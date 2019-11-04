More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Schweinsteiger: Mourinho learned German, would be tempted by Bayern

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
The rumors started even before Niko Kovac left Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho in the Bundesliga. Could it be true? How would it work?

Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger worked Mourinho at Manchester United, and told German outlet Bild that he knows the Portuguese boss has carried water for the job.

Translated by AS:

“I can imagine Mourinho in Germany,” he told Bild. “I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV.

“He really knew every single player, even from the smaller teams. He was also learning German. He has not worked in the Bundesliga, so I can well imagine that he would be tempted by a commitment in Germany.”

It wouldn’t take much for Bayern to refind its footing, and you know Mourinho would like to join Carlo Ancelotti as managers to win titles in Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga (Mourinho has also won a title in Portugal).

Mourinho would have his talisman in big striker Robert Lewandowski plus the challenge of strengthening a injured back line.

Leganes hires former El Tri coach Javier Aguirre

Associated PressNov 4, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Leganes hired Mexican coach Javier Aguirre on Monday to try to lift the Madrid club out of last place in the Spanish league.

Leganes made the announcement a day after it lost to Eibar 2-1 at home and dropped six points from safety.

Aguirre replaces Luis Cembranos, who had taken over as an interim coach after Mauricio Pellegrino left last month.

Aguirre, a former Mexico player, previously coached Spanish clubs Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Zaragoza. He also coached the national teams of Mexico, Japan and Egypt. His last job had been with Egypt, which he coached until July.

In Mexico, he played for America and Guadalajara, and coached Atlante and Pachuca.

The 60-year-old Aguirre is one of more than 40 people awaiting a ruling in a match-fixing trial involving a Spanish league game between Levante and Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season, when Aguirre coached Zaragoza.

Aguirre denied any wrongdoing when he recently testified before a judge.

Leganes has five points from a victory and two draws in its first 12 league games. Its next match is at third-place Real Sociedad on Friday.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Liverpool’s Lallana a reported MLS target

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2019, 8:41 PM EST
Adam Lallana could be a hit in Major League Soccer, couldn’t he?

The 31-year-old Liverpool man is out of contract this summer, and The Telegraph said clubs in China and MLS are hoping to lure him to their shores.

Lallana has scored 22 times with 21 assists in 164 appearances for Liverpool following his remarkable tenure at Southampton, and picked up his 34th cap in March 2018.

He’s been hit by injuries over the past two seasons, and the report says that Jurgen Klopp would like to talk the Englishmen into a new deal at Anfield.

Lallana’s not built the same as Wayne Rooney nor is he as loud a presence, but he’s much younger than the latter was when he arrived in MLS. It’s reasonable to expect that Lallana can have a similar on-field impact.

Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell is younger than Lallana but has been a double-digit threat in goals and assists at the MLS level. We suspect Lallana’s tenure here would be somewhere between the two aforementioned imports.

It’s tricky to project, as MLS has seen few players of Lallana’s rep at his age. Premier League players have either come much later in their careers or with a much lower acumen. And that’s why we imagine the veteran may find a new home in England (or even return to Saints).

WATCH: The 2 Robbies break down Liverpool-Man City

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Still reeling from a wild weekend in the Premier League? The 2 Robbies have you covered.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe sat down at NBC Sports HQ to discuss Liverpool and Manchester City’s crucial comeback wins in Matchweek 11.

They also assess the state of the Premier League title race going into a pivotal head-to-head next weekend (above), before dissecting the continued struggles of three big name clubs.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Spurs all faltered in one way or another this weekend, with the Red Devils losing and both Spurs and Arsenal dropping points via draw.

Below are the 2 Robbies discussing those foibles.

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 11

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
A new last place side and the potential for movement at the top, of course, as the Premier League anticipates a weekend with swing matches all over the fixture list.

It starts with a relegation swinger between Norwich City and Watford, and ends with Sunday’s hotly-anticipated visit of Manchester City to Liverpool.

Let’s say where they all sit right now.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — Two goals in six matches since beating Man City, both in the 87th minute or later of blowout losses. Battle stations for Friday against an improved Hornets side.
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Brighton
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday v. Watford

19. Southampton — Impressive enough while under duress, and a decent bounce back after the Leicester humiliation.
Last week: 20
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton

18. Watford — Moral victories aren’t worth three points, and the improved Hornets are six points back of safety. Friday is a must.
Last week: 20
Season high: 18
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Chelsea
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Norwich City

17. West Ham United — Is this an institutional issue? Because Manuel Pellegrini is a heck of a coach and the talent here is deep. Lukasz Fabianski can’t come back soon enough.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Newcastle United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

16. Burnley — Three-straight losses heading into an all-Claret visit to West Ham.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 3-0 at Sheffield United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United

15. Newcastle United — Over-performing their talent, yeah, and Allan Saint-Maximin is worth the price of admission. A win at home over Bournemouth would ease a lot of concerns.
Last week: 17
Season high: 15
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-2 at West Ham United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

14. Tottenham Hotspur — Their display versus Everton was the definition of underwhelming.
Last week: 10
Season high: 2
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Everton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

13. Everton — So much better than their record. We’re all pulling for Andre Gomes, who might be a big loss in addition to the emotions involved.
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Saints

12. Brighton and Hove Albion — Graham Potter is getting results, and some buys in January might make the Seagulls a good bet for midtable.
Last week: 15
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

11. Aston Villa — Dean Smith will be furious with his men for another late capitulation, even if it was against Liverpool.
Last week: 8
Season high: 8
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Liverpool
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Wolves

10. Arsenal — Free Nicolas Pepe.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 8
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Wolves
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City

9. Manchester United — This team badly needs Paul Pogba back. And he’s not coming any time soon.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Bournemouth
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Brighton and Hove Albion

8. Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha‘s goal-scoring drought sure could use ending, but how about a nod to James McArthur‘s exceptional early season?
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Leicester City
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

7. Bournemouth —  Diego Rico and Philip Billing have been very impressive when the Cherries are at their best.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Man Utd
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United

6. Wolves — Four points from the Europa League places despite a highly-suspect start to the season. No one wants Wolves on their schedule. Now if they could get back to playing well against teams that are not the big boys.
Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Arsenal
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Aston Villa

5. Sheffield United — The advanced stats say the Blades are riding their luck, but we’re enjoying the journey.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 3-0 v. Burnley
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Spurs

4. Leicester City — Those same advanced stats say Leicester has been really fortunate, but like Steve McQueen in “Papillon,” they are still here.
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 2-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Arsenal

3. Chelsea — A forgiving run of schedules opened the door to Christian Pulisic and Co., and they’ve taken the door off its hinges and set it on fire. City in two weeks.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won 2-1 at Watford
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace

2. Manchester City — No pressure, Pep, but Liverpool can take the title off you with all three points on Sunday.
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Southampton
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Liverpool

1. Liverpool — Showtime, Jurgen.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-1 at Aston Villa
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Man City