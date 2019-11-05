More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Champions League score predictions: Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 11:09 AM EST
Week 4 is here in the UEFA Champions League. And teams are starting to focus on securing their spots in the Round of 16. We’ve reached crunch time, folks.

Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham heading to Red Star Belgrade aiming to build off their 5-0 win at home last time out, while reigning champs Liverpool host Genk, Chelsea welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge in a massive clash and Man City travel to Atalanta hoping to stay perfect.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund host Inter and Lille travel to Valencia do battle in a tasty clash, while the likes of Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich face tricky but winnable tests.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group E
Liverpool 3-0 Genk
Napoli 3-2 RB Salzburg

Group F
Barcelona 4-0 Slavia Prague
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Inter Milan

Group G
Zenit 1-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 2-1 Benfica

Group H
Valencia 2-0 Lille
Chelsea 3-1 Ajax

Wednesday

Group A
Real Madrid 2-1 Galatasaray
PSG 3-1 Club Brugge

Group B
Red Star Belgrade 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich 2-1 Olympiacos

Group C
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta 1-3 Man City

Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Andre Gomes released from hospital

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 10:29 AM EST
Everton’s Andre Gomes has been released from hospital.

The Portuguese midfielder had an operation on his fractured and dislocated ankle, which was successful, and he will now recover at home with Everton’s medical team overseeing his rehabilitation.

Everton released the following statement on Tuesday, as well wishes poured in from across the globe after Gomes suffered the horrendous injury against Tottenham on Sunday.

“Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team.”

Gomes suffered the injury falling to the ground after being brought down by Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son, and then being tackled by Serge Aurier.

Son was sent off (something which Tottenham have appealed) and left the pitch in tears, and Aurier was so distressed he had to be substituted.

The reaction from players on the pitch, fans in the stand nearby and people watching all over the world was one of horror as Gomes suffered the horrendous injury.

His long journey to a full recovery begins now.

Balotelli could be sued for complaining about racism; Ultra leader banned

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
Mario Balotelli could be sued for defamation by the City of Verona in Italy after complaining about being racially abused by Hellas Verona fans.

Seriously.

A motion sent to Verona council by local councillors proposes that Balotelli should be sued. It was published by Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, via Reuters.

“The mayor and the legal offices of the municipality should take legal action against the footballer and all those who attack Verona by unjustly defaming it… It is no longer fair that Verona is put in the dock when, as in this case, nothing happened.”

Since the incident the Hellas Verona manager, Ivan Juric, club president, Maurizio Setti, the club and the mayor of Verona, Federico Sboarina, have denied Balotelli was racially abused.

However, on Tuesday the club handed an 11-year suspension to Luca Castellini for “behavior based on considerations and expressions seriously contrary to those that distinguish the ethical principles and values ​​of our club” and added he was suspended until 30 June 2030.

Footage on social media has circulated showing monkey noises clearly being directed at Balotelli.

Balotelli reacted angrily in the Serie A clash on Sunday, as he picked up the ball and kicked it towards the fans where he claimed the racist chants were coming from.

After threatening to walk off the pitch Balotelli was then surrounded by players from both teams who consoled him and told him to stay on. The referee halted the game for around five minutes as announcements were made to the crowd over the PA system.

Balotelli scored as Brescia lost 2-1.

It is the latest in a long line of recent incidents of racist chanting in Serie A, with Romelu Lukaku and targeted this season. Balotelli has been subjected to racist abuse in Italy throughout his career, as the Italian national was born to Ghanian parents but adopted by an Italian family at the age of three.

The Italian national team striker released the following statement on social media about the incident, which has angered some councillors in Verona and led to this call for legal action against the former Inter Milan and Manchester City star.

“Thanks to all the colleagues on the field and off for the solidarity I had with me, and all the messages received from you fans,” Balotelli said. “Thank you very much. You have proven to be true men not like those who deny the evidence. #notoracism.

“The ’people’ of this curva who made the monkey chants. Shame on you, shame on you, shame on you. In front of your children, wives, relatives, parents, friends and acquaintances … shame.”

Well said, Mario.

Paul Pogba reveals injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 8:45 AM EST
Paul Pogba has revealed he will be missing until at least December.

The French midfielder, 26, has been out of action for Manchester United since the end of September with an ongoing foot injury and he won’t return anytime soon.

Speaking to a French outlet, Pogba has revealed the latest timetable for his return.

“I will still be under plaster for 10 days,” Pogba told RMC Sport. “After, I still have two weeks of rehabilitation.”

Pogba’s absence is really being felt in United’s midfield.

Scott McTominay and Fred are doing a pretty decent job on the defensive side of things in central midfield but there is a real lack of creativity and attacking prowess from central areas.

That is where Pogba comes in.

No matter what United’s fans think of Pogba for his previous inconsistent displays, there’s no doubt he would make a big difference in this United side being deployed in an attacking central midfield role.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lamented United’s lack of creativity in central areas and the final third in their 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth as Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were making good runs up top but they McTominay, Fred and in particular Andreas Pereira just couldn’t find them.

Pogba’s flair on the ball and penchant for the spectacular means that when he’s back fit he should slot straight into that attacking midfield role centrally.

Previously Pogba has played in a deeper central midfield role alongside McTominay, but Fred has done enough to suggest he should continue in that role.

When Pogba’s back fit, Solskjaer should hand him the keys to their attack so he can unleash the pace of James, Rashford and Martial on the break. It really should be as simple as that for United.

Sampdoria leaves it late for first win under Ranieri

Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
FERRARA, Italy (AP) Sampdoria won its first match under Claudio Ranieri with a stoppage-time header to beat Spal 1-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Substitute Gianluca Caprari scored a minute after coming on in the matchup of the two clubs at the bottom of the standings.

Sampdoria moved one point above Brescia and last-placed Spal.

Since Ranieri was hired last month to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, Sampdoria had drawn twice and lost once.

Overall, this was the Genoa club’s second win in 11 matches.

