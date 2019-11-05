Son’s red card for tackle on Gomes overturned

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heung-Min Son‘s red card for a foul on Andre Gomes has been overturned.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger clipped Gomes, who then went on to slip as he was tackled by Serge Aurier and in-turn suffered a horrendous ankle fracture and dislocation.

Son was distraught as he saw the horrific injury to Gomes, and referee Martin Atkinson had first pulled out a yellow card but then changed his mind and upgraded the punishment to a red card for the South Korean winger.

An independent panel has overturned the red card after Tottenham appealed for wrongful dismissal.

Son will now be available to play in Spurs’ clash at home against Sheffield United on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and his reaction, coupled with his popularity as an all-round good guy, has led to this red card and subsequent three-game suspension being overturned.

Here’s the statement from an FA spokesperson.

“Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal. The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019.”

This is the correct decision.

Son’s initial tackle was no more than a yellow card, but due to the horrific nature of Gomes’ injury it forced Atkinson to reconsider his initial decision.

The referee got it wrong but it was an intense situation and you can’t blame Atkinson for his reaction.

