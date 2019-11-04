More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Tuesday Champions League preview: Chelsea v. Ajax, Liverpool v. Genk

By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2019, 1:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Champions League group stage is halfway complete, and while the groups are taking shape, there’s still plenty to sort out as teams look for openings through to the knockout stage.

Two Premier League teams are in action – both at home – as Chelsea hosts Ajax at Stamford Bridge while Liverpool gets set to host Genk at Anfield.

[ MORE: Liverpool to rotate squad in Champions League? ]

The Reds will be watched closely as this could be a potential trap game for Liverpool, knowing the massive tilt against Manchester City looms over the weekend. Jurgen Klopp as refused to answer questions about Man City, saying he is “not in the mood” to talk about the weekend’s game knowing they still must traverse the 90 minutes against the Belgian side.

The match is a critical one for Liverpool, who sits second in Group E, a point behind leaders Napoli and three ahead of third-placed Red Bull Salzburg. Dropped points against Genk could see Liverpool placed in a perilous position, especially should Salzburg shock the Italian side in Naples. The Reds have looked vulnerable at times in Europe this season, losing at Napoli for the second straight season while staving off a Salzburg comeback at home in a wild 4-3 win. Klopp may rotate the squad with the Man City game looming, but he will almost surely not take this game for granted.

Napoli, meanwhile, hosts Salzburg in the other Group E fixture, with an opportunity to bounce back from the weekend’s loss to Roma in Serie A play. The Napoli defense, anchored by Kalidou Koulibaly, gave up 17 shots to the home side in the nation’s capital despite a 57% possessional advantage. That defense will now deal with a Red Bull Salzburg side that leads the Austrian Bundesliga table and has scored an astonishing 53 goals in 13 league matches.

Chelsea hosts a quality Ajax side in London with the two teams level on points atop Group H in a game that could put any winner on the brink of qualification should other results go their way. The Blues won the reverse fixture in the Netherlands two weeks ago thanks to a late Michy Batshuayi winner, but Chelsea is in even better form now than they were at that point.

American Christian Pulisic has risen to a contributing role at the club in Premier League play, and therefore could be rested should manager Frank Lampard wish to save him for the domestic match against Crystal Palace over the weekend, potentially giving Calum Hudson-Odoi a chance to shine. Should Pulisic find the field, he could once again match up with international teammate Sergino Dest, who recently committed to the United States long-term. He beat Dest to assist Batshuayi’s winner last time these teams matched up.

A fascinating match in Germany sees Borussia Dortmund host Inter Milan at Westfalenstadion with both teams in good form. Inter has lost just twice all year in all competitions – to Barcelona and Juventus – sitting second in the Serie A table. They also knocked off Dortmund at home in the reverse fixture behind bookend goals from Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva, with the former in incredible form having scored in five of his seven October matches. Dortmund, meanwhile, has lost just once in league play and is on a seven-match unbeaten run, but only three of those produced wins and a poor result to Inter would leave them vulnerable in Group F, currently level with Inter on four points behind leaders Barcelona on seven.

Barcelona welcomes Slavia Prague to the Camp Nou looking to put the Catalan giants on the brink of qualification to the knockout stage. A win plus a Dortmund or Inter victory in Germany would mean the La Liga side’s magic number decreases to just one. The reverse fixture in the Czech Republic saw a 56th minute own-goal prove decisive in a 2-1 Barcelona win, but they were poor on the ball and gave up a whopping 24 shots – nine on target – on the road. A repeat of that performance could see Group F thrown into deepening chaos.

RB Leipzig travels to Zenit St. Petersburg in a matchup of the two top teams in Group G in a critical game for both sides as the group remains logjammed, with just three points separating top from bottom. The trailing two sides Lyon and Benfica meet in France as they both look to pounce on any potential slips of the aforementioned squads leading the pack. Finally, Valencia hosts Lille as the Spanish side hopes to capitalize on any potential Group H loser in London.

Carlos Vela voted 2019 MLS MVP

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer has tabbed LAFC striker Carlos Vela as 2019 Landon Donovan MVP after his record-setting season led Bob Bradley‘s side to the Supporters’ Shield and the Western Conference finals.

Vela won the award in a landslide vote, earning 69.6% of the overall vote, including 80.3% of the player vote and 63.9% from the media. He becomes the first Mexican to win the award.

In a prophetic message just a week into the season, after scoring his first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Portland, Vela said, “I’m working to be the MVP of the league. If I want to do that, I have to show every game how good I am.”

That goal would be the first of a record 34 scores in MLS play across the campaign, topping Josef Martinez’s 31-goal haul the previous season. Vela led LAFC to an MLS record 72-point total across the season, leading the Western Conference and winning the Supporters’ Shield with an eight-point differential over Eastern Conference winners NYCFC. The team also set MLS records for goal differential (+48), and goals scored (85).

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was second in the voting with 14.1% of the vote, while Josef Martinez finished third and Maxi Morales finished fourth.

FIFA verdict in Sala case warns of Cardiff transfer ban

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 4, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

ZURICH — FIFA has warned Cardiff it is facing a transfer ban of three windows if the club fails to send 6 million euros ($6.7 million) to Nantes as the first payment for Emiliano Sala.

The threat facing Cardiff was detailed Monday in FIFA’s published verdict in a dispute over the Argentine forward who died in a plane crash in January before playing for his new team.

After getting the written verdict in recent days, Cardiff can appeal against FIFA’s ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA says an appeal will stop the clock on Cardiff’s 45-day deadline to pay until a binding verdict by CAS. That could take about one year.

Sala was killed when a single-engine aircraft carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff to complete his move crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey late on Jan. 21.

Hours earlier, FIFA says, it received an online document from the Welsh soccer federation to complete transferring the player’s registration from France.

Klopp says Sadio Mane is ‘not a diver’ after Guardiola comments

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp has done his best to respond to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola‘s thinly veiled comments about Sadio Mane and his yellow card against Aston Villa. Mane was cautioned for diving early in Liverpool’s comeback win over Aston Villa, and many have offered their opinions of the incident.

In his own post-match press obligations, Guardiola was asked about the upcoming game against Liverpool and how the Reds have picked up a few last-second results to help stave off Man City in the Premier League table. Without prompting, he offered a thinly veiled shot at the Reds attacker, not naming Mane particularly but clearly referring to his late goals that have earned Liverpool points.

“It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it’s because [Mane] is a special talent,” he told BBC Sport after the game. “Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He’s a talent.”

Klopp was asked to respond in his own post-match press conference, and while he was hesitant to look forward to this weekend with a Champions League match to focus on, he did offer a defense of his player.

“Do I like that he [Guardiola] says about one of my players?” Klopp said. “I’m not sure 100 percent that he spoke about Sadio or about us in general. I didn’t hear Sadio’s name. I don’t know how he could have known about any incident in the game [Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa] so quick after their [City] game. But I can say, and people from other clubs is always like this, Sadio is not a diver.”

He went on to defend Mane in the situation, saying even if there was some embellishment of the situation, there was contact, and Mane was not creating something out of nothing. “There was a situation in the Aston Villa game where he got a contact and went down. Maybe it was not a penalty but there was contact. It’s not like jumping over a leg and going like he hit you. There was contact. All the other penalties were penalties because he was [fouled] in that situation. I’m 100% sure if something would happen like this for Man City, they would want to have a penalty, because somebody kicked a player in the box and it’s a penalty.”

Other than those comments, Klopp would not be drawn into speaking about Manchester City. “I’m not really in a Man City mood in the moment to be honest. I don’t think about it,” Klopp said.

“I’m absolutely not in a mood to talk about Man City. I really want to talk today about Genk or us, or whatever – but not about the game on Sunday.”

Balotelli responds to Hellas Verona ultras after racist chanting

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mario Balotelli has responded to Hellas Verona ultras on social media after enduring yet another spell of racist chanting in Serie A play.

The Brescia striker booted the ball into the stands and was visibly upset after fans racially abused him in the 2-1 defeat to Verona at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. It appeared that Balotelli initially wished to walk off the pitch before players seemed to console him during the ensuing stoppage of play.

Luca Castellini, leader of the Hellas Verona ultras who were accused of the abuse, issued a disgusting statement via local radio that contradicted itself on numerous occasions, called Balotelli a “clown” and claims he is not fully Italian, played the abuse off as without “political or racist intentions,” and said the chants were “voices in [Balotelli’s] own head.” Verona president Maurizio Setti also refused to condemn the fans, saying the crowd was “light-hearted, not racist” and had “real sport in its DNA.”

Balotelli has since responded to Castellini’s words on Instagram, where he took to thank his teammates and supporters, who he said “you have proven to be true men, unlike those who deny the evidence.”

He then used his Instagram Story to provide further commentary, including a fan video of the incident where monkey chanting can be heard just before Balotelli kicks the ball into the stands. Balotelli himself writes, “Here, my friends, this has nothing to do with football anymore. You are implying about a social and historical situation much bigger than you small-minded people. You guys are losing it. Wake up, you ignorant people.” To the claims that he is not Italian, he wrote, “But when Mario scored and still guarantees to score goals for Italy, you were fine with it?” He states, “these ‘people’ must be cast out by society, not just by football.”

He finished off his posts with, “Just leave it alone. Enough. Enough.”

Balotelli scored in the loss – his second goal of the Serie A season – in the defeat to Hellas Verona, although the club was unable to snap its six-match winless run.