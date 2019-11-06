More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
How will Liverpool split up squad for two games in 24 hours?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 9:43 AM EST
It has been confirmed Liverpool will play two games in two continents in less than 24 hours.

How is Jurgen Klopp going to do this?

Liverpool will play at Aston Villa in the quarterfinal of the League Cup on Dec. 17, with a separate squad flying out to Doha, Qatar to play in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Dec. 18 and then the final or third-place match on Dec. 21.

The Liverpool boss refused to give specific details about how the squads will be made up and how the logistical plans will work.

“We don’t know exactly yet [how the logistics will work],” Klopp said. “We have an idea how we’ll do it but it’s too early to speak about that. We had to make a decision now and we made the decision because all the other alternatives were more problems than solutions. And that didn’t work out. So we said, OK, that’s how we can do it as good as possible for us. All the rest, we now have a bit of time to think about that.”

It is likely a young Liverpool side will remain in the UK and play against Aston Villa, with the more experienced players from that team flying out to Qatar right after the game and they can then be subs at least for the final or third-place game on Dec. 21 and maybe even the game on Dec. 18.

This is far from ideal, but it would appear that Klopp and Liverpool are prioritizing the Club World Cup competition.

Below is a look at the two possible starting lineups for the games which take place within 24 hours of one another, but close to 3,500 miles apart…

Starting XI for League Cup quarterfinal v. Aston Villa – December 17

—- Kelleher —

— Williams — Gomez — Van den Berg — Milner —

— Oxlade-Chamberlain — Lallana — Keita —

— Elliott — Origi — Brewster —

Starting XI for Club World Cup semifinal v. TBD – December 18

—- Alisson —-

— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk —- Robertson —

—- Henderson — Fabinho — Wijnaldum —

— Salah — Firmino — Mane —

Pulisic on Chelsea’s wild draw v. Ajax; UCL hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
USMNT star Christian Pulisic put in another stellar display for Chelsea as they fought back to draw 4-4 after being 4-1 down at home against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

With Chelsea losing 4-2 in the second half, Ajax had two players (Daley Blind and Joel Veltman) sent off and conceded a penalty all in the same play.

Pulisic won a penalty kick early on which Jorginho converted and he was a constant threat throughout as he continues his great form in recent weeks.

The Blues ended up securing a crucial draw as they aim to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, and thought they had won it but Cesar Azpilicueta’s second goal was ruled out by VAR due to handball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pulisic revealed that even when they were 3-1 down at half time Chelsea’s players believed they could win the game.

“We are a confident bunch of guys. Even at half time we said to each other ‘we are going to win this game, we are coming back and we can do this’ and we always have to believe,” Pulisic said. “The whole thing was crazy. I didn’t even realize they got two red cards! It was pretty wild. Definitely a night to remember, but we still wanted the three points.”

Frank Lampard‘s side sit top of Group H but are on seven points, level with Ajax and Valencia. Their next game is a trip to Valencia in a pivotal clash at the Mestalla, as they end the group stage by playing bottom club Lille at home.

“This makes our next game even more important. We are still at the top of the group and we just need to win the next game. I think we are looking really good,” Pulisic added. “Today just showed the spirit of this team. We are never going to give up. We obviously have a lot of talent but that was more about the fight and will to come back.”

Pulisic’s own comeback has been impressive in recent weeks, as he’s scored four times in his last two Premier League appearances (his first Chelsea goals) and has also made a huge difference as they picked up four points over two games against Ajax.

The 21-year-old continues to cut in from the flank to use his devastating pace and creativity and after a month or so on the bench, he’s now one of the first names on Lampard’s teamsheet.

What a comeback for Chelsea against Ajax, and for Pulisic in general.

Solskjaer on Man United’s plan for January transfer window

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 11:25 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United plan to do a bit of business in January.

If possible.

United’s manager hinted at bringing in new players in January that after they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday, and ahead of their UEFA Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade he was asked about his plans to add to his squad in the next transfer window.

“The priority is to get players fit and to get through to the next round,” Solskjaer said. “In January it might be none, it might be one, it might be two but you can’t get many good deals in January. The big ones tend to happen in the summer.”

Solskjaer needs a creative force in central midfield and with Paul Pogba expected to return in early December, that is a obviously the best solution to fill that need.

However, with United pushing hard to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this summer perhaps they will go back in for the Portuguese playmaker who adds that cutting edge and clinical nature in the final third.

United spent $180 million this summer on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James. All three players start each game and have improved this team but United need further help in the attacking department with a true No.10 one of the final pieces of the jigsaw.

As Solskjaer said, January isn’t usually the time to spend big but with United now 10 points off the top four in the Premier League it looks like they may have to make the most of the next window to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

You get the sense Solskjaer is desperate to add at least one more attacking talent in January and if United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is really serious about backing his manager, he should dip into the market from Jan. 1-31.

Live, Europa League: Vitoria v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 10:34 AM EST
Wednesday Europa League action? Yes, it’s happening.

Arsenal play at Vitoria SC in Portugal on Wednesday, as Unai Emery‘s aim to secure their qualification to the Round of 32 with a victory at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

A win for Arsenal combined with Standard Liege failing to beat Eintracht Frankfurt would secure their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

The game is being played on a Wednesday afternoon (Portuguese time) due to Vitoria’s local rivals Braga playing at home in the Europa League on Thursday.

It is being played early on Wednesday due to UEFA rules about the Europa League games not clashing with Champions League games.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while Arsenal’s starting lineup includes Rob Holding as captain and Emery has decided to rotate his team with Pepe, Saka and Martinelli in attack.

Kieran Tierney and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are at wing back for the Gunners with Shkodran Mustafi in central defense.

Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out Bayern Munich move

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
There’s still plenty of life left in that old zipper coat…

Arsene Wenger has been heavily linked with a return to coaching with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants sacked Niko Kovac on Sunday after they lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt and are said to be keen on making a short-term appointment between now and the end of the season.

Would Wenger be interested in coaching Bayern if the opportunity came up?

“Of course. Coaching was my whole life until now,” Wenger said on beIN Sport in his current role as a pundit. “Everybody who has coached will tell you the same. You miss the intensity but some things you miss a lot, some things you don’t miss. I enjoyed the things I don’t miss too much… But on the other hand, football games, winning football games, preparing the team for the game, and getting satisfaction and shared emotions. That is something that you miss.”

Hermann Gerland and Hansi Flick have been placed in caretaker charge of Bayern for the time being, but it is clear they want to act fast to replace Kovac as they continue to lose ground in the Bundesliga title race.

Other contenders for the job include Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has confirmed he will not leave midseason. Ralf Rangnick has turned down the chance to talk with Bayern and Thomas Tuchel has said he isn’t interested.

Wenger is now 70 years old and it has been almost 18 months since he left Arsenal after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

For a while it has seemed like Wenger would not return to management at all, with perhaps an international job his only option in the future as he also weighed up offers to become an influential figure at FIFA.

But this opportunity to coach Bayern would work well for everyone. The players are clearly talented enough to go far in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for the Bundesliga title. Wenger will be keen to take on a new project after resting and he could prove to those who doubted him at Arsenal that he can win trophies and his methods can still work.

Another plus for Bayern is that Wenger can speak German as he grew up in the French town of Strasbourg, Alsace, which is close to the German border.

It would be lovely to see Wenger back in the game at a massive club and this seems like exactly the opportunity he has been waiting for since leaving Arsenal.

This move makes sense for pretty much everyone, right?