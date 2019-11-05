More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Visionhaus

Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy; Aubameyang takes over

By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2019, 3:29 PM EST
Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy as one of the final dominoes to fall in the wake of his confrontational actions toward the Arsenal fans who booed him off the field last month.

[ MORE: Son's red card for tackle on Gomes overturned ]

Unai Emery announced on Tuesday that Xhaka will surrender the captain’s armband with immediate effect and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will take over the honorary position. Xhaka has been left out of the Arsenal squad for Wednesday’s Europa League clash away to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The only remaining question to be answered is whether or not Xhaka remains an active Arsenal player for the rest of November and all of December, which could then be followed by a month on nonstop speculation during the January transfer window.

Emery didn’t indicate whether Xhaka lost the captaincy for his actions alone, or his refusal to offer an outright apology to the club’s fans, as Emery made it known to all that he thought Xhaka should do.

[ MORE: Raheem Sterling in talks over TV series ]

The 27-year-old said the following in a statement on Instagram last month:

“The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and always give 100 percent on and off the pitch.

“My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months, have hurt me deeply.

“People have said things like, ‘We will break your legs,’ ‘Kill your wife’ and ‘Wish that your daughter gets cancer’. That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.”

Swedish court gives three years’ jail to Ostersund chairman

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
HARNOSAND, Sweden — A Swedish court has sentenced the man regarded as the mastermind behind the rise of Swedish soccer team Ostersund to three years in prison for serious financial crimes.

The Angermanland Court said on Tuesday that Daniel Kindberg was guilty of funneling millions of kronor in taxpayer money into the club in a scheme that involved two other men and three companies, one being the Ostersund municipality’s housing corporation for which Kindberg was chief executive.

When Kindberg was club chairman, Ostersund rose from the amateur ranks in 2011 to Sweden’s top league in 2015, and won the Swedish Cup in 2017.

Ostersund qualified for the Europa League, where it advanced to the knockout stage before losing to Arsenal despite winning the second leg 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

LIVE, UCL: Chelsea v. Ajax, Liverpool v. Genk

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League, with Matchweek 4 so important in deciding which teams will reach the last 16.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

There is an all-USMNT battle to look forward to as Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest go head-to-head as Chelsea host Ajax in a pivotal clash at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League leaders and reigning European champs Liverpool host Genk as Jurgen Klopp‘s men aim to make it three-straight wins in the UCL. Elsewhere in Group E, Napoli host RB Salzburg as Jesse Marsch’s youngsters caused them an almighty shock last time out.

Elsewhere, in Group F Inter Milan travel to Borussia Dortmund in a monster clash at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund need a win to hop above Inter in the standings, with Barcelona in pole position in the group.

Lyon host Benfica in Group G and Valencia head to Lille in Group H.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group E
Liverpool v. Genk
Napoli v. Red Bull Salzburg

Group F
Borussia Dortmund v. Inter Milan

Group G
Lyon v. Benfica

Group H
Chelsea v. Ajax
Valencia v. Lille

Chelsea step up January transfer plans amid ban appeal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Chelsea are said to be stepping up their transfer plans for the January window, as hopes grow that the Premier League club may have their two-window transfer ban from FIFA reduced to one on appeal.

Their appeal will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Nov. 20, with FIFA releasing documents last week stating that the west London club are guilty of 150 breaches of regulations.

But if the ban is lifted, Frank Lampard has revealed that in January he will look to spend a big chunk of the supposed $200 million kitty he will have at his disposal.

“Listen, I think as Chelsea we will always look to improve in windows if we can, if we’re allowed to and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are worth adding to the squad,” Lampard said.

If the ban is lifted, who are they looking to bring in this January?

Firs up, The Daily Mail claim that the Blues will battle it out with Manchester United to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Over the last 12 months Dembele, 23, has shone at Lyon after doing the same at Celtic from 2016-18 following his move from Fulham in 2016.  With Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi the forward options for Frank Lampard’s men, sprucing things up in January, if possible, would be ideal.

Abraham has become the starter with Batshuayi adding important goals off the bench, but with Giroud growing frustrated as third-choice striker, a move for Dembele, who is still just 23, seems to fit Chelsea’s model of signing exciting, young talent whenever they can.

According to The Telegraph, other players Chelsea are keeping a close eye on include Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake. The first three will cost a huge amount, especially Sancho, while Ake can be bought back by Chelsea for $50 million after they sold him to Bournemouth permanently in 2017.

Sancho would cost over $150 million on his own, with a premium too on Zaha and Chilwell, but Chelsea have built up a hefty chunk of cash due to their transfer ban.

The fact they’re in the top four with a young team full of academy products is a testament to Lampard’s work, and now they can build from a position of strength.

Klopp aims dig at Man City after Guardiola’s Mane comments

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2019, 1:09 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp is a bit of a rascal, isn’t he?

After Pep Guardiola mentioned Sadio Mane diving in response to a question about the Liverpool forward being booked for simulation in their win at Aston Villa, Klopp wasn’t too happy.

Reminder: Liverpool host Man City this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) was first play second in the Premir League table.

Pep started the mind games and now Klopp has responded.

“I am not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire. I am not interested in these kind of things. I promise not to mention tactical fouls. That is maybe already too much, but that is the only thing I say about it!” Klopp said.

Of course, the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manuel Pellegrini have previously stated that Man City get away with a lot of small fouls, a criticism which has been aimed at Guardiola’s teams at the past.

Asked about why Guardiola would choose to mention Mane diving at this moment in time, Klopp played it cool ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Genk.

“I have no clue. Do I get asked as well as much about Man City? I don’t know,” Klopp added. “I don’t understand these types of things. My brain is not big enough to think about another team as well. I have enough to do to think about us and deal with all these things. Tomorrow we play Genk and that deserves all my attention and gets it. After that we can speak about Manchester City.”

The muttering in the media has started and although Guardiola and Klopp have always spoken glowingly about each other in the past, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two of them on the sidelines at Anfield this weekend.

Extra spice has been added to already fiery and hugely important encounter.