Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out Bayern Munich move

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
There’s still plenty of life left in that old zipper coat…

Arsene Wenger has been heavily linked with a return to coaching with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants sacked Niko Kovac on Sunday after they lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt and are said to be keen on making a short-term appointment between now and the end of the season.

Would Wenger be interested in coaching Bayern if the opportunity came up?

“Of course. Coaching was my whole life until now,” Wenger said on beIN Sport in his current role as a pundit. “Everybody who has coached will tell you the same. You miss the intensity but some things you miss a lot, some things you don’t miss. I enjoyed the things I don’t miss too much… But on the other hand, football games, winning football games, preparing the team for the game, and getting satisfaction and shared emotions. That is something that you miss.”

Hermann Gerland and Hansi Flick have been placed in caretaker charge of Bayern for the time being, but it is clear they want to act fast to replace Kovac as they continue to lose ground in the Bundesliga title race.

Other contenders for the job include Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has confirmed he will not leave midseason. Ralf Rangnick has turned down the chance to talk with Bayern and Thomas Tuchel has said he isn’t interested.

Wenger is now 70 years old and it has been almost 18 months since he left Arsenal after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

For a while it has seemed like Wenger would not return to management at all, with perhaps an international job his only option in the future as he also weighed up offers to become an influential figure at FIFA.

But this opportunity to coach Bayern would work well for everyone. The players are clearly talented enough to go far in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for the Bundesliga title. Wenger will be keen to take on a new project after resting and he could prove to those who doubted him at Arsenal that he can win trophies and his methods can still work.

Another plus for Bayern is that Wenger can speak German as he grew up in the French town of Strasbourg, Alsace, which is close to the German border.

It would be lovely to see Wenger back in the game at a massive club and this seems like exactly the opportunity he has been waiting for since leaving Arsenal.

This move makes sense for pretty much everyone, right?

Report: Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal in January

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
This outcome was inevitable.

After Granit Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on Tuesday, various reports have immediately emerged that the midfielder will leave the Gunners during the January transfer window.

A report from The Times states that Xhaka’s future at Arsenal is non-existent and the Switzerland national team captain will be made available for transfer in January.

Xhaka, 27, has publicly apologized after he swore and gestured at Arsenal’s fans, threw off the captains armband and stormed down the tunnel as home supporters cheered his substitution in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Oct. 27.

He hasn’t played for Arsenal since.

Xhaka’s public apology took four days and in that apology he hit out at supporters for their vile abuse of him and his family.

The central midfielder has become a scapegoat for Arsenal’s poor form this season and he was only appointed captain at the start of the campaign after manager Unai Emery conducted a vote among Arsenal’s players to select a club captain.

Xhaka hasn’t handled this situation well, at all, but Arsenal’s supporters should also take a look at themselves for jeering one of their own players off the pitch.

Did Xhaka react badly? Yes. Was it a situation which had been bubbling up over many months? Yes. Should Arsenal’s fans single out one player to abuse given most of their team have been underperforming? No.

Nobody wins in this situation, as Xhaka will at least get a fresh start elsewhere as his two-and-half year stay at Arsenal can be described as nothing short of a disaster, on the pitch.

Off the pitch it looks to have ended disastrously too.

Weds. Champions League preview: Spurs in Serbia, Man City in Italy

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Matchday 4 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League wraps up on Wednesday, with a pair of Premier League sides in action, and facing vastly different paths forward in the competition.

Someone is going to have to finish second, behind Bayern Munich, in Group B. Fortunately for Tottenham Hotspur, Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos appear even less suited to the task than Mauricio Pochettino‘s side. Last year’s runners-up could go a long way toward securing their place in the knockout rounds for the fourth straight season with a win in Serbia on Wednesday. After dropping points from a winning position in their first two group games, Tottenham bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Red Star last month, sending them second in the group for the time being.

Only, there’s a bit of a catch for Spurs: they haven’t won away from home — in any competition — all season. 0 wins, 5 draws, 3 losses. If not now, when? Harry Kane is back with the squad after missing Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Everton due to illness. Son Heung-min, whose red card for a phantom tackle on Andre Gomes was rescinded, also traveled with the team after looking thoroughly distraught in the moments after Gomes suffered a broken ankle.

Champions League has been far kinder to Manchester City, who on Wednesday are set for their visit to Atalanta. With nine points from their first three games — and a nearly unblemished record of 10 goals scored and just one conceded — Pep Guardiola‘s side is marching toward and early progression to the round of 16. In fact, a win over Atalanta, coupled with a draw between Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk, would not only see the two-time reigning PL champions advance, but also win the group with two games left to play.

The lone goal conceded came in Atalanta’s visit to the Etihad Stadium last time out in UCL play. After falling 1-0 behind in the 28th minute, Man City responded with five unanswered goals, including a quick-fire double from Sergio Aguero before halftime, and another three in 11 minutes after the break.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Lokomotiv Moscow v. Juventus — 12:55 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich v. Olympiacos — 12:55 p.m. ET
Atalanta v. Manchester City — 3 p.m. ET
Red Star Belgrade v. Tottenham Hotspur — 3 p.m. ET
Real Madrid v. Galatasaray — 3 p.m. ET
Paris Saint-Germain v. Club Brugge — 3 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Atletico Madrid — 3 p.m. ET
Dinamo Zagreb v. Shakhtar Donetsk — 3 p.m. ET

Australian federation, players’ union close gender pay gap

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 5, 2019, 7:48 PM EST
SYDNEY — Australia’s football federation and players’ union say they have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that closes the pay gap between the men’s and women’s national teams.

The new four-year CBA announced Tuesday ensures the Socceroos and Matildas receive a 24 percent share of an agreed aggregate of generated revenues in 2019-20, rising by 1 percent each year.

Under the agreement, players are entitled to 40 percent of prize money on qualifying for a FIFA World Cup, representing an increase from 30 percent. That share of prize money increases to 50 percent if they progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

“The new agreement reflects football’s determination to address issues of gender equity in all facets of the game and build a sustainable financial model that rewards players as national team revenues increase,” a joint statement said. “Significantly for the Matildas, a new three-tiered centralized contract system will see Australia’s finest women’s footballers provided with increased annual remuneration with the tier 1 players earning the same amount as the top Socceroos.”

The agreement still doesn’t reflect equal remuneration: the Socceroos’ prize money is exponentially greater than the Matildas.

Local media reported that at the 2018 men’s World Cup in Russia, the Socceroos earned $5.5 million just for qualifying, and then failed to win a game. The Matildas earned about $700,000 for making the knockout stages at the Women’s World Cup in France this year.

Critics say the women will still end up with a much smaller share and that the teams should share the same percentage of a total prize money pool.

Antonio Conte “fed up” with Inter Milan board’s “big mistakes”

Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EST
Antonio Conte laid much of the blame for Tuesday’s second-half collapse away to Borussia Dortmund at the feet of the Inter Milan board, claiming, “Big mistakes were made in planning this season,” and insisting he is “fed up of saying it.”

It was the second time this season that Inter have dominated the first half of a major clash in the UEFA Champion League, only to throw it all away in the second half and walk away empty-handed. In early October, Conte’s side held a 1-0 lead over Barcelona at the Camp Nou, but lost 2-1.

This time, a 2-0 lead over Dortmund turned into a 3-2 defeat, and that has Conte seeing red. In Conte’s mind, he doesn’t have a big enough, or deep enough, squad to compete on multiple fronts and against the quality of competition they face. He refused to tip-toe around the perceived issue — quotes from Football Italia:

“Big mistakes were made in planning this season. I am fed up of saying it.”

“It’s disappointing, but what can I say? They tell me that I should smile more on television. I should always say the same things, the growth process, taking it step by step, so just ask me some questions and I’ll try to answer.

“I don’t feel like even commenting on the second half, as there are too many alibis and I don’t want to create any more. I just hope this type of match clarifies things for those who need to understand. The lads are going at 100 kilometers per hour and I can only thank them for all they are doing during this period. They cannot give more than this.

“It irritates me and I hope that this defeat irritates my players too. We can do no more than to work and that’s what we’re doing. I am just fed up of saying the same things over and over, I hope a director comes here and says things instead.

“I don’t care about January or February. We should’ve planned this season out much, much better. We proved that we can trouble anyone if we are on form, but there are players who have played non-stop. I am fed up of saying it. You can take your conclusions from a second half like that.”

“We are Inter, so we must all look at ourselves and realize we are… actually, I was going to cause controversy again, but no, stop me talking now.

“I am really p—ed off, because we cannot do more than this. We’ve reached the limit.”

The most frustrating part for Conte, presumably, is that Juventus look genuinely beatable for the for the first time in nearly a decade. It’s as if they’re extending ever opportunity for someone — anyone — to knock them off their perch and take the title from them. Conte is beyond smart enough to recognize it, yet he doesn’t feel he’s been supported with the necessary means to do so, just as he’s wise enough to know Juve’s dip won’t last forever — maybe not even a second season — and this could very well be their best only chance.