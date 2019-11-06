Man City’s Ederson leaves UCL match with injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City fans will be rightfully worried after the club’s star goalkeeper left Wednesday’s match in Italy with an apparent injury.

Ederson played the first 45 minutes but did not emerge for the second half, with veteran Claudio Bravo climbing between the sticks.

BT reports that Ederson has a “minor injury” and his removal was a precaution.

[ MORE: Spurs score nutty goal in Serbia ]

A 1-0 halftime lead has since turned to 1-1, as Bravo allowed a Mario Pasalic goal to level things up in Berhamo.

An injury would loom large over the backdrop of a monumental Sunday match at Liverpool, who itself missed a star goalkeeper for much of its successful early season.

Some will definitely point to gamesmanship due to the mystery of a halftime injury.

We’ll keep you updated when Pep Guardiola speaks after the match. He’s likely to be displeased; As it stands, a draw would stop City from clinching the group.

CITY SUB | A change in net for the second half… 🔷 0-1 🔶 #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/Q7DVlH0ZUG — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola