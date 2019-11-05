Raheem Sterling in talks over TV series

Raheem Sterling‘s everyday life could be coming to your screen very soon.
A report from The Times says that Sterling’s representatives are in Los Angeles negotiating an eight-episode series of his life.
Sterling, 24, has been in sensational form for Manchester City and England over the last 12 months and the winger has not only excelled on the pitch but off it he’s become a key figure in speaking his mind about social issues, particularly when it comes to the fight against racism.
Here’s a little more info on the possible show:
“The biopic would be screened next year, on top of a raft of new commercial deals, that should propel the Manchester City and England player to a new level of global recognition. Sterling remains very mindful of his primary focus being football and nothing will distract from his passion for the game and his pursuit of excellence for City and England, but he believes the time is right to open up more on the experiences and values that have shaped him.”
Reports state Sterling is set to sign a new $120 million deal with Nike subsidiary Air Jordan to wear their boots, and with reports this week suggesting Real Madrid are pushing hard to sign the England international, he’s a hot commodity.
This series would be fascinating to watch and if done properly it should help to lift the lid on the perceptions fans and pundits have when it comes to star players.
Heung-Min Son‘s red card for a foul on Andre Gomes has been overturned.
The Tottenham Hotspur winger clipped Gomes, who then went on to slip as he was tackled by Serge Aurier and in-turn suffered a horrendous ankle fracture and dislocation.
Son was distraught as he saw the horrific injury to Gomes, and referee Martin Atkinson had first pulled out a yellow card but then changed his mind and upgraded the punishment to a red card for the South Korean winger.
An independent panel has overturned the red card after Tottenham appealed for wrongful dismissal.
Son will now be available to play in Spurs’ clash at home against Sheffield United on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and his reaction, coupled with his popularity as an all-round good guy, has led to this red card and subsequent three-game suspension being overturned.
Here’s the statement from an FA spokesperson.
“Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal. The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019.”
This is the correct decision.
Son’s initial tackle was no more than a yellow card, but due to the horrific nature of Gomes’ injury it forced Atkinson to reconsider his initial decision.
The referee got it wrong but it was an intense situation and you can’t blame Atkinson for his reaction.
Liverpool’s League Cup quarterfinal at Aston Villa will go ahead as planned on Dec. 17.
That is despite Liverpool playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 due to winning the UEFA Champions League.
The Premier League leaders released the following statement saying they will send one squad to Qatar and leave one squad of players to play against Villa in the League Cup.
“As a result, we will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup. The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.
“We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed, but ultimately none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff.”
This bizarre scenario has come from one thing: Liverpool being so successful.
It is likely Liverpool will leave a young squad in the UK to play against Villa, and their ‘A squad’ will travel to Qatar to challenge for the Club World Cup against the best team from each continent.
As they say, this is far from ideal but it’s all they could do without pulling out of the competition.
Week 4 is here in the UEFA Champions League. And teams are starting to focus on securing their spots in the Round of 16. We’ve reached crunch time, folks.
Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham heading to Red Star Belgrade aiming to build off their 5-0 win at home last time out, while reigning champs Liverpool host Genk, Chelsea welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge in a massive clash and Man City travel to Atalanta hoping to stay perfect.
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund host Inter and Lille travel to Valencia do battle in a tasty clash, while the likes of Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich face tricky but winnable tests.
Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.
Tuesday
Group E
Liverpool 3-0 Genk
Napoli 3-2 RB Salzburg
Group F
Barcelona 4-0 Slavia Prague
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Inter Milan
Group G
Zenit 1-2 RB Leipzig
Lyon 2-1 Benfica
Group H
Valencia 2-0 Lille
Chelsea 3-1 Ajax
Wednesday
Group A
Real Madrid 2-1 Galatasaray
PSG 3-1 Club Brugge
Group B
Red Star Belgrade 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich 2-1 Olympiacos
Group C
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta 1-3 Man City
Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Everton’s Andre Gomes has been released from hospital.
The Portuguese midfielder had an operation on his fractured and dislocated ankle, which was successful, and he will now recover at home with Everton’s medical team overseeing his rehabilitation.
Everton released the following statement on Tuesday, as well wishes poured in from across the globe after Gomes suffered the horrendous injury against Tottenham on Sunday.
“Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team.”
Gomes suffered the injury falling to the ground after being brought down by Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son, and then being tackled by Serge Aurier.
Son was sent off (something which Tottenham have appealed) and left the pitch in tears, and Aurier was so distressed he had to be substituted.
The reaction from players on the pitch, fans in the stand nearby and people watching all over the world was one of horror as Gomes suffered the horrendous injury.
His long journey to a full recovery begins now.