Liverpool’s Lallana a reported MLS target

A new last place side and the potential for movement at the top, of course, as the Premier League anticipates a weekend with swing matches all over the fixture list.

It starts with a relegation swinger between Norwich City and Watford, and ends with Sunday’s hotly-anticipated visit of Manchester City to Liverpool.

Let’s say where they all sit right now.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — Two goals in six matches since beating Man City, both in the 87th minute or later of blowout losses. Battle stations for Friday against an improved Hornets side.

Last week: 19

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Brighton

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday v. Watford

19. Southampton — Impressive enough while under duress, and a decent bounce back after the Leicester humiliation.

Last week: 20

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton

18. Watford — Moral victories aren’t worth three points, and the improved Hornets are six points back of safety. Friday is a must.

Last week: 20

Season high: 18

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Chelsea

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Norwich City

17. West Ham United — Is this an institutional issue? Because Manuel Pellegrini is a heck of a coach and the talent here is deep. Lukasz Fabianski can’t come back soon enough.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

16. Burnley — Three-straight losses heading into an all-Claret visit to West Ham.

Last week: 12

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United



15. Newcastle United — Over-performing their talent, yeah, and Allan Saint-Maximin is worth the price of admission. A win at home over Bournemouth would ease a lot of concerns.

Last week: 17

Season high: 15

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 3-2 at West Ham United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

14. Tottenham Hotspur — Their display versus Everton was the definition of underwhelming.

Last week: 10

Season high: 2

Season low: 13

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

13. Everton — So much better than their record. We’re all pulling for Andre Gomes, who might be a big loss in addition to the emotions involved.

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Saints

12. Brighton and Hove Albion — Graham Potter is getting results, and some buys in January might make the Seagulls a good bet for midtable.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

11. Aston Villa — Dean Smith will be furious with his men for another late capitulation, even if it was against Liverpool.

Last week: 8

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Liverpool

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Wolves

10. Arsenal — Free Nicolas Pepe.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 8

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Wolves

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City

9. Manchester United — This team badly needs Paul Pogba back. And he’s not coming any time soon.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Bournemouth

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Brighton and Hove Albion

8. Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha‘s goal-scoring drought sure could use ending, but how about a nod to James McArthur‘s exceptional early season?

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

7. Bournemouth — Diego Rico and Philip Billing have been very impressive when the Cherries are at their best.

Last week: 13

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Man Utd

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United

6. Wolves — Four points from the Europa League places despite a highly-suspect start to the season. No one wants Wolves on their schedule. Now if they could get back to playing well against teams that are not the big boys.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Arsenal

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Aston Villa

5. Sheffield United — The advanced stats say the Blades are riding their luck, but we’re enjoying the journey.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Spurs

4. Leicester City — Those same advanced stats say Leicester has been really fortunate, but like Steve McQueen in “Papillon,” they are still here.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 2-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Arsenal

3. Chelsea — A forgiving run of schedules opened the door to Christian Pulisic and Co., and they’ve taken the door off its hinges and set it on fire. City in two weeks.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 2-1 at Watford

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace

2. Manchester City — No pressure, Pep, but Liverpool can take the title off you with all three points on Sunday.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Southampton

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Liverpool

1. Liverpool — Showtime, Jurgen.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 at Aston Villa

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Man City