Live, Europa League: Vitoria v. Arsenal

USMNT star Christian Pulisic put in another stellar display for Chelsea as they fought back to draw 4-4 after being 4-1 down at home against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

With Chelsea losing 4-2 in the second half, Ajax had two players (Daley Blind and Joel Veltman) sent off and conceded a penalty all in the same play.

Pulisic won a penalty kick early on which Jorginho converted and he was a constant threat throughout as he continues his great form in recent weeks.

The Blues ended up securing a crucial draw as they aim to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, and thought they had won it but Cesar Azpilicueta’s second goal was ruled out by VAR due to handball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pulisic revealed that even when they were 3-1 down at half time Chelsea’s players believed they could win the game.

“We are a confident bunch of guys. Even at half time we said to each other ‘we are going to win this game, we are coming back and we can do this’ and we always have to believe,” Pulisic said. “The whole thing was crazy. I didn’t even realize they got two red cards! It was pretty wild. Definitely a night to remember, but we still wanted the three points.”

Frank Lampard‘s side sit top of Group H but are on seven points, level with Ajax and Valencia. Their next game is a trip to Valencia in a pivotal clash at the Mestalla, as they end the group stage by playing bottom club Lille at home.

“This makes our next game even more important. We are still at the top of the group and we just need to win the next game. I think we are looking really good,” Pulisic added. “Today just showed the spirit of this team. We are never going to give up. We obviously have a lot of talent but that was more about the fight and will to come back.”

Pulisic’s own comeback has been impressive in recent weeks, as he’s scored four times in his last two Premier League appearances (his first Chelsea goals) and has also made a huge difference as they picked up four points over two games against Ajax.

The 21-year-old continues to cut in from the flank to use his devastating pace and creativity and after a month or so on the bench, he’s now one of the first names on Lampard’s teamsheet.

What a comeback for Chelsea against Ajax, and for Pulisic in general.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports