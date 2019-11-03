More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watch Live: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
Two of the Premier League’s head-scratching disappointments try to get back on track at the other’s expense when Everton hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs will have to do it without Harry Kane, who is ill and replaced by Lucas Moura in the Starting XI.

Everton will be thrilled at the news, as Kane had scored braces in each of his last four outings against the Toffees.

Marco Silva will go with a front three of Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, and Walcott, keeping Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean on the bench as Bernard missing through injury.

LINEUPS

Everton

Spurs

Balotelli leaves pitch after racial abuse, later scores at same end

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Don’t let the fact that Mario Balotelli scored a beautiful goal in front of the fans who racially abused him distract from another ugly incident in Serie A.

Balotelli left the pitch after hearing racial abuse from Hellas Verona fans in a 2-1 loss on Sunday. According to Football-Italia, this is not the first time the Hellas Verona fans have been a part of such an incident.

The Brescia man was victimized at the Stadio Bentegodi, and kicked the ball into the stands before eventually returning to the match after his teammates intervened.

During this spell, the match was halted and an announcement was made inside the stadium as a warning to fans according to UEFA’s protocol for racial abuse.

Balotelli scored a magnificent goal after returning to the pitch, but it feels too casual to note it as a just dessert or last laugh; It’s embarrassing that the pervasive cries for better treatment of minorities hasn’t been heard by all; It’s one thing for bad seeds to continue their abuse of players, another for a lack of universal support from his peers on the pitch (though certainly some did).

Leicester keeps flying with win at Crystal Palace

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leicester City continues to surprise, collecting a 2-0 win over in-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy scored for the Foxes, who go third with 23 points.

The loss keeps Palace ninth, where they’ll stay unless Tottenham really punishes Everton late in the orning.

The Foxes are loving the Fortune, entering the day with 25 goals and 8 conceded despite an expected goals total of about 14 and 12!

Three things we learned

1. One bad moment punishes Palace: Roy Hodgson‘s well-drilled Eagles were doomed to defeat by a miscommunication on a set piece (their inability to score, obviously, also hurt). Gary Cahill and James Tomkins were out to lunch as Soyuncu into space and stooped to head a corner kick home. Maybe it was Soyuncu’s status as a true sleeper to score, but the chest high ball could’ve easily have been handled by either back had they moved with the Turkish center back.

2. Surprise scorer stoops to concur: Soyuncu entered the game with three club goals in almost 10,000 career minutes and none since scoring for Freiburg on Oct. 1, 2017 (He did score his lone Turkey goal against Tunisia in June 2018, for what it’s worth). One of five players to play all 990 minutes for the Foxes this season, he’s been a beast in defense especially in the air. Perhaps it’s a bit ironic that his winner came from his ducking to plant the ball in the goal, but you’d have to say it’s a richly-earned offensive reward from a man who does much of Leicester’s dirty work.

3. Black Swan Vardy delivers 10th goal: Clad in the black of Leicester City’s away strip, Jamie Vardy flapped his wings wildly after scoring the Foxes second goal. He is absolutely flying, turning back the clock to total 10 goals through 11 matches. It was a clever goal, too, a 1-2 with Demarai Gray hit cleanly with a left-foot. This wasn’t powerful Jamie Vardy having a party, rather a night at the opera. Good stuff.

Man of the Match: Soyuncu, with apologies to Guaita who kept it close.

Youri Tielemans led a robust rush down Palace’s left, setting up Harvey Barnes for a fifth minute shot that was collected by Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha did the same at the other end, but Jordan Ayew lashed wildly beyond the frame.

The edge of the 19th minute saw Vardy race onto a James Maddison pass, roasting James Tomkins only to find himself denied by Guaita (and Gary Cahill’s denial of a passing avenue). Evans headed over goal on a following corner.

Ayoze Perez made a terrific steal and run deep into the Palace half, but Patrick Van Aanholt‘s terrific run closed ground and sent the danger out for a corner.

The match was cagey and hectic, Zaha winning a free kick off Ricardo before halftime.

Palace had a good run in the first few minutes of the second half, with Zaha bounding a shot wide.

Leicester found some momentum after that, with Evans heading a corner toward goal that Guaita slapped over the bar.

The Foxes scored off the ensuing corner, Soyuncu ducking to adjust for a low corner when Palace’s center backs miscommunicated on their mark.

And the insurance goal arrived when Tielemans, who was fantastic, hit an incisive pass to Vardy to begin a 1-2 with Gray that ended in the back of the net.

Landon Donovan’s USL club has a name and crest

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
USMNT and MLS legend Landon Donovan’s new USL Championship club has a name and logo.

San Diego Loyal will be the club taking its place in the American second tier next season, orange and green a big part of its color scheme.

The ocean waves on the bottom and “SD” as a sun are pretty cool, and SD hopes to follow Seattle’s rave green in putting a unique color in the soccer landscape with “Torrey Green,” named after the endangered trees of San Diego.

We’re no design whizzes, and the club’s crest explanation says the ‘y’ in local represents the California poppy, but to us is a cool marine nod to a trident (maybe their mascot could be modeled after Jason Momoa, or just straight up be Jason Momoa. We’re kidding Twitter. It’s Sunday morning).

Pep: “Special talent” Mane affects matches with goals, sometimes diving

By Nicholas MendolaNov 3, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have shown immense respect for each other both on the touch line and in the press, but the former is threatening that just a little bit in the run-up to next weekend’s massive match at Anfield.

As usual, however, it’s embedded inside of complimentary talk via a dose of passive aggressiveness.

Sadio Mane scored a special stoppage time winner for Liverpool on Sunday, which came minutes after Manchester City had rallied for a win of its own. Mane also was booked for diving in the first half.

Guardiola probably still had a bee in his bonnet from thinking he’d closed ground on the Premier League table, and said this to the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it’s because (Mane) is a special talent,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He’s a talent.”

Mane has earned a reputation for embellishment, but you usually don’t see Pep going to this particular well. Perhaps it is an indication of how difficult he’s finding it to be in the chasing positions.