Italy, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano came close to having a hero-like moment of his own; unfortunately, Napoli were playing two goals down to hosts AS Roma by the time he took the field.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito came on for Luuk De Jong in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. He recorded four touches, two passes, but didn’t register a shot.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Shortly after Chicharito stepped on the field, Herrera did so himself. The midfielder played 12 minutes in Los Colchoneros’ draw in Seville.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Betis’ captain started and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guardado completed 85 percent of his passes, but picked up a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old didn’t dress for Saturday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and every minute in Celta’s 1-0 loss to Getafe. The defender recorded three clearances, two blocked shots and one interception. Celta have lost four consecutive matches and are currently in the relegation zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano came on in the 58th minute for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. In the 72nd minute, Arkadiusz Milk capitalized on his valiant, right-wing run and subsequent cross into the box, tapping in the ball into the back of net. Despite the goal, Napoli lost 2-1 to AS Roma.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez was instrumental for Wolves yet again. The 28-year-old went all 90 minutes and scored the leveler against Arsenal on Saturday, which is his fourth goal of the Premier League campaign.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez came off at halftime due to an undisclosed injury in PSV’s 2-2 draw against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez, too, was the victim of an injury in the Eredivisie this weekend. The 22-year-old took the field in the 23rd minute for an injured Lisandro Martinez, only to be taken off at the 63rd minute, after taking a gruesome elbow to the face. Ajax defeated PEC Zwolle 4-2.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — After starting the season as one of the team’s starting fullbacks, it seems that Tecatito is back in a midfield role for now. The 26-year-old played all 90 minutes in Porto’s 1-0 victory over CD Aves.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 76 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 loss to Club Brugge.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   On Saturday, Moreno started and played 90 minutes in Al Gharafa’s 3-1 win over Al Khor.

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce’s goal in the 66th minute opened the scoring in Panionios’ 1-1 draw against Aris Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Gerardo Ramirez Alonso, Roda JC – Ramirez Alonso and Roda take on Jong PSV Eindhoven on Monday.

 

Bayern Munich part ways with Niko Kovac


By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
Niko Kovac is no longer at the helm of Bayern Munich.

The German club announced on Sunday that it has parted ways with the Croatian a day after the defending champions suffered a humbling 5-1 loss to his former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, on Saturday.

The 48-year-old called his players in for training at Sabener Strasse on Sunday, but was dismissed of his duties by the club’s board shortly after.

A statement released by the club followed:

“The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action,” Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidžić and I have had an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday, with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of FC Bayern.”

“We all regret this development,” he added. “I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the Doubles last season.”

Kovac, 48, had been in charge since July 2018 and led Bayern to a league-and-cup double last season. In 65 matches in charge of the club, the former midfielder lost only 20, although Saturday’s loss was Bayern’s worst in the Bundesliga in 10 years.

“I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment,” Kovac said in the statement. “The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision.”

“My brother Robert and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years,” he added. “During this time, our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best.”

The Croatian leaves Bayern, who have only lost two games in 10 league matches, fourth in the table, four points of adrift of league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Everton’s Coleman consoles Son after Gomes injury

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
As both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur come to grips with the gruesome injury suffered by Andre Gomes, it’s worth noting that Toffees player Seamus Coleman made a huge gesture after the 1-1 draw.

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son badly missed with a slide tackle that sent Gomes airborne, the Everton man breaking his ankle on an awkward landing.

Son was given a yellow card — later turned to red — but went pale as a ghost after he saw Gomes’ injury. Dele Alli said Son was crying in the locker room well after the incident.

It wasn’t too long ago that Coleman broke his leg on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, with Wales defender Neil Taylor’s reckless challenge costing him a long spell on the sidelines.

Coleman will remember learning that Taylor wanted to visit him in the hospital, and sought out Son after Sunday’s events.

Toffees midfielder Fabian Delph summed up the feeling in the Everton team room.

 “We feel just as you can imagine,” he said. “It’s difficult time for us. He is one of our brothers, someone we care about. It is difficult to put into words how we feel. As soon as we could get in touch we will send him our best. It’s difficult to see. It’s hard to talk now.”

Obviously, everyone’s minds are with Gomes right now, and Son as well. It was a reckless slide but not a malicious tackle.

Son in tears, ‘devastated’ after Gomes injury; Pochettino says red card ‘really unfair’

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
A freakish, ugly injury to Andre Gomes was the focus of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son badly missed with a challenge to Gomes, upending the midfielder. Gomes landed terribly and suffered a broken ankle.

Son was initially given a yellow card, and was in tears when he realized how badly Gomes was injured on the play.

The ruling was changed to a red, with the Premier League explaining the decision by saying, “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

Spurs goal scorer Dele Alli said Son was still emotional when the team got to the locker room a half hour after the incident.

From Sky Sports:

“Son is devastated, he’s in tears but it’s not his fault. He’s one of the nicest people you would want to meet and he’s not like that. He can’t even lift his head up he’s crying that much in the dressing room.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told our partners at Sky Sports that the focus is on Gomes after the terrible injury, and said everyone is “devastated for the situation.”

He also stood up for Son, saying the South Korea international was crushed and received a “really unfair” red card.

“He was devastated,” Pochettino said. “It was a situation that was very confused, it was difficult to keep calm. After, when you watch the action on TV, it is never the intention and it was never a tackle to do what happened after. It was a very bad luck for Andre, very bad luck for the Everton and the finish with a red card for Sonny was really unfair.”

Everton draws Spurs; Gomes suffers gruesome injury

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Cenk Tosun‘s goal deep in stoppage time gave Everton a 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The match was marred by a gruesome ankle injury to Everton’s Andre Gomes, who was upended by a reckless Heung-Min Son challenge. Son was sent off, in tears.

Dele Alli had given Spurs a lead in a match which suffered in quality for more than an hour.

Everton’s 11 points have it 17th, three points above the drop zone, while Spurs are 11th with 13 points.

Three things we learned

1. VAR remains a main character, antagonist: Well this got a little ridiculous, as Martin Atkinson could — and maybe should — have awarded three second-half penalties but was backed by VAR. First, Spurs were denied a penalty when Yerry Mina fell into Heung-min Son, who admittedly added ridiculous embellishment to the foul. VAR didn’t no overrule the on-field decision, and Richarlison was not awarded an Everton penalty for a worse violation moments later. Then Spurs truly got off the hook when Dele’s raised arm deflected a cross but withstood a lengthy review.

2.Disappointing teams keep disappointing: How fitting that Spurs’ lone goal of a sloppy match came on an awful giveaway, while Everton tied it up through a forgotten forward. Both sets of players were poor for most of the match, though at least Spurs had some excuse with the illness of Harry Kane costing them a star striker. Neither team will find much to like from their performance, although Everton will lean on its resilience in finding an equalizer given the emotions involved in seeing a teammate’s serious injury.

3. Gomes suffers stomach-turning injury: Heung-min Son clattered into Gomes, and saw a yellow card but the nature of the problem escalated when players from both teams immediately called for medical treatment. Replays weren’t shown by the TV broadcast due to the nature of the injury, and the card was changed to red. It was a reckless but not malicious tackle, and a full-speed Gomes suffered an apparent ankle break when he landed. Son was nearly inconsolable after seeing what his tackle had done, and left the pitch in tears. Gomes left on a stretcher, and Spursd were down a man for 7six minutes plus what would be a long period of stoppage time.

The Premier League issued a statement on the red card: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

Man of the Match: It’s down to three D’s — Digne, Dele, and Fabian Delph. We’ll choose the former, whose match-tying assist was perfect.

The final decision or movement just wasn’t there in a clumsy first half hour with no shots on target. Richarlison couldn’t make a clean break on a terrific through ball and Andre Gomes popped a header over the goal.

Richarlison turned a Lucas Digne cross and lashed to Paulo Gazzaniga in the 33rd for the first shot on target of the match.

The second half began with more pace, and Yerry Mina’s sloppy tackle on Heung-min Son was not given as a penalty by Martin Atkinson. Son exaggerated the contact, but it still looked like a reason to go to the spot.

Richarlison went across his body to snap a shot at Gazzaniga moments after a penalty shot.

Spurs went ahead when Alex Iwobi gave the ball away in his own half, Son nutmegging Mina with a pass to Dele. The Englishman dribbled free to the top of the box before beating Jordan Pickford with a low shot for 1-0.

Dele looked to have given the goal back as his raised arm struck the ball on a challenge inside the 18, but no penalty was awarded by VAR.

Then came the Son yellow card, and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin nearly equalized when the game was restarted.

The Toffees found their leveler in stoppage time, as Lucas Digne first touched a massive cross back into the mixer for Tosun to head past Gazzaniga.