Italian Football Fed requests five subs per match

Italian football has asked the International Football Association Board to consider the use of five substitutions during Serie A matches.

The BBC says Serie C has already implemented the idea, and that moves are made over three scheduled stoppages.

Several leagues have okayed the use of a fourth sub in stoppage time.

Are more than three subs the future of the game?

It’s not insane to think that more subs could lead to more excitement and even more interesting tactics, as fresher legs and new instructions challenge managers and defenders.

The scheduled stoppages would be an area of concern, though, even if they would reduce the stoppages in play. A manager’s need to wait to implement a sub rather just fix what ails the team would take something away from the matching of wits.

