Report: Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal in January

This outcome was inevitable.

After Granit Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on Tuesday, various reports have immediately emerged that the midfielder will leave the Gunners during the January transfer window.

A report from The Times states that Xhaka’s future at Arsenal is non-existent and the Switzerland national team captain will be made available for transfer in January.

Xhaka, 27, has publicly apologized after he swore and gestured at Arsenal’s fans, threw off the captains armband and stormed down the tunnel as home supporters cheered his substitution in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Oct. 27.

He hasn’t played for Arsenal since.

Xhaka’s public apology took four days and in that apology he hit out at supporters for their vile abuse of him and his family.

The central midfielder has become a scapegoat for Arsenal’s poor form this season and he was only appointed captain at the start of the campaign after manager Unai Emery conducted a vote among Arsenal’s players to select a club captain.

Xhaka hasn’t handled this situation well, at all, but Arsenal’s supporters should also take a look at themselves for jeering one of their own players off the pitch.

Did Xhaka react badly? Yes. Was it a situation which had been bubbling up over many months? Yes. Should Arsenal’s fans single out one player to abuse given most of their team have been underperforming? No.

Nobody wins in this situation, as Xhaka will at least get a fresh start elsewhere as his two-and-half year stay at Arsenal can be described as nothing short of a disaster, on the pitch.

Off the pitch it looks to have ended disastrously too.

