Solskjaer on Man United’s plan for January transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United plan to do a bit of business in January.

If possible.

United’s manager hinted at bringing in new players in January that after they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday, and ahead of their UEFA Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade he was asked about his plans to add to his squad in the next transfer window.

“The priority is to get players fit and to get through to the next round,” Solskjaer said. “In January it might be none, it might be one, it might be two but you can’t get many good deals in January. The big ones tend to happen in the summer.”

Solskjaer needs a creative force in central midfield and with Paul Pogba expected to return in early December, that is a obviously the best solution to fill that need.

However, with United pushing hard to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this summer perhaps they will go back in for the Portuguese playmaker who adds that cutting edge and clinical nature in the final third.

United spent $180 million this summer on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James. All three players start each game and have improved this team but United need further help in the attacking department with a true No.10 one of the final pieces of the jigsaw.

As Solskjaer said, January isn’t usually the time to spend big but with United now 10 points off the top four in the Premier League it looks like they may have to make the most of the next window to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

You get the sense Solskjaer is desperate to add at least one more attacking talent in January and if United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is really serious about backing his manager, he should dip into the market from Jan. 1-31.

