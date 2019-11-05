Sampdoria leaves it late for first win under Ranieri

FERRARA, Italy (AP) Sampdoria won its first match under Claudio Ranieri with a stoppage-time header to beat Spal 1-0 in Serie A on Monday.
Substitute Gianluca Caprari scored a minute after coming on in the matchup of the two clubs at the bottom of the standings.
Sampdoria moved one point above Brescia and last-placed Spal.
Since Ranieri was hired last month to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, Sampdoria had drawn twice and lost once.
Overall, this was the Genoa club’s second win in 11 matches.
MADRID (AP) Leganes hired Mexican coach Javier Aguirre on Monday to try to lift the Madrid club out of last place in the Spanish league.
Leganes made the announcement a day after it lost to Eibar 2-1 at home and dropped six points from safety.
Aguirre replaces Luis Cembranos, who had taken over as an interim coach after Mauricio Pellegrino left last month.
Aguirre, a former Mexico player, previously coached Spanish clubs Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Zaragoza. He also coached the national teams of Mexico, Japan and Egypt. His last job had been with Egypt, which he coached until July.
In Mexico, he played for America and Guadalajara, and coached Atlante and Pachuca.
The 60-year-old Aguirre is one of more than 40 people awaiting a ruling in a match-fixing trial involving a Spanish league game between Levante and Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season, when Aguirre coached Zaragoza.
Aguirre denied any wrongdoing when he recently testified before a judge.
Leganes has five points from a victory and two draws in its first 12 league games. Its next match is at third-place Real Sociedad on Friday.
The rumors started even before Niko Kovac left Bayern Munich.
Jose Mourinho in the Bundesliga. Could it be true? How would it work?
Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger worked Mourinho at Manchester United, and told German outlet Bild that he knows the Portuguese boss has carried water for the job.
Translated by AS:
“I can imagine Mourinho in Germany,” he told Bild. “I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV.
“He really knew every single player, even from the smaller teams. He was also learning German. He has not worked in the Bundesliga, so I can well imagine that he would be tempted by a commitment in Germany.”
It wouldn’t take much for Bayern to refind its footing, and you know Mourinho would like to join Carlo Ancelotti as managers to win titles in Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga (Mourinho has also won a title in Portugal).
Mourinho would have his talisman in big striker Robert Lewandowski plus the challenge of strengthening a injured back line.
Adam Lallana could be a hit in Major League Soccer, couldn’t he?
The 31-year-old Liverpool man is out of contract this summer, and The Telegraph said clubs in China and MLS are hoping to lure him to their shores.
Lallana has scored 22 times with 21 assists in 164 appearances for Liverpool following his remarkable tenure at Southampton, and picked up his 34th cap in March 2018.
He’s been hit by injuries over the past two seasons, and the report says that Jurgen Klopp would like to talk the Englishmen into a new deal at Anfield.
Lallana’s not built the same as Wayne Rooney nor is he as loud a presence, but he’s much younger than the latter was when he arrived in MLS. It’s reasonable to expect that Lallana can have a similar on-field impact.
Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell is younger than Lallana but has been a double-digit threat in goals and assists at the MLS level. We suspect Lallana’s tenure here would be somewhere between the two aforementioned imports.
It’s tricky to project, as MLS has seen few players of Lallana’s rep at his age. Premier League players have either come much later in their careers or with a much lower acumen. And that’s why we imagine the veteran may find a new home in England (or even return to Saints).
Still reeling from a wild weekend in the Premier League? The 2 Robbies have you covered.
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe sat down at NBC Sports HQ to discuss Liverpool and Manchester City’s crucial comeback wins in Matchweek 11.
They also assess the state of the Premier League title race going into a pivotal head-to-head next weekend (above), before dissecting the continued struggles of three big name clubs.
Arsenal, Manchester United, and Spurs all faltered in one way or another this weekend, with the Red Devils losing and both Spurs and Arsenal dropping points via draw.
Below are the 2 Robbies discussing those foibles.