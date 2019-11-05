Champions League score predictions: Week 4

Week 4 is here in the UEFA Champions League. And teams are starting to focus on securing their spots in the Round of 16. We’ve reached crunch time, folks.
Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham heading to Red Star Belgrade aiming to build off their 5-0 win at home last time out, while reigning champs Liverpool host Genk, Chelsea welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge in a massive clash and Man City travel to Atalanta hoping to stay perfect.
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund host Inter and Lille travel to Valencia do battle in a tasty clash, while the likes of Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich face tricky but winnable tests.
Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.
Tuesday
Group E
Liverpool 3-0 Genk
Napoli 3-2 RB Salzburg
Group F
Barcelona 4-0 Slavia Prague
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Inter Milan
Group G
Zenit 1-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 2-1 Benfica
Group H
Valencia 2-0 Lille
Chelsea 3-1 Ajax
Wednesday
Group A
Real Madrid 2-1 Galatasaray
PSG 3-1 Club Brugge
Group B
Red Star Belgrade 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich 2-1 Olympiacos
Group C
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta 1-3 Man City
Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Atletico Madrid