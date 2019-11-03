More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Watch: Galaxy’s Alvarez scores twice as Mexico move on in U-17 World Cup

By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
He’s been called the “best talent in MLS by far” by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Efrain Alvarez scored two goals, as Mexico rolled past Solomon Islands 8-0 on Sunday, clinching the final spot in the 2019 U-17 World Cup’s Round of 16. It was the first win for El Tri, who drew against Paraguay and lost against Italy in stoppage time to start the tournament.

The Los Angeles Galaxy winger, who reappeared on Mario Arteaga’s XI after starting on the bench against Italy, has scored three goals in three games, and stands only a goal behind the tournament’s current leading goalscorer, Australia’s Noah Botic.

Born in Los Angeles, California to Mexican parents, Alvarez originally began his youth international career representing the U.S. U-15s in 2016, only to make a switch to the team south of the border months later. The fallout between the player and the U.S. happened after they decided to omit him from a camp for “whatever reason,” Alvarez’s former coach, Mike Munoz, said.

In 2019, the 17-year-old assumed a first-team role in Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s Galaxy, appearing in 14 regular season games and assisting on three occasions. Speaking to ESPN’s Tom Marshall in September, Alavarez stated that “the focus right now is Mexico,” amid interest from the U.S. men’s national team, specifically from coach Gregg Berhalter.

The focus will have to remain Mexico, who travel to Brasilia to take on Group D winners Japan on Wednesday.

Watch the full highlights below:

La Liga roundup: Real Sociedad win, pull level with Barcelona and Real Madrid (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
Real Sociedad’s last-minute win in Granada highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

Granada 1-2 Real Sociedad

Who would have thought that after 12 matchweeks, Real Sociedad were going to be in front of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the standings and tied with powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid at 22 points?

Surely, Imanol Alguacil and his men were amongst the few who held on to the string of hope. Perhaps that is why their fourth victory in seven away matches came down to the wire.

With a 89th-minute winner from Portu, Sociedad edged a formidable Granada side 2-1 on Sunday.

 

Playmaker Martin Odergaard, who is nursing a right foot injury, was inactive for the visitors, but Alguacil’s late, attack-oriented substitutions proved to be the password to victory. Taking the field in the 84th minute, Adnan Januzaj contributed the match-winning assist.

It was the same Portu who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, ending Granada’s four-game run with clean sheets. Following a splendid 20-yard pass from captain Mikel Oyarzabal, the 27-year-old slotted them ball past Rui Silva with a right-footed strike.

Granada, who fell to sixth in what is a crowded top La Liga, responded with an eye-catching goal. Alvaro Vadillo lined up from distance and rifled the ball past an inattentive Alex Remiro, who saw the ball take a slight bounce before striking the back of the net.

With Leganes next up on the calendar, the new co-leaders’ chances of remaining atop take a big boost. As for league newcomers Granada, who have put together an impressive season, Valencia is the next opponent they’ll try to defeat.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Valladolid 3-0 RCD Mallorca

Villarreal 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna 4-2 Alaves

Leganes 1-2 Eibar 

Celta Vigo 0-1 Getafe 

Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez earns Wolves point; Lozano assists in Napoli loss

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 6:51 PM EST
The clock was inching closer towards the 90-minute mark at the Emirates and Wolverhampton Wanderers needed a goal.

They had tried more than a dozen times, but the ball wouldn’t cross the white line.

Then, as its happened in the past, Raul Jimenez delivered the goods. The Mexican’s header inside the box flew towards the back of the net, earning Wolves a much-deserved 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Over in Italy, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano came close to having a hero-like moment of his own; unfortunately, Napoli were playing two goals down to hosts AS Roma by the time he took the field.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito came on for Luuk De Jong in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. He recorded four touches, two passes, but didn’t register a shot.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Shortly after Chicharito stepped on the field, Herrera did so himself. The midfielder played 12 minutes in Los Colchoneros’ draw in Seville.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Betis’ captain started and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guardado completed 85 percent of his passes, but picked up a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old didn’t dress for Saturday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and every minute in Celta’s 1-0 loss to Getafe. The defender recorded three clearances, two blocked shots and one interception. Celta have lost four consecutive matches and are currently in the relegation zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano came on in the 58th minute for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. In the 72nd minute, Arkadiusz Milk capitalized on his valiant, right-wing run and subsequent cross into the box, tapping in the ball into the back of net. Despite the goal, Napoli lost 2-1 to AS Roma.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez was instrumental for Wolves yet again. The 28-year-old went all 90 minutes and scored the leveler against Arsenal on Saturday, which is his fourth goal of the Premier League campaign.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez came off at halftime due to an undisclosed injury in PSV’s 2-2 draw against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez, too, was the victim of an injury in the Eredivisie this weekend. The 22-year-old took the field in the 23rd minute for an injured Lisandro Martinez, only to be taken off at the 63rd minute, after taking a gruesome elbow to the face. Ajax defeated PEC Zwolle 4-2.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — After starting the season as one of the team’s starting fullbacks, it seems that Tecatito is back in a midfield role for now. The 26-year-old played all 90 minutes in Porto’s 1-0 victory over CD Aves.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 76 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 loss to Club Brugge.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   On Saturday, Moreno started and played 90 minutes in Al Gharafa’s 3-1 win over Al Khor.

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce’s goal in the 66th minute opened the scoring in Panionios’ 1-1 draw against Aris Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Gerardo Ramirez Alonso, Roda JC – Ramirez Alonso and Roda take on Jong PSV Eindhoven on Monday.

 

Bayern Munich part ways with Niko Kovac

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
Niko Kovac is no longer at the helm of Bayern Munich.

The German club announced on Sunday that it has parted ways with the Croatian a day after the defending champions suffered a humbling 5-1 loss to his former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, on Saturday.

The 48-year-old called his players in for training at Sabener Strasse on Sunday, but was dismissed of his duties by the club’s board shortly after.

A statement released by the club followed:

“The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action,” Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidžić and I have had an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday, with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of FC Bayern.”

“We all regret this development,” he added. “I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the Doubles last season.”

Kovac, 48, had been in charge since July 2018 and led Bayern to a league-and-cup double last season. In 65 matches in charge of the club, the former midfielder lost only 20, although Saturday’s loss was Bayern’s worst in the Bundesliga in 10 years.

“I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment,” Kovac said in the statement. “The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision.”

“My brother Robert and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years,” he added. “During this time, our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best.”

The Croatian leaves Bayern, who have only lost two games in 10 league matches, fourth in the table, four points of adrift of league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kovac’s assistant, Hansi Flick, is set to take over as interim manager.

Everton’s Coleman consoles Son after Gomes injury

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
As both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur come to grips with the gruesome injury suffered by Andre Gomes, it’s worth noting that Toffees player Seamus Coleman made a huge gesture after the 1-1 draw.

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son badly missed with a slide tackle that sent Gomes airborne, the Everton man breaking his ankle on an awkward landing.

[ RECAP: Everton 1-1 Spurs ]

Son was given a yellow card — later turned to red — but went pale as a ghost after he saw Gomes’ injury. Dele Alli said Son was crying in the locker room well after the incident.

It wasn’t too long ago that Coleman broke his leg on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, with Wales defender Neil Taylor’s reckless challenge costing him a long spell on the sidelines.

Coleman will remember learning that Taylor wanted to visit him in the hospital, and sought out Son after Sunday’s events.

Toffees midfielder Fabian Delph summed up the feeling in the Everton team room.

 “We feel just as you can imagine,” he said. “It’s difficult time for us. He is one of our brothers, someone we care about. It is difficult to put into words how we feel. As soon as we could get in touch we will send him our best. It’s difficult to see. It’s hard to talk now.”

Obviously, everyone’s minds are with Gomes right now, and Son as well. It was a reckless slide but not a malicious tackle.