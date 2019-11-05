Liverpool to split squad, League Cup quarter v. Villa to go ahead

Liverpool’s League Cup quarterfinal at Aston Villa will go ahead as planned on Dec. 17.

That is despite Liverpool playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 due to winning the UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League leaders released the following statement saying they will send one squad to Qatar and leave one squad of players to play against Villa in the League Cup.

“As a result, we will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup. The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.

“We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed, but ultimately none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff.”

This bizarre scenario has come from one thing: Liverpool being so successful.

It is likely Liverpool will leave a young squad in the UK to play against Villa, and their ‘A squad’ will travel to Qatar to challenge for the Club World Cup against the best team from each continent.

As they say, this is far from ideal but it’s all they could do without pulling out of the competition.

