Klopp aims dig at Man City after Guardiola’s Mane comments

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 1:09 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp is a bit of a rascal, isn’t he?

After Pep Guardiola mentioned Sadio Mane diving in response to a question about the Liverpool forward being booked for simulation in their win at Aston Villa, Klopp wasn’t too happy.

Reminder: Liverpool host Man City this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) was first play second in the Premir League table.

Pep started the mind games and now Klopp has responded.

“I am not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire. I am not interested in these kind of things. I promise not to mention tactical fouls. That is maybe already too much, but that is the only thing I say about it!” Klopp said.

Of course, the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manuel Pellegrini have previously stated that Man City get away with a lot of small fouls, a criticism which has been aimed at Guardiola’s teams at the past.

Asked about why Guardiola would choose to mention Mane diving at this moment in time, Klopp played it cool ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Genk.

“I have no clue. Do I get asked as well as much about Man City? I don’t know,” Klopp added. “I don’t understand these types of things. My brain is not big enough to think about another team as well. I have enough to do to think about us and deal with all these things. Tomorrow we play Genk and that deserves all my attention and gets it. After that we can speak about Manchester City.”

The muttering in the media has started and although Guardiola and Klopp have always spoken glowingly about each other in the past, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two of them on the sidelines at Anfield this weekend.

Extra spice has been added to already fiery and hugely important encounter.

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League, with Matchweek 4 so important in deciding which teams will reach the last 16.

There is an all-USMNT battle to look forward to as Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest go head-to-head as Chelsea host Ajax in a pivotal clash at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League leaders and reigning European champs Liverpool host Genk as Jurgen Klopp‘s men aim to make it three-straight wins in the UCL. Elsewhere in Group E, Napoli host RB Salzburg as Jesse Marsch’s youngsters caused them an almighty shock last time out.

Elsewhere, in Group F Inter Milan travel to Borussia Dortmund in a monster clash at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund need a win to hop above Inter in the standings, with Barcelona in pole position in the group.

Lyon host Benfica in Group G and Valencia head to Lille in Group H.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group E
Liverpool v. Genk
Napoli v. Red Bull Salzburg

Group F
Borussia Dortmund v. Inter Milan

Group G
Lyon v. Benfica

Group H
Chelsea v. Ajax
Valencia v. Lille

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Chelsea are said to be stepping up their transfer plans for the January window, as hopes grow that the Premier League club may have their two-window transfer ban from FIFA reduced to one on appeal.

Their appeal will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Nov. 20, with FIFA releasing documents last week stating that the west London club are guilty of 150 breaches of regulations.

But if the ban is lifted, Frank Lampard has revealed that in January he will look to spend a big chunk of the supposed $200 million kitty he will have at his disposal.

“Listen, I think as Chelsea we will always look to improve in windows if we can, if we’re allowed to and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are worth adding to the squad,” Lampard said.

If the ban is lifted, who are they looking to bring in this January?

Firs up, The Daily Mail claim that the Blues will battle it out with Manchester United to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Over the last 12 months Dembele, 23, has shone at Lyon after doing the same at Celtic from 2016-18 following his move from Fulham in 2016.  With Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi the forward options for Frank Lampard’s men, sprucing things up in January, if possible, would be ideal.

Abraham has become the starter with Batshuayi adding important goals off the bench, but with Giroud growing frustrated as third-choice striker, a move for Dembele, who is still just 23, seems to fit Chelsea’s model of signing exciting, young talent whenever they can.

According to The Telegraph, other players Chelsea are keeping a close eye on include Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake. The first three will cost a huge amount, especially Sancho, while Ake can be bought back by Chelsea for $50 million after they sold him to Bournemouth permanently in 2017.

Sancho would cost over $150 million on his own, with a premium too on Zaha and Chilwell, but Chelsea have built up a hefty chunk of cash due to their transfer ban.

The fact they’re in the top four with a young team full of academy products is a testament to Lampard’s work, and now they can build from a position of strength.

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
Raheem Sterling‘s everyday life could be coming to your screen very soon.

A report from The Times says that Sterling’s representatives are in Los Angeles negotiating an eight-episode series of his life.

Sterling, 24, has been in sensational form for Manchester City and England over the last 12 months and the winger has not only excelled on the pitch but off it he’s become a key figure in speaking his mind about social issues, particularly when it comes to the fight against racism.

Here’s a little more info on the possible show:

“The biopic would be screened next year, on top of a raft of new commercial deals, that should propel the Manchester City and England player to a new level of global recognition. Sterling remains very mindful of his primary focus being football and nothing will distract from his passion for the game and his pursuit of excellence for City and England, but he believes the time is right to open up more on the experiences and values that have shaped him.”

Reports state Sterling is set to sign a new $120 million deal with Nike subsidiary Air Jordan to wear their boots, and with reports this week suggesting Real Madrid are pushing hard to sign the England international, he’s a hot commodity.

This series would be fascinating to watch and if done properly it should help to lift the lid on the perceptions fans and pundits have when it comes to star players.

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
1 Comment

Heung-Min Son‘s red card for a foul on Andre Gomes has been overturned.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger clipped Gomes, who then went on to slip as he was tackled by Serge Aurier and in-turn suffered a horrendous ankle fracture and dislocation.

Son was distraught as he saw the horrific injury to Gomes, and referee Martin Atkinson had first pulled out a yellow card but then changed his mind and upgraded the punishment to a red card for the South Korean winger.

An independent panel has overturned the red card after Tottenham appealed for wrongful dismissal.

Son will now be available to play in Spurs’ clash at home against Sheffield United on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and his reaction, coupled with his popularity as an all-round good guy, has led to this red card and subsequent three-game suspension being overturned.

Here’s the statement from an FA spokesperson.

“Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal. The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019.”

This is the correct decision.

Son’s initial tackle was no more than a yellow card, but due to the horrific nature of Gomes’ injury it forced Atkinson to reconsider his initial decision.

The referee got it wrong but it was an intense situation and you can’t blame Atkinson for his reaction.