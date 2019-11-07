Europa League wrap: Late heroics lead Celtic, Gladbach to wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United was one of five clubs to punch tickets to the Europa League knockout rounds by the end of play Thursday.

[ RECAP: Man Utd-Partizan | Wolves-Slovan ]

The Red Devils beat Partizan Belgrade to join Sevilla, Celtic, Espanyol, and Basel in the next stage, while five teams have been eliminated: Rennes, Trabzonspor, Rosenborg, Besiktas, and Astana.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 AS Roma

Federico Fazio made amends for an early own goal by leveling the score for AS Roma, but if you’ve been following the Bundesliga this year you know there was always a pretty good chance that Lilian Thuram’s kid Marcus was gonna make an impact on the proceedings.

Mönchengladbach beats Roma in the 95th 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LorU0dIhaW — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 7, 2019

Lazio 1-2 Celtic

Ciro Immobile’s early goal threatened to thwart the visitors’ hopes of a clinched knockout round berth, but James Forrest leveled the score before halftime and Olivier Ntcham found a winner deep in stoppage time to deliver the goods. Celtic made the Round of 32 last year before bowing out to Valencia.

CELTIC DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/oTpuhlYO5r — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 7, 2019

Rangers 2-0 Porto

Alfredo Morales and Steven Davis secured a keynote win for Steven Gerrard‘s managerial resume, taking four of six points from the Portuguese giants. It’s not over yet, though, as Rangers’ 7 points are joint-top with Young Boys and both Feyenoord and Porto have four with two matches to play.

Full Europa League scoreboard

Vitoria 1-1 Arsenal — Wednesday, RECAP

APOEL Nicosia 2-1 Qarabag

Dudelange 2-5 Sevilla

CFR Cluj 1-0 Rennes

Standard Liege 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

LASK 4-1 PSV Eindhoven

Basel 2-1 Getafe

Lugano 0-0 Malmo

Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade — RECAP

Astana 0-5 AZ Alkmaar

Copenhagen 1-1 Dynamo Kiev

Krasnodar 3-1 Trabzonspor

Braga 3-1 Besiktas — USMNT’s Boyd scores

Rosenborg 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Feyenoord 1-1 Young Boys

Porto 2-0 Glasgow Rangers

Ferencvaros 0-0 CSKA Moscow

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets

Wolfsburg 1-3 Gent

Oleksandriya 2-2 Saint-Etienne

Wolfsberg 0-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Roma

Wolves 1-0 Slovan Bratislava — RECAP

