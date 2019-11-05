Paul Pogba reveals injury update

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba has revealed he will be missing until at least December.

The French midfielder, 26, has been out of action for Manchester United since the end of September with an ongoing foot injury and he won’t return anytime soon.

Speaking to a French outlet, Pogba has revealed the latest timetable for his return.

“I will still be under plaster for 10 days,” Pogba told RMC Sport. “After, I still have two weeks of rehabilitation.”

Pogba’s absence is really being felt in United’s midfield.

Scott McTominay and Fred are doing a pretty decent job on the defensive side of things in central midfield but there is a real lack of creativity and attacking prowess from central areas.

That is where Pogba comes in.

No matter what United’s fans think of Pogba for his previous inconsistent displays, there’s no doubt he would make a big difference in this United side being deployed in an attacking central midfield role.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lamented United’s lack of creativity in central areas and the final third in their 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth as Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were making good runs up top but they McTominay, Fred and in particular Andreas Pereira just couldn’t find them.

Pogba’s flair on the ball and penchant for the spectacular means that when he’s back fit he should slot straight into that attacking midfield role centrally.

Previously Pogba has played in a deeper central midfield role alongside McTominay, but Fred has done enough to suggest he should continue in that role.

When Pogba’s back fit, Solskjaer should hand him the keys to their attack so he can unleash the pace of James, Rashford and Martial on the break. It really should be as simple as that for United.

