LIVE, UCL: Chelsea v. Ajax, Liverpool v. Genk

Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League, with Matchweek 4 so important in deciding which teams will reach the last 16.
There is an all-USMNT battle to look forward to as Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest go head-to-head as Chelsea host Ajax in a pivotal clash at Stamford Bridge.
Premier League leaders and reigning European champs Liverpool host Genk as Jurgen Klopp‘s men aim to make it three-straight wins in the UCL. Elsewhere in Group E, Napoli host RB Salzburg as Jesse Marsch’s youngsters caused them an almighty shock last time out.
Elsewhere, in Group F Inter Milan travel to Borussia Dortmund in a monster clash at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund need a win to hop above Inter in the standings, with Barcelona in pole position in the group.
Lyon host Benfica in Group G and Valencia head to Lille in Group H.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group E
Liverpool v. Genk
Napoli v. Red Bull Salzburg
Group F
Borussia Dortmund v. Inter Milan
Group G
Lyon v. Benfica
Group H
Chelsea v. Ajax
Valencia v. Lille