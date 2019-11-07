More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Tim Goode/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

El Tri’s Jimenez the hero of Wolves win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Raul Jimenez made it two-for-two, scoring another match winner for Wolves against Slovan Bratislava in Europa League play.

The big, bad man headed home a deflected Adama Traore cross in the second of a dozen stoppage time minutes, giving Wolves a 1-0 win at the Molineux.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Wolves are now on the precipice of the knockout rounds, a point back of leaders Braga. They sit five clear of third place Slovan Bratislava, who beat Besiktas despite a goal from USMNT winger Tyler Boyd.

Jimenez now has 12 goals and 3 assists in 21 matches this season.

Premier League Preview: Norwich City v. Watford

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two teams more than a result away from safety hope to get a season-changing win at Carrow Road on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET, online at NBCSports.com).

Hosts Norwich City enter the match with seven points, the second worst total in the league to its visitors: basement-dwelling, winless Watford.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

“This will be like a big, big final for both teams,” said Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

Watford’s performances have improved dramatically, but the Hornets are six points back of 17th. Norwich has two more points, but their performances have been a far cry from the team that beat Man City and took Chelsea to the limit.

Injuries/suspensions

Norwich City: OUT — Timm Klose, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley. QUESTIONABLE — Mario Vrancic.

Watford: OUT — Domingos Quina, Danny Welbeck. QUESTIONABLE — Craig Cathcart.

Probable lineups

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Tettey, Godfrey, Lewis, Cantwell, McLean, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

Watford: Foster, Masina, Kabasele, Dawson, Janmaat, Doucoure, Chalobah, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Gray.

What they’re saying

Norwich boss Daniel Farke on the mood: “I think it’s important as a coach to face reality, you can’t make jokes and have fun, you’ve got to address the elephant in the room to help them regain confidence. I don’t punish my players, it’s about helping them improve and believe in themselves.”

The Hornets’ Flores on why this match matters: “It is not the end of the season but it is a big final for both of us and the way the game and result can change the future for both teams will be massive.”

Prediction

Troy Deeney comes off the bench to make a difference in his return from injury, and Watford wins 2-1.

Europa League wrap: Late heroics lead Celtic, Gladbach to wins

Photo by Silvia Lore/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2019, 6:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United was one of five clubs to punch tickets to the Europa League knockout rounds by the end of play Thursday.

[ RECAP: Man Utd-Partizan | Wolves-Slovan ]

The Red Devils beat Partizan Belgrade to join Sevilla, Celtic, Espanyol, and Basel in the next stage, while five teams have been eliminated: Rennes, Trabzonspor, Rosenborg, Besiktas, and Astana.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 AS Roma

Federico Fazio made amends for an early own goal by leveling the score for AS Roma, but if you’ve been following the Bundesliga this year you know there was always a pretty good chance that Lilian Thuram’s kid Marcus was gonna make an impact on the proceedings.

Lazio 1-2 Celtic

Ciro Immobile’s early goal threatened to thwart the visitors’ hopes of a clinched knockout round berth, but James Forrest leveled the score before halftime and Olivier Ntcham found a winner deep in stoppage time to deliver the goods. Celtic made the Round of 32 last year before bowing out to Valencia.

Rangers 2-0 Porto

Alfredo Morales and Steven Davis secured a keynote win for Steven Gerrard‘s managerial resume, taking four of six points from the Portuguese giants. It’s not over yet, though, as Rangers’ 7 points are joint-top with Young Boys and both Feyenoord and Porto have four with two matches to play.

Full Europa League scoreboard

Vitoria 1-1 Arsenal — Wednesday, RECAP
APOEL Nicosia 2-1 Qarabag
Dudelange 2-5 Sevilla
CFR Cluj 1-0 Rennes
Standard Liege 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
LASK 4-1 PSV Eindhoven
Basel 2-1 Getafe
Lugano 0-0 Malmo
Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade — RECAP
Astana 0-5 AZ Alkmaar
Copenhagen 1-1 Dynamo Kiev
Krasnodar 3-1 Trabzonspor
Braga 3-1 Besiktas — USMNT’s Boyd scores
Rosenborg 0-2 Sporting Lisbon
Feyenoord 1-1 Young Boys
Porto 2-0 Glasgow Rangers
Ferencvaros 0-0 CSKA Moscow
Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets
Wolfsburg 1-3 Gent
Oleksandriya 2-2 Saint-Etienne
Wolfsberg 0-3 Istanbul Basaksehir
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Roma
Wolves 1-0 Slovan Bratislava — RECAP

Manchester United runs past Partizan

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United outclassed Partizan Belgrade in a 3-0 win on Thursday, cementing its status in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Mason Greenwood had a goal and an assist, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also scored at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United beat Partizan 1-0 in Belgrade, and sits six points clear of them. AZ Alkmaar also won today and has eight points to the Red Devils’ 10.

Three things we learned

1. Red Devils follow plan to a 3: This fixture was always supposed to be straightforward, and United was able to put it on cruise control with goals from Greenwood and Martial before halftime. Rashford blasted an Ashley Young feed home four minutes into the second half to cast out any thoughts of a Partizan comeback. As a bonus, the domination — Shots were 14-2 — allowed 18-year-old James Garner to get a half hour run.

2. Teenage dream: Greenwood turned 18 just five weeks ago, but he finishes like a season veteran. Look how coolly he slots home near post while giving the far post eyes. He’s yet to score in 11 Premier League appearances, but those goals are coming, aren’t they? Now if only the Red Devils supporters and the media can avoid demanding he score 30 a season before he’s ready (looks at Marcus Rashford).

3. In-form Rashford finding his groove: United’s 22-year-old striker got on the score sheet for the fourth time in five matches. He was blanked against Bournemouth at the weekend but now has five goals and an assist in his last quintet of matches. The expectations placed on him so early in his career were stupid, but they’ve created a pretty hardened man. Now if only he can figure out that whole penalty thing.

Man of the Match: Rashford.

U.S. U-23 boss Kreis calls up 24 including Ledezma, Carter-Vickers

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

U.S. Olympic men’s soccer coach Jason Kreis has called up 24 players to his latest camp as the Americans look to qualify for their first Olympics since 2008.

This group will represent the U.S. later this month at the United International Football Festival in Spain. The U.S. will face Brazil on Nov. 14 and then play Argentina or Chile on Nov. 17.

[ MORE: Americans Abroad ]

Five of the call-ups will join the U-23s after their time at senior camp, including Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson, Jonathan Lewis, Djordje Mihailovic, and Jeremy Ebobisse.

Seven of the players play abroad, including Stoke City’s Cameron Carter-Vickers and PSV’s Richie Ledezma.

Kreis’ men blasted El Salvador 6-1 last month in Miami, with Ledezma scoring a goal and adding two assists while Jonathan Lewis had a goal and an assist.

Olympic qualifying is between March 20-April 1.

U.S. U-23 roster

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Brady Scott (Koln)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Christian Cappis (Hobro), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Mendez (Ajax), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), James Sands (New York City FC)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Emmanuel Sabbi (Hobro), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake), Mason Toye (Minnesota United)