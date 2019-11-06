More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

10-man Man City fails in bid to clinch Champions League group

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
An injury and red card meant Manchester City defender Kyle Walker finished the day in goal for the 10-man visitors in a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Atalanta at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling scored in the 7th minute of Wednesday’s match in Bergamo, the sort of dispiriting perfect team goal which can make an opposition close up shop.

But Atalanta did not do that, drawing level through Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic and having a huge opportunity to take all three points when Claudio Bravo, on the pitch because Ederson was injured, was sent off for a DOGSO foul.

City is still sitting pretty with a five-point lead on both Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donestk, but will rue not killing off both sides’ chances of winning the group.

Three things we learned

1. First mission accomplished of season delayed: A win in Atalanta would have clinched a seeded place in the knockout rounds, but City just didn’t have their A or B game in Bergamo. Give plenty of credit to Atalanta, who started the group stage 0-3 and was humiliated by City in Manchester, but Guardiola won’t be happy with the knowledge that a 3-3 draw between 10-man sides Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk opened the door to the possibility of not needing to pay any attention to the final two group stage matches.

2. Kyle Walker can catch: Guardiola took off Ederson at halftime, and Man City almost immediately handed an equalizer to the hosts when Pasalic beat Bravo.

City was not good on the day, and their poor day was further dramatized when Ilkay Gundogan‘s bad giveaway allowed Ilicic 1v1 with Bravo. The referee had little choice but to give the Chilean a red card for a sliding challenge on Ilicic, and Walker entered the fray after a long delay.

Wearing a C. Bravo 1 jersey, Walker bobbled but saved the ensuing free kick and caught the only other shot put in his direction over the final few minutes.

3. Sterling continues Serie A mastery: Sterling played a role in all five of Manchester City’s goals when Atalanta visited the Etihad Stadium the last UEFA Champions League match day, so it’s no surprise he’s brought that form to Italy.

Man of the Match: The answer is Pasalic, who was very good, but you’re nuts if you think we’re not putting this award directly into the hands of Kyle “C. Bravo 1” Walker.

Coming on the heels of his 3-goal, 2-assist performance in Manchester against the Serie A side, Atalanta will be seeing ghosts after Sterling stayed patient with a run into the 18 to fire home.

Sterling knew Gabriel Jesus‘ clever back heel was coming after Bernardo Silva’s incisive pass into the 18, and City will have a commanding five-point lead atop the group is the day’s results hold firm.

And more importantly, a couple more early goals could allow Guardiola to pull Sterling and a few other stars ahead of Sunday’s big match at Liverpool.

That certainly did not happen. Man City’s Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty kick before halftime, and Atalanta tightened up and was probably unfortunate not to find a winner.

Full credit to City for dealing with Walker’s absence, keeping the ball in the corner for most of the final moments of the match.

Apologetic Son happy to show ‘right response’ after Gomes injury

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
Heung-Min Son‘s difficult week turned a corner on Wednesday with a two-goal day against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League.

The brace and 4-1 win came three days after Son was sent off against Everton for a reckless tackle of Andre Gomes, one that broke the Portuguese midfielder’s ankle.

Son was inconsolable as he left the field, and teammates said he remained so into the locker room.

There were smiles again on Wednesday, even if his goal celebrations were understated at best; The first one a hands folded prayer presumably aimed at Gomes.

“Of course it has been a really tough few days but I have realized how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my teammates. I can say I’m really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me.”

Son’s red card was overturned on Wednesday.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said the team was on Son’s side after the incident, which shook all participants at Goodison Park. From Football.London:

“It was a problem for everyone, not only for Sonny, for everyone on the pitch,” Pochettino said. “We feel very sorry about what happened to Andre, but he moved on quickly. We helped him to move on. It was a mix of everything, not only the injury, the red card, how we missed the three points.”

Pochettino praised his side’s performance on Wednesday, and he’ll have to keep his men in the right mindset ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit from Sheffield United.

As for the UCL, Spurs are back in good position to qualify for a third-straight Round of 16.

The 2019 UCL finalists are five points behind already-qualified Bayern Munich, and can clinch second by beating Olympiacos on the next match day. Failing that, the North Londoners will still have a chance on the final match day at Bayern.

Walker, Mendy react to wild GK day; Pep updates Ederson status

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
With both goalkeepers out of the match, Manchester City goalkeeper defender Kyle Walker drew the short straw and went between the sticks in a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in Bergamo, Italy, on Wednesday.

Ederson was injured at halftime — he’s a doubt for Sunday’s visit to Liverpool — and Claudio Bravo was sent off for DOGSO foul on Josip Ilicic after an Ilkay Gundogan giveaway.

First clad in a black warm-up top before being forced into a pink “C. Bravo 1” shirt, Walker made two saves to preserve the point.

From the Manchester Evening News:

“I try and sometimes wind up the keepers in training telling them to catch it and stuff but as I found tonight sometimes you have to take two touches.”

City fullback Benjamin Mendy offered thanks to Walker for the saves and the point, which have the Group C leaders five points ahead of chasing Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk with two matches to play.

“Yeah I think tonight was a very tough game, we know it before the game and how we fight until the end to not keep a score, I say again thank you Kyle,” Mendy said. “Because it’s very not easy to take this responsibility to be a goalkeeper and save the free-kick and it’s one game we’re going to remember it for when we go forward in the cup.”

Pep Guardiola said he does not know whether Ederson will be fit for Sunday’s huge match at Anfield.

“It’s a muscular [thigh] problem,” he told The Manchester Evening News. “It was not big but to avoid risk. He didn’t feel comfortable in the last minutes and that’s why we decided to make a substitution.”

City has big games before their remaining two UCL fixtures, and may not be able to front load its lineup for at least one. Chelsea, itself in UCL uncertainty, visits the Etihad on Nov. 23 before Man City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in the UCL. And City hosts the Manchester Derby before its final group stage match at Dinamo Zagreb.

Son, Spurs cruise to win in Serbia

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 5:36 PM EST
Red Star Belgrade is going to be happy to see the back of Tottenham Hotspur after the North London side clobbered the Serbian side for the second-straight UCL match.

This time it was a 4-0 score line in Serbia, as a brace from Heung-Min Son led Tottenham to keep hold of second place in the group with two matches to play.

Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen also scored in the win, with assists for Danny Rose, Ryan Sessegnon, and Dele Alli.

Three things we learned

1. Closer to their best: Make no mistake about Red Star Belgrade’s team this season — it’s not great — but two complete performances have cemented Spurs’ favorite status to emerge as the second team from Group B. Perfect Bayern Munich has already advanced and is a point away from winning the group, but Spurs could join them with a defeat of Olympiacos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Nov. 26.

2. Humbled Son at the double: If Son’s two goals following Sunday’s dispiriting (and overturned) red card tackle of Andre Gomes gave him any relief, he didn’t show up. The South Korean nearly twice came close to scoring on Spurs’ first goal, but delivered twice in the second half as the North London side took control of the match. There was only a minor prayer celebrating after the first goal, and perhaps even less of a reaction after the second one.

3. New boys have their moments: Making his first Spurs start, Lo Celso scored his goal and had a Man of the Match style performance with three shots, five tackles, and 90 percent passing while also being a master of possession as Spurs held close to 67 percent of the ball. The 19-year-old Sessegnon came off the bench three days after making a 1-minute cameo versus Everton, and set up Eriksen’s goal. Not bad!

Man of the Match: It’s Son. It just has to be.

WATCH: Kyle Walker stops free kick after Bravo sent off

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
Manchester City backup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been sent off the pitch in Atalanta, some 35 minutes after starter Ederson left the match with injury.

A poor back pass from Ilkay Gundogan sent Josip Ilicic 1v1 with Bravo, who raced out to meet him with the score 1-1 in Bergamo.

Ilicic pushed the ball past the Chilean and leapt over him, hitting the turf when his trail leg was caught by the sliding keeper.

Kyle Walker entered the match in a “C. Bravo 1” jersey, and would have to face a free kick from 10 yards outside the box.

Walker bobbled but rescued the ensuing free kick, plenty successful given the scenario.