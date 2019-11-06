Napoli threatens legal action against players; Ancelotti under threat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are pretty dicey in Naples.

Napoli drew Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday to dip below Liverpool in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, the result also meaning Napoli is winless in four across all competitions.

Its early season feats not enough to keep it in Serie A’s Top Seven, and manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked to run an emergency training camp.

From The Independent:

Carlo Ancelotti and his players reportedly refused to board a bus to the retreat, which was organized by club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, after their draw with RB Salzburg. Ancelotti skipped his post-match media duties, and the president of the club supposedly held an hour-long conference call with the manager after Wednesday morning’s training session.

Not good, and De Laurentiis may be suing his players.

Napoli released a statement saying there would be player or manager interviews “for the foreseeable future,” and that the camp was “entrusted” in the hands of Ancelotti.

The Neapolitan side has been unable to break Juve’s scudetto hold on Serie A under Ancelotti as it did under Rafa Benitez and Maurizio Sarri.

And it’s been a weird stretch of matches. Ancelotti was sent off as Napoli blew two leads in a draw with Atalanta, then lost to Roma. It also drew struggling SPAL.

Napoli next has Genoa before the international break, then snaps back to life with visits to AC Milan and Liverpool. It doesn’t seem like the right time to make a move, with the UCL in the balance.

