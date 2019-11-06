UCL wrap: Rodrygo scores three for 6-star Real; PSG through

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Champions League again produced wild moments all over Europe that extended well past Kyle Walker‘s turn in goal for Manchester City.

[ MORE: Atalanta 1-1 Man City | Red Star 0-4 Spurs ]

Several stoppage time markers joined a six-pack of goals in Spain and a big night from a CONCACAF teen.

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

Rodrygo scored thrice and added an assist, while Karim Benzema had a brace to go with an assist in the easiest of wins at the Bernabeu.

Marcelo had two assists before limping off with injury in the 42nd minute, with Sergio Ramos scoring the other goal for Real. The 13-time champions are on the verge of the knockout rounds.

Hat trick for Rodrygo in his first Champions League start at the Bernabéu 🎩 He's 18 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hitiCL81C1 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2019

Bayern Munich 2-0 Olympiacos

Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic were the goal scorers, and Canadian left back Alphonso Davies had a notable 90 minutes. Davies logged 3 shots, 2 successful dribbles, and four tackles to go with 88 percent passing.

PSG 1-0 Club Brugge

Mbaye Diagne saw his penalty saved by Keylor Navas, meaning Mauro Icardi’s 22nd minute goal was all PSG would need on the score sheet to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds.

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus

Two goals in the first 12 minutes had them deadlocked in Russia, but Douglas Costa found the answer in stoppage time.

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico Madrid

An own goal and Kevin Volland 55th minute marker gave Bayer a lead it would ride to three valuable points. Bayer joins Lokomotiv on three points in a bid to finish third and continue a European adventure.

Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

This one was pure chaos.

Six different goal scorers found the sheet beginning with Shakhtar’s Alan Patrick in the 13th minute. That was the Ukranian side’s only lead of the night.

It stood 1-1 in the 83rd minute when Dinamo struck twice in six minutes to set up a grandstand stoppage time time that saw a Junior Moraes goal joined by a match-leveling penalty from 19-year-old Tete in the 8th minute of stoppage time.

Nuts.

Shakhtar entered stoppage time down 3-1. It ended 3-3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kpooy1T569 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2019

