Getty Images

LIVE, UCL: Red Star v. Tottenham, Atalanta v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 2:38 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are both in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday, as the Premier League clubs head on the road.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Spurs travel to Red Star Belgrade knowing a win will give them a great chance of advancing to the last 16, while Man City hope to make it four wins from four as they travel to Atalanta. Pep Guardiola‘s side will secure their spot in the knockout rounds if they win in Italy.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid host Galatasaray, PSG welcome Club Brugge to the French capital, Atletico Madrid travel to Bayer Leverkusen and Dinamo Zagreb host Shakhtar Donetsk.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A
PSG v. Club Brugge
Real Madrid v. Galatasaray

Group B
Red Star Belgrade v. Tottenham Hotspur

Group C
Atalanta v. Man City
Dinamo Zagreb v. Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D
Bayer Leverkusen v. Atletico Madrid

UCL AT HALF: Spurs score one of the nuttiest goals you’ll see

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2019, 3:54 PM EST
Well this was just bonkers.

Tottenham Hotspur took about four bites at the apple before taking a halftime lead at Red Star Belgrade in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

You’ve rarely seen a sequence like this, as Harry Kane hit the post, Heung-Min Son saw a rebound cleared off the line and another shot smash off the cross bar before Giovani Lo Celso finally put the ‘1’ on the score board.

Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Spurs

Atalanta 0-1 Manchester City

Raheem Sterling has his fourth goal against the Italians in two matches as City can win the group with a win and help.

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

This is the help City would need, a draw in Croatia.

Real Madrid 4-0 Galatasaray

Kind of a dud here, huh? Rodrygo has two goals and an assist on a third as the UCL legends look more like themselves this afternoon.

Elsewhere

HT
PSG 1-0 Club Brugge
Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Atletico Madrid

FT
Bayern Munich 2-0 Olympiacos
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 1:48 PM EST
Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings see USMNT star Christian Pulisic still flying high in the top five.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Matchweek 11 was a beauty, with players from Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City all present throughout our top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 10
2. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry
3. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – Down 2
4. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 2
5. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
6. Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
7. Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) – New entry
8. Kyle Walker (Man City) – New entry
9. Ben Foster (Watford) – Even
10. Phillip Billing (Bournemouth) – New entry
11. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Up 7
12. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 6
13. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
14. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Even
15. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
16. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) – New entry
17. Willian (Chelsea) – Up 3
18. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
20. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry

Lackluster Arsenal concede late goal, draw Vitoria

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
Arsenal dropped their first points in the UEFA Europa League as they drew 1-1 at Vitoria SC in Guimares, Portugal on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule

For the Gunners it was a case of yet another late goal conceded after being ahead.

Shkodran Mustafi nodded home late on as Arsenal looked to be heading home for a win with their only effort on target, but Bruno Duarte’s superb overhead kick in stoppage time snatched a draw for Vitoria.

A much-changed side didn’t play well at all against Vitoria as the pressure remains on Unai Emery shoulders. With the draw Arsenal remain top of Group F and on course to reach the Round of 32, but they will only reach the knockout round on Thursday if Standard Liege lose to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The home side came flying out of the traps as Pepe smashed the post with a superb strike from distance and then Emiliano Martinez was forced into a fine stop to deny a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Davidson’s cross was inches away from Duarte converting as the home side continued to dominate, as Martinez saved Tapsoba’s header before the break.

Mustafi sent a header just over in the second half as Arsenal improved marginally, while Dani Ceballos hobbled off with an injury to give Emery further selection issues.

Vitoria battled hard to keep their chances of getting out of the group stage alive, but Mustafi nodded home Nicolas Pepe‘s fantastic free kick to grab a victory for the Gunners.

1-0 to the Arsenal…

Wolves loanee Leo Bonatini smashed a late effort over the bar as Vitoria looked dead and buried but then Duarte finished superbly to make it 1-1 and set up a grandstand finish.

A cross then deflected off Mustafi and flew inches wide of the post as from the resulting corner Rochinha’s volley was agonzingly close for Vitoria.

The home side have crashed out of the Europa League but they do so with their heads held high, which is more than can be said for Arsenal.

Pulisic on Chelsea’s wild draw v. Ajax; UCL hopes

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
USMNT star Christian Pulisic put in another stellar display for Chelsea as they fought back to draw 4-4 after being 4-1 down at home against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

With Chelsea losing 4-2 in the second half, Ajax had two players (Daley Blind and Joel Veltman) sent off and conceded a penalty all in the same play.

Pulisic won a penalty kick early on which Jorginho converted and he was a constant threat throughout as he continues his great form in recent weeks.

The Blues ended up securing a crucial draw as they aim to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, and thought they had won it but Cesar Azpilicueta’s second goal was ruled out by VAR due to handball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pulisic revealed that even when they were 3-1 down at half time Chelsea’s players believed they could win the game.

“We are a confident bunch of guys. Even at half time we said to each other ‘we are going to win this game, we are coming back and we can do this’ and we always have to believe,” Pulisic said. “The whole thing was crazy. I didn’t even realize they got two red cards! It was pretty wild. Definitely a night to remember, but we still wanted the three points.”

Frank Lampard‘s side sit top of Group H but are on seven points, level with Ajax and Valencia. Their next game is a trip to Valencia in a pivotal clash at the Mestalla, as they end the group stage by playing bottom club Lille at home.

“This makes our next game even more important. We are still at the top of the group and we just need to win the next game. I think we are looking really good,” Pulisic added. “Today just showed the spirit of this team. We are never going to give up. We obviously have a lot of talent but that was more about the fight and will to come back.”

Pulisic’s own comeback has been impressive in recent weeks, as he’s scored four times in his last two Premier League appearances (his first Chelsea goals) and has also made a huge difference as they picked up four points over two games against Ajax.

The 21-year-old continues to cut in from the flank to use his devastating pace and creativity and after a month or so on the bench, he’s now one of the first names on Lampard’s teamsheet.

What a comeback for Chelsea against Ajax, and for Pulisic in general.