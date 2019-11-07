Details for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Miami

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is coming to Miami, Florida.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

NBC Sports and the Premier League are teaming up to put on the second event of the 2019-20 season after a wild weekend in Austin, Texas in October.

The video above will give you a taster of what to expect in Miami, as it’s the fifth host city for the Fan Fest after Washington D.C., New York City, Boston and Austin.

Miami will host the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival for the first time on December 14-15, 2019.

[ MORE: How to attend the Miami Fan Fest ]

Over two days the Fan Fest will take place at Miami’s historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel, and features live action from nine games across five match windows.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe will broadcast live from the event on NBCSN beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

They will be joined by several special guests throughout in a celebration of the Premier League for the whole of the USA to enjoy.

Southampton v. West Ham takes center stage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while Arsenal v. Manchester City will be the main event on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.

Premier League clubs are joining the action at the event, which will feature special guests, club mascots, fan events, contests and much more.

For fans interested in attending, here are all the details you need to know.

