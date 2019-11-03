More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Son in tears, ‘devastated’ after Gomes injury; Pochettino says red card ‘really unfair’

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

A freakish, ugly injury to Andre Gomes was the focus of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son badly missed with a challenge to Gomes, upending the midfielder. Gomes landed terribly and suffered a broken ankle.

[ RECAP: Everton 1-1 Spurs ]

Son was initially given a yellow card, and was in tears when he realized how badly Gomes was injured on the play.

The ruling was changed to a red, with the Premier League explaining the decision by saying, “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

Spurs goal scorer Dele Alli said Son was still emotional when the team got to the locker room a half hour after the incident.

From Sky Sports:

“Son is devastated, he’s in tears but it’s not his fault. He’s one of the nicest people you would want to meet and he’s not like that. He can’t even lift his head up he’s crying that much in the dressing room.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told our partners at Sky Sports that the focus is on Gomes after the terrible injury, and said everyone is “devastated for the situation.”

He also stood up for Son, saying the South Korea international was crushed and received a “really unfair” red card.

“He was devastated,” Pochettino said. “It was a situation that was very confused, it was difficult to keep calm. After, when you watch the action on TV, it is never the intention and it was never a tackle to do what happened after. It was a very bad luck for Andre, very bad luck for the Everton and the finish with a red card for Sonny was really unfair.”

Everton’s Coleman consoles Son after Gomes injury

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

As both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur come to grips with the gruesome injury suffered by Andre Gomes, it’s worth noting that Toffees player Seamus Coleman made a huge gesture after the 1-1 draw.

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son badly missed with a slide tackle that sent Gomes airborne, the Everton man breaking his ankle on an awkward landing.

[ RECAP: Everton 1-1 Spurs ]

Son was given a yellow card — later turned to red — but went pale as a ghost after he saw Gomes’ injury. Dele Alli said Son was crying in the locker room well after the incident.

It wasn’t too long ago that Coleman broke his leg on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, with Wales defender Neil Taylor’s reckless challenge costing him a long spell on the sidelines.

Coleman will remember learning that Taylor wanted to visit him in the hospital, and sought out Son after Sunday’s events.

Toffees midfielder Fabian Delph summed up the feeling in the Everton team room.

 “We feel just as you can imagine,” he said. “It’s difficult time for us. He is one of our brothers, someone we care about. It is difficult to put into words how we feel. As soon as we could get in touch we will send him our best. It’s difficult to see. It’s hard to talk now.”

Obviously, everyone’s minds are with Gomes right now, and Son as well. It was a reckless slide but not a malicious tackle.

Everton draws Spurs; Gomes suffers gruesome injury

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cenk Tosun‘s goal deep in stoppage time gave Everton a 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The match was marred by a gruesome ankle injury to Everton’s Andre Gomes, who was upended by a reckless Heung-Min Son challenge. Son was sent off, in tears.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Dele Alli had given Spurs a lead in a match which suffered in quality for more than an hour.

Everton’s 11 points have it 17th, three points above the drop zone, while Spurs are 11th with 13 points.

Three things we learned

1. VAR remains a main character, antagonist: Well this got a little ridiculous, as Martin Atkinson could — and maybe should — have awarded three second-half penalties but was backed by VAR. First, Spurs were denied a penalty when Yerry Mina fell into Heung-min Son, who admittedly added ridiculous embellishment to the foul. VAR didn’t no overrule the on-field decision, and Richarlison was not awarded an Everton penalty for a worse violation moments later. Then Spurs truly got off the hook when Dele’s raised arm deflected a cross but withstood a lengthy review.

2.Disappointing teams keep disappointing: How fitting that Spurs’ lone goal of a sloppy match came on an awful giveaway, while Everton tied it up through a forgotten forward. Both sets of players were poor for most of the match, though at least Spurs had some excuse with the illness of Harry Kane costing them a star striker. Neither team will find much to like from their performance, although Everton will lean on its resilience in finding an equalizer given the emotions involved in seeing a teammate’s serious injury.

3. Gomes suffers stomach-turning injury: Heung-min Son clattered into Gomes, and saw a yellow card but the nature of the problem escalated when players from both teams immediately called for medical treatment. Replays weren’t shown by the TV broadcast due to the nature of the injury, and the card was changed to red. It was a reckless but not malicious tackle, and a full-speed Gomes suffered an apparent ankle break when he landed. Son was nearly inconsolable after seeing what his tackle had done, and left the pitch in tears. Gomes left on a stretcher, and Spursd were down a man for 7six minutes plus what would be a long period of stoppage time.

The Premier League issued a statement on the red card: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

Man of the Match: It’s down to three D’s — Digne, Dele, and Fabian Delph. We’ll choose the former, whose match-tying assist was perfect.

The final decision or movement just wasn’t there in a clumsy first half hour with no shots on target. Richarlison couldn’t make a clean break on a terrific through ball and Andre Gomes popped a header over the goal.

Richarlison turned a Lucas Digne cross and lashed to Paulo Gazzaniga in the 33rd for the first shot on target of the match.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

The second half began with more pace, and Yerry Mina’s sloppy tackle on Heung-min Son was not given as a penalty by Martin Atkinson. Son exaggerated the contact, but it still looked like a reason to go to the spot.

Richarlison went across his body to snap a shot at Gazzaniga moments after a penalty shot.

Spurs went ahead when Alex Iwobi gave the ball away in his own half, Son nutmegging Mina with a pass to Dele. The Englishman dribbled free to the top of the box before beating Jordan Pickford with a low shot for 1-0.

Dele looked to have given the goal back as his raised arm struck the ball on a challenge inside the 18, but no penalty was awarded by VAR.

Then came the Son yellow card, and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin nearly equalized when the game was restarted.

The Toffees found their leveler in stoppage time, as Lucas Digne first touched a massive cross back into the mixer for Tosun to head past Gazzaniga.

Emery’s use of attackers may be his Arsenal downfall

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Arsenal

Arsenal releases statement from Xhaka detailing fan abuse Kelleher reacts to decisive penalty save in Liverpool-Arsenal thriller Liverpool wins 10-goal League Cup instant classic v. Arsenal

When the Premier League season began, many joked that Arsenal was built to try and outscore teams 3-2 each week over 38 weeks.

It was a nod to the Gunners’ extraordinary attacking prowess and limited defensive additions. Arsenal had signed three defenders in the summer, one who wouldn’t arrive until the following season (William Saliba*) and another who would miss some time with injury (Kieran Tierney).

The third was David Luiz.

So it isn’t surprising that the Gunners are still allowing goals. It is surprising that they are not scoring more, and perhaps a bit stunning that the expected goals table says that Unai Emery‘s men aren’t even hard luck victims.

Arsenal has scored 16 goals and allowed 15 through 11 match days, but the xG table says the North London outfit has actually finished a bit better their chances and been worse on the other end (15 xG for, 17 xGA).

Luiz has made several head scratching errors to go with his wonderful long passes and forays forward. He’s a player capable of both the ethereal and the tragic, not unlike Granit Xhaka, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that a move across London.

There are plenty of reasons to be upset with the defense, of course, and it’s one thing if that anger is put at the board instead of Emery. The league-worst 7.7 interceptions per game points a bit to the tactics, but there’s no question the Gunners have made mistakes above field level even if the Laurent Koscielny exit to Bordeaux caught them by surprise.

But what should be damning is what Emery has been unable to do with an unbelievable batch of attackers. Given Nicolas Pepe to go with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the tactician has not been able to find a way to play them together. Breakout teens Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were both used over unused sub Pepe on Saturday despite the Ivorian not playing in the midweek League Cup loss to Liverpool.

Don’t get us wrong, both players are exciting pieces for the future, but the decision is so short-sighted (let alone that Emery put on Saka for Lucas Torreira with a one-goal lead and 17 minutes to play. Perhaps coincidental but no surprise tha it was 1-1 three minutes later).

Some if not many have argued that Pepe has been a disappointment since arriving in a mega money deal from Ligue 1, and the 24-year-old’s three goals and three assists in exactly 800 minutes in all competitions certainly aren’t eye-popping from a player who scored 22 and 11 in 3300 at Lille last season.

Yet Pepe is capable of the sensational, as evidenced by his pair of free kick goals in 15 minutes off the bench in the Europa League on Oct. 15. He’s third in the PL in successful dribbles (34) and is the 19th ranked player by SofaScore and 24th in WhoScored’s ratings. That’s the best of any Arsenal player, with Aubameyang 38th and 62nd according to both sites, respectively.

And stats say Pepe has been somewhat unlucky in PL play to boot, with one actual goal to go with 3 expected goals. His xG plus xA per contest is below only Lacazette and level with Aubameyang.

Arsenal is ninth in the PL in key passes, with 12.9 per game. Pepe’s 1.7 are behind only Mesut Ozil, whose sample size is two matches.

Look at this pass from Pepe to Lacazette between three bodies to set up Arsenal’s first goal in its memorable North London Derby comeback. It’s just one example, sure, and all players need time to integrate to a new league and culture, but not using a healthy Pepe for 180 minutes should never happen even with the five-pack of attackers.

*A silver lining for Arsenal fans: Saint-Etienne boss Claude Puel is furious with his club for selling the 18-year-old Saliba, calling him the “best player” on the team. He’s coming, eventually, even if Real Madrid are reportedly trying to find a way to hijack the sale/loan.

Balotelli leaves pitch after racial abuse, later scores at same end

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

Don’t let the fact that Mario Balotelli scored a beautiful goal in front of the fans who racially abused him distract from another ugly incident in Serie A.

Balotelli left the pitch after hearing racial abuse from Hellas Verona fans in a 2-1 loss on Sunday. According to Football-Italia, this is not the first time the Hellas Verona fans have been a part of such an incident.

[ MORE: Another big day for Pulisic ]

The Brescia man was victimized at the Stadio Bentegodi, and kicked the ball into the stands before eventually returning to the match after his teammates intervened.

During this spell, the match was halted and an announcement was made inside the stadium as a warning to fans according to UEFA’s protocol for racial abuse.

Balotelli scored a magnificent goal after returning to the pitch, but it feels too casual to note it as a just dessert or last laugh; It’s embarrassing that the pervasive cries for better treatment of minorities hasn’t been heard by all; It’s one thing for bad seeds to continue their abuse of players, another for a lack of universal support from his peers on the pitch (though certainly some did).