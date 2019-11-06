More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Italian Football Fed requests five subs per match

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Italian football has asked the International Football Association Board to consider the use of five substitutions during Serie A matches.

The BBC says Serie C has already implemented the idea, and that moves are made over three scheduled stoppages.

Several leagues have okayed the use of a fourth sub in stoppage time.

Are more than three subs the future of the game?

It’s not insane to think that more subs could lead to more excitement and even more interesting tactics, as fresher legs and new instructions challenge managers and defenders.

The scheduled stoppages would be an area of concern, though, even if they would reduce the stoppages in play. A manager’s need to wait to implement a sub rather just fix what ails the team would take something away from the matching of wits.

Mane: Pep’s diving criticism won’t change my game

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
Sadio Mane is known off the field for being one heck of a good guy. On the field he’s pretty content to play his game and let the judges say as they please.

Criticized by Man City boss Pep Guardiola as a special talent when it comes to diving — a claim refuted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp — Mane didn’t bat an eye at the description.

In fact, he went on a little bit of a bizarre ramble.

“If it could be a penalty for sure I will ‘dive’ again,” he said, via The Liverpool Echo. “If the dive will give me a penalty then I will do it to get it back. Why not? But what Jurgen said is correct. I do not dive.”

Huh?

He’d later expand on the thought. Best we can gather, Mane says he’s just playing the game. If he thinks he can no longer get a scoring chance and also win a penalty, he’s not going to hesitate to hit the deck if there was any contact whatsoever.

“For sure it can happen in football and we have seen many people, some diving and get penalties, some got a penalty and the referee didn’t give it. That’s football. You have to deal with it. It’s what I want to keep doing. If I get a penalty, yeah it’s a penalty. If no penalty, no penalty, but [it will] never anything wrong or change the way I’m playing or the way I’m doing my things.”

Sunday’s match between City and Liverpool at Anfield is going to have many subplots, especially with Ederson joining a long line of injured players for the visitors (Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, David Silva, Oleksandr Zinchenko).

A potential Mane goal celebration would be one to monitor at Anfield.

Europa League preview: Man Utd, Wolves eye qualification

Photo by Ed van de Pol/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
Manchester United midfielder Fred wants to get Europa League knockout round qualification done and dusted on the double.

United hosts Partizan Belgrade at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, and a win would boost them six points clear of their visitors with two matches to play.

Fred said he’s hopeful not just for the place in the next round, but to help more of the squad get playing time.#UEL

“It will also provide more opportunities for players to get a run of games, which is very important as we have a lot of games coming up and will need the entire squad, so to have already achieved qualification is important,” said Fred. “With this run of games coming up, we’ll be gradually putting the pieces together over these fixtures.”

The Red Devils will bid to achieve that goal without Victor Lindelof, who was an unused sub for the 1-0 win in Serbia.

Meanwhile, Wolves are home to face Slovan Bratislava in a Group K which is anything but straightforward.

The Premier League side is a point back of Braga’s seven, and sits two clear of Thursday’s visitors. Besiktas, stunningly, is without a point through three matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo said the advantage is not enough, and Wolves cannot expect to be safe for the knockout rounds.

“We are always confident, we cannot expect things to happen, we have to make them happen,” he said. “We have to play the game, we are ready to compete and Slovan are a very tough team. Competing well is more important (than thinking about qualifying).”

Arsenal failed in its early bid to earn a place in the Europa League knockout rounds, but an Eintracht Frankfurt defeat of Standard Liege in Belgium could send both the Gunners and Eintracht there.

Other notable UEL Thursday fixtures

Lazio v. Celtic — 12:55 p.m. ET

Rangers v. Porto — 3 p.m. ET

Wolfsburg v. Gent — 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Roma — 3 p.m. ET

Braga v. Besiktas — 3 p.m. ET

UCL wrap: Rodrygo scores three for 6-star Real; PSG through

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
The Champions League again produced wild moments all over Europe that extended well past Kyle Walker‘s turn in goal for Manchester City.

Several stoppage time markers joined a six-pack of goals in Spain and a big night from a CONCACAF teen.

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

Rodrygo scored thrice and added an assist, while Karim Benzema had a brace to go with an assist in the easiest of wins at the Bernabeu.

Marcelo had two assists before limping off with injury in the 42nd minute, with Sergio Ramos scoring the other goal for Real. The 13-time champions are on the verge of the knockout rounds.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Olympiacos

Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic were the goal scorers, and Canadian left back Alphonso Davies had a notable 90 minutes. Davies logged 3 shots, 2 successful dribbles, and four tackles to go with 88 percent passing.

PSG 1-0 Club Brugge

Mbaye Diagne saw his penalty saved by Keylor Navas, meaning Mauro Icardi’s 22nd minute goal was all PSG would need on the score sheet to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds.

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus

Two goals in the first 12 minutes had them deadlocked in Russia, but Douglas Costa found the answer in stoppage time.

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico Madrid

An own goal and Kevin Volland 55th minute marker gave Bayer a lead it would ride to three valuable points. Bayer joins Lokomotiv on three points in a bid to finish third and continue a European adventure.

Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

This one was pure chaos.

Six different goal scorers found the sheet beginning with Shakhtar’s Alan Patrick in the 13th minute. That was the Ukranian side’s only lead of the night.

It stood 1-1 in the 83rd minute when Dinamo struck twice in six minutes to set up a grandstand stoppage time time that saw a Junior Moraes goal joined by a match-leveling penalty from 19-year-old Tete in the 8th minute of stoppage time.

Nuts.

Apologetic Son happy to show ‘right response’ after Gomes injury

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
Heung-Min Son‘s difficult week turned a corner on Wednesday with a two-goal day against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League.

The brace and 4-1 win came three days after Son was sent off against Everton for a reckless tackle of Andre Gomes, one that broke the Portuguese midfielder’s ankle.

[ MORE: Ex-Spurs man Walker goes in goal ]

Son was inconsolable as he left the field, and teammates said he remained so into the locker room.

There were smiles again on Wednesday, even if his goal celebrations were understated at best; The first one a hands folded prayer presumably aimed at Gomes.

“Of course it has been a really tough few days but I have realized how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my teammates. I can say I’m really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me.”

Son’s red card was overturned on Wednesday.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said the team was on Son’s side after the incident, which shook all participants at Goodison Park. From Football.London:

“It was a problem for everyone, not only for Sonny, for everyone on the pitch,” Pochettino said. “We feel very sorry about what happened to Andre, but he moved on quickly. We helped him to move on. It was a mix of everything, not only the injury, the red card, how we missed the three points.”

Pochettino praised his side’s performance on Wednesday, and he’ll have to keep his men in the right mindset ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit from Sheffield United.

As for the UCL, Spurs are back in good position to qualify for a third-straight Round of 16.

The 2019 UCL finalists are five points behind already-qualified Bayern Munich, and can clinch second by beating Olympiacos on the next match day. Failing that, the North Londoners will still have a chance on the final match day at Bayern.