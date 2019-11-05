Klopp aims dig at Man City after Guardiola’s Mane comments

Jurgen Klopp is a bit of a rascal, isn’t he?

After Pep Guardiola mentioned Sadio Mane diving in response to a question about the Liverpool forward being booked for simulation in their win at Aston Villa, Klopp wasn’t too happy.

Reminder: Liverpool host Man City this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) was first play second in the Premir League table.

Pep started the mind games and now Klopp has responded.

“I am not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire. I am not interested in these kind of things. I promise not to mention tactical fouls. That is maybe already too much, but that is the only thing I say about it!” Klopp said.

Of course, the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manuel Pellegrini have previously stated that Man City get away with a lot of small fouls, a criticism which has been aimed at Guardiola’s teams at the past.

Asked about why Guardiola would choose to mention Mane diving at this moment in time, Klopp played it cool ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Genk.

“I have no clue. Do I get asked as well as much about Man City? I don’t know,” Klopp added. “I don’t understand these types of things. My brain is not big enough to think about another team as well. I have enough to do to think about us and deal with all these things. Tomorrow we play Genk and that deserves all my attention and gets it. After that we can speak about Manchester City.”

The muttering in the media has started and although Guardiola and Klopp have always spoken glowingly about each other in the past, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two of them on the sidelines at Anfield this weekend.

Extra spice has been added to already fiery and hugely important encounter.

