How will Liverpool split up squad for two games in 24 hours?

It has been confirmed Liverpool will play two games in two continents in less than 24 hours.

How is Jurgen Klopp going to do this?

Liverpool will play at Aston Villa in the quarterfinal of the League Cup on Dec. 17, with a separate squad flying out to Doha, Qatar to play in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Dec. 18 and then the final or third-place match on Dec. 21.

The Liverpool boss refused to give specific details about how the squads will be made up and how the logistical plans will work.

“We don’t know exactly yet [how the logistics will work],” Klopp said. “We have an idea how we’ll do it but it’s too early to speak about that. We had to make a decision now and we made the decision because all the other alternatives were more problems than solutions. And that didn’t work out. So we said, OK, that’s how we can do it as good as possible for us. All the rest, we now have a bit of time to think about that.”

It is likely a young Liverpool side will remain in the UK and play against Aston Villa, with the more experienced players from that team flying out to Qatar right after the game and they can then be subs at least for the final or third-place game on Dec. 21 and maybe even the game on Dec. 18.

This is far from ideal, but it would appear that Klopp and Liverpool are prioritizing the Club World Cup competition.

Below is a look at the two possible starting lineups for the games which take place within 24 hours of one another, but close to 3,500 miles apart…

Starting XI for League Cup quarterfinal v. Aston Villa – December 17

—- Kelleher —

— Williams — Gomez — Van den Berg — Milner —

— Oxlade-Chamberlain — Lallana — Keita —

— Elliott — Origi — Brewster —

Starting XI for Club World Cup semifinal v. TBD – December 18

—- Alisson —-

— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk —- Robertson —

—- Henderson — Fabinho — Wijnaldum —

— Salah — Firmino — Mane —

