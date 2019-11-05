Raheem Sterling in talks over TV series

Raheem Sterling‘s everyday life could be coming to your screen very soon.

A report from The Times says that Sterling’s representatives are in Los Angeles negotiating an eight-episode series of his life.

Sterling, 24, has been in sensational form for Manchester City and England over the last 12 months and the winger has not only excelled on the pitch but off it he’s become a key figure in speaking his mind about social issues, particularly when it comes to the fight against racism.

Here’s a little more info on the possible show:

“The biopic would be screened next year, on top of a raft of new commercial deals, that should propel the Manchester City and England player to a new level of global recognition. Sterling remains very mindful of his primary focus being football and nothing will distract from his passion for the game and his pursuit of excellence for City and England, but he believes the time is right to open up more on the experiences and values that have shaped him.”

Reports state Sterling is set to sign a new $120 million deal with Nike subsidiary Air Jordan to wear their boots, and with reports this week suggesting Real Madrid are pushing hard to sign the England international, he’s a hot commodity.

This series would be fascinating to watch and if done properly it should help to lift the lid on the perceptions fans and pundits have when it comes to star players.

