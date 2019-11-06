Son, Spurs cruise to win in Serbia

Red Star Belgrade is going to be happy to see the back of Tottenham Hotspur after the North London side clobbered the Serbian side for the second-straight UCL match.

This time it was a 4-0 score line in Serbia, as a brace from Heung-Min Son led Tottenham to keep hold of second place in the group with two matches to play.

Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen also scored in the win, with assists for Danny Rose, Ryan Sessegnon, and Dele Alli.

Three things we learned

1. Closer to their best: Make no mistake about Red Star Belgrade’s team this season — it’s not great — but two complete performances have cemented Spurs’ favorite status to emerge as the second team from Group B. Perfect Bayern Munich has already advanced and is a point away from winning the group, but Spurs could join them with a defeat of Olympiacos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Nov. 26.

2. Humbled Son at the double: If Son’s two goals following Sunday’s dispiriting (and overturned) red card tackle of Andre Gomes gave him any relief, he didn’t show up. The South Korean nearly twice came close to scoring on Spurs’ first goal, but delivered twice in the second half as the North London side took control of the match. There was only a minor prayer celebrating after the first goal, and perhaps even less of a reaction after the second one.

3. New boys have their moments: Making his first Spurs start, Lo Celso scored his goal and had a Man of the Match style performance with three shots, five tackles, and 90 percent passing while also being a master of possession as Spurs held close to 67 percent of the ball. The 19-year-old Sessegnon came off the bench three days after making a 1-minute cameo versus Everton, and set up Eriksen’s goal. Not bad!

Man of the Match: It’s Son. It just has to be.

