Arsene Wenger will not manage Bayern Munich

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Arsene Wenger has just popped his famous long jacket back in the cupboard. For now.

After reports suggested that the legendary manager was in the running to take charge of Bayern Munich, it has been revealed that the man who managed Arsenal for 22 years is now out of the running.

According to Raphael Honigstein and other outlets including Sky Sports in Germany, Wenger spoke with Bayern’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the phone over the last 24 hours but he will not be considered for the vacant position.

The Bavarian giants sacked Niko Kovac on Sunday after they lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt and were said to be keen on making a short-term appointment between now and the end of the season.

Hermann Gerland and Hansi Flick have been placed in caretaker charge of Bayern for the time being, and they beat Olympiacos 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to secure their spot in the Round of 16.

Perhaps they will continue in charge as they eye Erik Ten Hag, Thomas Tuchel and Ralf Rangnick but all three have ruled themselves out of a mid-season move.

Live, Europa League: Man United v. Partizan, Wolves v. Slovan Bratislava

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
Two Premier League teams are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, as crunch time has arrived in Matchweek 4.

Man United host Partizan Belgrade knowing a win will secure their spot in the Round of 32, as Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men won 1-0 in Serbia two weeks ago. United have once again rotated their squad as they remain unbeaten in the Europa League despite their poor start to the Premier League season.

In Group K Wolves will aim to put themselves in a commanding position as they host Slovan Bratislava at Molineux. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men fought back to win 2-1 against Slovan in Slovakia last time out, and another win will leave them with one foot in the knockout rounds.

Elsewhere Rangers host Porto in a pivotal clash in Group G, while Wolfsburg and Gent do battle as they’re joint top of Group I and Roma head to Borussia Monchengladbach in a key encounter in a very tight Group J.

Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Early games (kick off time, 3 p.m. ET)

Manchester United v. Partizan Belgrade
Feyenoord v. Young Boys
FC Porto v. Glasgow Rangers
Ferencvaros v. CSKA Moscow
Espanyol v. Ludogorets
Wolfsburg v. Gent
Oleksandriya v. St Etienne
Wolfsberg v. Istanbul Basaksehir
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Roma
Braga v. Besiktas
Wolves v. Slovan Bratislava

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
Matchweek 12 is here in the Premier League as things are getting very tasty indeed.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Wolves 2-0 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester 3-1 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

Burnley 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 1-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-2 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Norwich 1-2 Watford – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Tottenham 1-2 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
Matchweek 12 of the Premier League season is here as things are heating up very nicely ahead of the international break.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Norwich v. Watford – NBCSports.com [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Arsenal – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Man United v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Aston Villa  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Projected lineups: Liverpool v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Unbeaten Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a huge clash at Anfield.

This is the biggest game of the season so far, and it may end up being the most important 90 minutes of the entire 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool sit top of the table with a six-point lead over second place Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola‘s men know this is a game they simply cannot lose as they aim to hunt Liverpool down in search of a third-straight Premier League title.

Below is a look at the projected lineups for both teams, with some analysis and a look at the team news.

Liverpool

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson — Fabinho —- Wijnaldum —-

—- Salah —- Firmino — Mane —-

Analysis: The only real issue heading into this game for Liverpool is who joins Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of their defense. With Joel Matip out injured both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren have been given opportunities to step up and fill the void. Lovren is likely to get the nod this weekend but it is still a problem area for Klopp to sort out. Elsewhere, the front three and full backs pick themselves and the only other dilemma is how Klopp sets up his midfield three. James Milner‘s big game experience may come in handy, but both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are likely starters. So it’s a case of who starts between Georginio Wijnaldum, Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and it seems like Wijnaldum will get the nod, even though Keita and the Ox are more attacking options.

Man City

—– Ederson —–

—- Walker —- Stones —- Fernandinho —- Mendy —-

—- David Silva —- Gundogan —-

—- Sterling —- De Bruyne —- Bernardo Silva —-

—– Aguero —–

Analysis: My goodness, where do we start with this Man City team news? Ederson suffered a slight tweak of his thigh in the 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Wednesday and had to come off at half time but he’s expected to be fit for Sunday’s game. If he isn’t, Claudio Bravo will come in for his first PL start since May 2018. No pressure, Claudio… In front of the goalkeeper it seems like Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy will play at right back and left back respectively, while Fernandinho will start in central defense. John Stones should get the nod alongside him given Nicolas Otamendi’s erratic form, while Rodri may be an option as he’s worked his way back to fitness quicker than expected. This game may come too soon for the Spaniard with Gundogan likely to start in central midfield but David Silva is nursing a knock after coming off against Southampton. The front four is pretty set with Sergio Aguero leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva supporting him. Plenty of selection headaches for Pep Guardiola to sort out in defense and midfield.