More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace and Leicester City jockey for top half position when the Foxes visit Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Vicente Guaita is between the sticks for Palace, whose 15 points are five behind fourth place Leicester.

The Foxes start Jamie Vardy and James Maddison in a bid to meet the weekend feats of Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew. Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Kelly, McCarthy, Camarasa, Meyer, Benteke.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Ndidi, Barnes, Maddison, Tielemans, Perez, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Gray, Praet.

Pep: “Special talent” Mane affects matches with goals, sometimes diving

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have shown immense respect for each other both on the touch line and in the press, but the former is threatening that just a little bit in the run-up to next weekend’s massive match at Anfield.

As usual, however, it’s embedded inside of complimentary talk via a dose of passive aggressiveness.

Sadio Mane scored a special stoppage time winner for Liverpool on Sunday, which came minutes after Manchester City had rallied for a win of its own. Mane also was booked for diving in the first half.

[ MORE: Another big day for Pulisic ]

Guardiola probably still had a bee in his bonnet from thinking he’d closed ground on the Premier League table, and said this to the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it’s because (Mane) is a special talent,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He’s a talent.”

Mane has earned a reputation for embellishment, but you usually don’t see Pep going to this particular well. Perhaps it is an indication of how difficult he’s finding it to be in the chasing positions.

Serie A roundup: Roma hold off Napoli; Juventus remain leaders (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 3, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Roma’s victory over Napoli highlight Saturday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Roma 2-1 Napoli

On Saturday, at Stadio Olimpico, when Roma found themselves up 2-0 on Napoli, the game came to a pause. Referee Gianluca Rocchi made the decision to grab the ball and blow the whistle in the second half after Roma fans aimed racist chants at Napoli.

After a few minutes, the game resumed, and eventually, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s darting ball into the box would find Arkadiusz Milik, who extended his scoring run to four matches.

The first half had it all.

Nicolo Zaniolo opened the scoring, when his left-footed strike zoomed past Alex Meret and into the top-right corner of the goal. The 20-year-old has now scored three league goals in 11 matches. Shortly after, VAR granted Roma a penalty after concluding that Jose Callejon contacted the ball with his arm inside the box when pressured by Chris Smalling. Aleksandar Kolarov‘s penalty, however, was denied by Meret, who recorded four saves throughout the 90 minutes.

Napoli were persistent and came close several times. Giovanni di Lorenzo was denied at the goal line by a full-extended Smalling. In a matter of seconds, the visitor’s struck the woodwork twice, once by header from Milik, which was subsequently followed by a first-time volley from distance that also rattled the bar.

I Giallorossi would get a second chance from the spot in the second half. And this time they didn’t squander it.

Javier Pastore, who zipped through Napoli’s backline, saw his lofting cross crash into Fabian Ruiz’s arm. A penalty was awarded, and Jordan Veretout – on loan from Fiorentina – opened his Roma account, which ended up being the game-winning goal.

Up next for Roma, who moved to third and are only behind Inter Milan and Juventus, take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Europa League midweek. Napoli, on the other hand, host Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday and aim to remain perfect in Group E of the Champions League.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Tornio 0-1 Juventus

Bologna 1-2 Inter Milan

Watch: Dull US fall to Netherlands, crash out of U-17 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 2, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team has been eliminated from the 2019 U-17 World Cup, after losing to the Netherlands 4-0 at the Estadio da Serrinha.

The Stars and Stripes bottomed Group D with a single point, which came from the team’s scoreless draw against Japan. Gianluca Busio’s goal against Senegal was the team’s first and only goal of the tournament. Throughout the span of the tournament, the U.S. conceded five goals.

On Sunday – more than ever before in this tournament – the deficiencies of the U.S. were on full displayed. The Netherland’s Sontje Hansen ripped the backline apart, scoring twice and assisting on one occasion. Jayden Braaf added a well-earned fourth for the European side. When in the attack, the U.S. relied on their go-to: Giovanni Reyna. The Borussia Dortmund player had a couple of scoring chances, including a close-range header that went inches wide in the seventh minute.

Raphaël Wicky, who boasted a squad with plethora of players playing abroad and for first teams in MLS, like Reyna, Chituru Odunze, Busio, and George Bello, among others, has serious questions to answer following three-and-out showing from a highly-touted American side.

Watch the video highlights of the match below:

 

PL Sunday Preview: Palace host Leicester; Tottenham travel to Everton

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 2, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With eight Premier League fixtures on Saturday, two more remain in Matchweek 11.

Crystal Palace v. Leicester City  — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Leicester City has plenty of things going for itself: a super reliable Jamie Vardy, an impenetrable backline, and a recent 9-0 win against Southampton, to name a few. In other words, what was supposed to be a year filled with trials and tribulations following Harry Maguire‘s record departure and Brendan Rodger’s first, full season at the helm, has been a close replica of the Foxes’ historic 2015-2016 season. Whether it will have a similar Cinderella ending is a different discussion, but there are certainly parallels.

How will this surprising Leicester hold up at Selhurst Park, though? If Rodgers has ever struggled at a venue, it’s Palace’s.

“As long as there’s green grass and posts, it doesn’t matter where the game is,” Rodgers said prior to Sunday’s game. “We go there to win. They [Palace] have got an outstanding manager who I’ve got a huge amount of respect for. The team is coached extremely well and they have some outstanding players.”

Palace, who’ve climbed as high as fifth in the table this season, are in the midst of a challenging stretch of games. A loss to Manchester City and a recent draw to Arsenal have slowed down the Eagles, who have top-three sides Chelsea and Liverpool lined up following Sunday’s bout. That wasn’t the topic of discussion in at Selhurst, however. Roy Hodgson, who is three seasons into his tenure, confirmed that there are contract extension talks being held with Palace.

“I just read today or heard today that Donald Trump, who is a little bit older than I am [by one year], is planning to stay on as President of the United States for the next five years,” Hodgson said. “With respect, this is an important job I have here but not as important as being the leader of the free world.”

“I must say I don’t wake up every morning thinking how old I am,” he said. “I don’t feel 72, no-one is going make me feel 72 or make me feel like I am too old. The day may come when I feel that way and it certainly hasn’t happened yet.”

INJURIES: Crystal Palace —  OUT: Mamadou Sakho (match fitness), Connor Wickham (match fitness); QUESTIONABLE: Vicente Guaita (groin) | Leicester City — OUT: Matty James (calf)

Everton v. Tottenham — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Surely, the season has more turns to give, but as it stands, Tottenham and Everton are far from meeting expectations. Only two points separate the two sides, who stand 13th and 17th in the table, respectively.

Tottenham are winless in their last three and have only picked up one win in their last five games. Their latest showing, a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, showcased glimpses of the formidable Spurs that made headlines last season. With Everton a lopsided loss away from hitting rock-bottom, Mauricio Pochettino and company have a slim psychological edge, if anything.

Maybe they’re unaware of their mental superiority, but the Argentine manager made sure to shine some light on the topic.

“We need to be positive, feeling that positivity makes us believe we can beat any team,” Pochettino said. “At the moment we struggle a little bit in our confidence.”

“The most important is how we are going to finish, it’s not nice to see you in the middle of the table but that is a reality we need to accept,” he added. “If you don’t accept the reality you are going to struggle. In our mind we know very well that we need time, to be strong, be solid and start to win because that is going to be the best thing for us.”

As for Everton, the team’s situation has distanced itself from the messages of hopeful. Only two points out of relegation, there’s a deep sense of urgency and panic at Goodison Park. It’s a now-or-never aura that surrounds the team, specifically boss Marco Silva.

“We have not achieved the results we want [this season] and taken what we deserve,” Silva confessed heading into Sunday’s bout. “The last game is clear of that but football is about results.”

“We need to change it as you can’t have two faces – one when you play at home and one completely different away,” he added.

Game on.

INJURIES: Everton —  OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh), Bernard (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (knee) | Spurs  — OUT: Erik Lamela (thigh), Hugo Lloris (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: Jan Vertonghen (hamstring)