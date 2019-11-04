Serie A roundup: Late Correa goal squeezes Lazio past Milan (video)

For a second consecutive weekend, Christian Pulisic tops the list of Americans abroad.
A week removed from his historic, perfect hat-trick, the 21-year-old ace followed up by scoring Chelsea’s game-winner against Watford, stretching his Premier League goal count to four.
From the looks of it, Emmanuel Sabbi has been taking notes of Pulisic’s recent form.
The U.S. U-23 forward also scored for a second consecutive week in the Danish Superliagen. 31 minutes into Hobro’s match against Odense on Sunday, Sabbi, 21, executed his free kick perfectly, curling a right-footed strike over the wall and into the top-left corner.
Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.
Premier League
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic’s fine run of form continues. The Pennsylvanian played 83 minutes and scored Chelsea’s second and game-winner against Watford.
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 3-2 win against West Ham on Saturday. The Magpies are no longer in the drop zone.
EFL Championship
Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — The young left back started and played the full 90 minutes as Wigan dropped to Swansea City 2-1 on Saturday.
Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is back healthy and starting. On Saturday, Miazga played all 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 win over Millwall.
Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The captain played the full 90 minutes and was instrumental in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Fulham. That’s two straight clean sheets for the Tigers.
Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender didn’t dress for QPR on Saturday.
Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Hull City.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers and the Potters take on West From on Monday.
Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.
EFL League One
Lynden Gooch, Sunderland – Gooch didn’t dress in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Southend United on Saturday.
Bundesliga
John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 draw loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Weston McKennie, Schalke — After being inactive against Borussia Dortmund, McKennie played all 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday.
Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes and recorded a save and clean sheet in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 defeat of Koln. Morales also started and played 81 minutes on Sunday.
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Sargent came off the bench in the 72nd minute in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg.
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t dress in RB Leipzig’s 8-0 thumping of Mainz on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson didn’t feature for leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend.
Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler was on the 18 but didn’t play in Frankfurt’s 5-1 win over Bayern Munich.
Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – The 26-year-old winger dressed but didn’t play in Paderborn’s loss on Friday.
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green, Greuther Furth – The 24-year-old midfielder started and played the full 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over Darmstadt.
Eredivisie
Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest dressed but didn’t feature in Ajax’s 4-2 win over PEC Zwolle.
Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 90 minutes in VVV’s 3-0 loss to Feyenoord.
Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t dress for FC Emmen over the weekend, again.
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a muscular injury. There’s no timeline on his return.
Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Rennes’ match against Nimes over the weekend was postponed.
Honorable Mentions:
Emmanuel Sabbi, Hobro – The 21-year-old winger started and scored Hobro’s lone goal in their 2-1 loss to Odense on Sunday.
Ulysses Llanez, U-19 Wolfsburg – The 19-year-old played 82 minutes and scored in Wolfsburg’s 4-2 win over Hamburg on Saturday.