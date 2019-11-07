More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Details for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Miami

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 11:35 AM EST
The latest Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is coming to Miami, Florida.

NBC Sports and the Premier League are teaming up to put on the second event of the 2019-20 season after a wild weekend in Austin, Texas in October.

The video above will give you a taster of what to expect in Miami, as it’s the fifth host city for the Fan Fest after Washington D.C., New York City, Boston and Austin.

Miami will host the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival for the first time on December 14-15, 2019.

Over two days the Fan Fest will take place at Miami’s historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel, and features live action from nine games across five match windows.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe will broadcast live from the event on NBCSN beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

They will be joined by several special guests throughout in a celebration of the Premier League for the whole of the USA to enjoy.

Southampton v. West Ham takes center stage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while Arsenal v. Manchester City will be the main event on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.

Premier League clubs are joining the action at the event, which will feature special guests, club mascots, fan events, contests and much more.

For fans interested in attending, here are all the details you need to know.

Full USMNT roster for Canada, Cuba games announced

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
Gregg Berhalter has completed his USMNT roster for the CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba this month.

Nine European-based players have been added to his current squad, with Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, John Brooks, Tyler Boyd, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream and Alfredo Morales all called up.

They join a current group of 20 players who are in a training camp this week, as players from Major League Soccer will work with Berhalter in Florida before the European based players arrive.

Youngsters Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson, Djordje Mihailovic, Jeremy Ebobisse and Jonathan Lewis will depart camp before these games as they focus on U23 action.

Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan haven’t been included due to their involvement in the MLS Cup final with Toronto and Seattle respectively, while the only other key absentees in this squad are RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams and Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Zack Steffen who are both recovering from injury.

USMNT host Canada in Orlando on Nov. 15 before heading to George Town, Cayman Islands to play against Cuba on Nov. 19.

The pivotal clashes see the USMNT up against it after they lost 2-0 to Canada last time out in the CONCACAF Nations League.

To reach the knockout round of the first-ever Nations League, Berhalter’s side have to win both of their games and make up a three-goal deficit on Group A leaders Canada.

Below is the USMNT squad in full.

USA squad for Canada, Cuba games in November

GOALKEEPERS (3)Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 62/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 9/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 2/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 14/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 12/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 38/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 60/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5)Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 12/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 17/6), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 14/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 4/0)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 30/5), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 8/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 11/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 54/10)

Ox, Hudson-Odoi in England squad; Grealish left out

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been recalled to the England squad after lengthy spells out due to the injury.

England play against Montenegro and Kosovo on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17 respectively. A point against Montenegro will secure England’s qualification to EURO 2020 next summer.

AOC and CHO have both battled their way back to full fitness in recent months and the attacking midfielders have been rewarded with recalls to the Three Lions setup as Hudson-Odoi last featured in March and Oxlade-Chamberlain had a brief return in September.

There is however no place for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, as the midfielder is nursing a minor injury and didn’t feature in their defeat against Liverpool last weekend.

James Maddison has been called up by Southgate once again, as he is yet to make his debut and didn’t feature last month as he pulled out of the squad due to illness. Much was made about Maddison being spotted in a casino days later, but Southgate has rewarded the Leicester City playmaker for his fine form.

There are some injury concerns for England with Chelsea’s Ross Barkley and Mason Mount struggling with knocks, while Jordan Henderson is suspended for the game against Montenegro.

Below is the squad in full.

England national team squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Lazio clash

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 9:43 AM EST
Two Celtic fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash with Lazio on Thursday.

Police in the Italian capital have confirmed that 52-year-old and 35-year-old fans were stabbed in close proximity in separate incidents.

A brawl took place outside an Irish pub to spark the trouble, as Celtic had previously warned their fans about potential trouble in Rome.

The two supporters who were stabbed have been admitted to Policlinico Umberto I hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Here are more details from our partners in the UK, Sky Sports:

An eyewitness has told Sky Sports News that a group of Celtic fans were drinking outside the pub when they were approached by four or five people wearing masks.

They added that a chair was thrown towards the Celtic fans leading to a fight that lasted around 15 seconds, during which time one person was stabbed to the side of his torso.

Celtic supporters and bar staff brought the victim inside the pub and they remained conscious while an ambulance was called. The eyewitness said the crowd had been well behaved up until the incident took place.

Mane jokes he will dive to win a penalty kick

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2019, 8:46 AM EST
Sadio Mane has got jokes.

After Pep Guardiola suggested that the Liverpool forward likes to dive, conveniently ahead of first place Liverpool host his second place Man City at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Jurgen Klopp defended Mane and said he isn’t a diver.

Asked if Guardiola and Man City are worried about facing unbeaten Liverpool this weekend, here’s what Mane said…

“Maybe. I don’t know. You guys know more than me. The only thing I can say I will be for sure ready for the team, to give everything possible, and to help my team,” Mane said. “If it could be a penalty for sure I will ‘dive’ again. If the dive will give me a penalty then I will do it to get it back. Why not? But what Jurgen said is correct. I do not dive.”

Oh, Sadio…

In essence Mane is saying that he would dive to get a penalty kick, but it was with his tongue placed firmly in his cheek. All of this talk came up after he was booked for simulation in Liverpool 2-1 win at Aston Villa, and Mane has history of winning plenty of penalty kicks.

“[I will keep doing] like I’m always doing. It’s what I want to keep doing. If I get a penalty, yeah it’s a penalty. If no penalty, no penalty, but [it will never] change the way I’m playing or the way I’m doing my things,” Mane said.

His pace often gets him past defenders and then they have a decision to make. Usually they make a bad one. That’s not Mane’s fault.

On a more serious note, does Mane believe Guardiola is trying to influence the officials ahead of the game?

“I think it’s a bit clever from him to get the attention of the referee but I will just play my football like I’m always doing,” Mane added. “I don’t pay attention to what he’s saying because it’s part of football. It doesn’t make anything for me. Even though I saw him commenting about it, what he said, for me, I think it’s positive …”

If Mane goes down in the box this Sunday it will be intriguing to see how the referees react.