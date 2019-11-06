Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings see USMNT star Christian Pulisic still flying high in the top five.
Matchweek 11 was a beauty, with players from Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City all present throughout our top 20.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 10
2. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry
3. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – Down 2
4. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 2
5. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
6. Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
7. Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) – New entry
8. Kyle Walker (Man City) – New entry
9. Ben Foster (Watford) – Even
10. Phillip Billing (Bournemouth) – New entry
11. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Up 7
12. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 6
13. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
14. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – Even
15. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
16. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) – New entry
17. Willian (Chelsea) – Up 3
18. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
20. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry